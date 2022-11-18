Restaurant header imageView gallery

zpizza Laguna Niguel Laguna Niguel

review star

No reviews yet

32371 Golden Lantern

Suite A

Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese
Build Your Own
Pepperoni

Slice Choices

Slice Cheese

$4.40

Ingredients: Organic Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

Slice Pepperoni

$4.40

Ingredients: Housemade Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, All-Natural Pepperoni

Slice Napoli

$4.40

Ingredients: Housemade Roasted Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Fresh Basil, Roma Tomatoes

Slice Sausage & Mushroom

$4.40

Ingredients: Housemade Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, mushrooms, Italian sausage

Chicken Pizzas

Mexican

$14.19+

Ingredients: Pico De Gallo, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Cilantro, Red Onions, Avocado Crema, Spicy Lime Chicken Breast

Roasted Garlic Chicken

$13.31+

Ingredients: Housemade Roasted Garlic Sauce, White Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Fresh Parsley, Roasted Garlic Cloves, Chicken Breast

Thai Chicken

$14.19+

Ingredients: Peanut Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Cilantro, Red Onions, Chicken Breast

ZBQ

$14.19+

Ingredients: Bbq Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Cilantro, Peppers, Red Onions, Tomatoes, BBQ Chicken Breast

Meat Pizzas

American Z Works

$13.81+

Ingredients: Housemade Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Baby Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Roasted Red Onions, All-Natural Pepperoni, Italian Sausage

Bacon Bleu

$13.81+

Ingredients: White Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Spinach, Mushrooms, Bacon

Ham & Pineapple

$13.09+

Ingredients: Housemade Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pineapple, Sliced Ham

Hot Honey Pepperoni

$13.81+

Ingredients: Housemade Marinara Sauce, Italian Cheese Blend, Fresh Oregano, Hot Honey Drizzle, All-Natural Pepperoni

Italian

$13.81+

Ingredients: Fresh Basil Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Artichoke Hearts, Black Olives, Tomato Rounds, Ham

Pepperoni

$11.88+

Ingredients: Housemade Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, All-Natural Pepperoni

Sausage & Mushroom

$13.09+

Ingredients: Housemade Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, mushrooms, Italian sausage

Spicy Hawaiian

$13.09+

Ingredients: Chipotle Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Serrano Chilies, All-Natural Pepperoni

ZCarnivore

$14.25+

Ingredients: Housemade Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Oregano, All-Natural Pepperoni, Smoked Ham, Italian Sausage, Smoked Bacon

Veggie Pizzas

Arugula Pesto Pizza Salad

$14.96

Ingredients: Cauliflower Crust, Basil Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Topped With A Salad Of Arugula, Lemon Vinaigrette, Baby Tomatoes, Avocado, Balsamic Glaze

California Roasted Veggie

$13.31+

Ingredients: Housemade Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Baby Heirloom Tomatoes, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Roasted Zucchini, Black Olives

Casablanca

$13.31+

Ingredients: Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Grated Parmesan Cheese, Ricotta Cheese, Artichoke Hearts, Button Mushrooms

Cheese

$9.85+

Ingredients: Organic Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

Classic Berkeley Vegan

$14.19+

Ingredients: Housemade Marinara Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Vegan Sausage, Baby Tomatoes, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Roasted Zucchini

Five Cheese Margherita

$13.75+

Ingredients: Housemade Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Asiago Cheese, Fontina Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Fresh Basil, Olive Oil Drizzle

Greek

$13.31+

Ingredients: Mozzarella Cheese, Feta Cheese, Fresh Oregano, Greek Olives, Red Onion, Tomato Rounds

Napoli

$13.31+

Ingredients: Housemade Roasted Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Fresh Basil, Roma Tomatoes

Provence

$13.31+

Ingredients: Garlic Sauce, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Basil, Artichoke Hearts, Tomato Rounds, Capers

Sweet & Spicy Pineapple Vegan

$14.19+

Ingredients: Chipotle Marinara Sauce, Vegan Cheese, Vegan Crumble, Red Onion, Jalapeño, Pineapple, Crushed Red Pepper

Tuscan Mushroom

$13.31+

Ingredients: Housemade Roasted Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Feta Cheese, Fresh Thyme, Truffle Oil Drizzle, Mushroom Blend, Onions

Specialty Half & Half

Large Half & Half

Large Half & Half

Large PIzza (8 Slices, 14”)

XLarge Half & Half

XLarge Half & Half

XLarge Pizza (12 Slices, 18”)

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$9.85+

Start with a cheese pizza base and choose your toppings

Salads

Side Caesar Salad

$6.95

Ingredients : Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Side Simple Salad

$6.95

Ingredients: Baby Arugula, 4-Cheese Blend, Lemon Vinaigrette Dressing

Arugula Salad

$10.95

Ingredients: Arugula, Parmesan Cheese, Cucumber, Caramelized Onions, Candied Walnuts, Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

Avocado Arugula Salad

$10.95

Ingredients: Arugula, Romaine Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Fresh Basil, Avocado, Cucumber, Lemon Vinaigrette Dressing

Caesar Salad

$10.34

Ingredients: Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

California Salad

$10.95

Ingredients: Mixed Greens, Avocados, Red Onions, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Black Olives, and your choice of dressing

Capreze Salad

$10.95

Ingredients: Arugula, Mozzarella Cheese, Basil Pesto, Baby Tomatoes, Basil, Balsamic Glaze, Lemon Vinaigrette Dressing

Cobb Salad

$10.95

Ingredients: Romaine Lettuce, Gorgonzola Cheese, Roma Tomatoes, Chicken Breast, Bacon, Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

Greek Salad

$10.95

Ingredients: Mixed Greens, Feta Cheese, Oregano, Cucumbers, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, Greek Olives, Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

Mango Goat Cheese Salad

$10.95

Ingredients: Romaine Lettuce, Arugula, Goat Cheese, Thai Chile Sauce, Avocados, Bell Peppers, Lemon Vinaigrette Dressing

Pear & Gorgonzola Salad

$10.95

Ingredients: Mixed Greens, Gorgonzola Cheese, Pears, Candied Walnuts, Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

ZBQ Chicken Salad

$10.95

Ingredients: Mixed Greens, Cilantro, BBQ Chicken Breast, Sweet Corn, Red Onions, Roasted Peppers, Chipotle Ranch Dressing

Wings

ZWings

$15.65+

Crispy Chicken Wings served with ranch and tossed in your choice of sauce

Flatbreads

Chicken Sausage Flatbread

$12.05

Ingredients: Arugula, Mozzarella Cheese, Marinara Sauce, Chicken Sausage

Mediterranean Flatbread

$12.05

Ingredients: Feta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Pili Pili Chili Oil, Oregano, Artichoke Hearts, Greek Olives, Roasted Peppers

Moroccan Flatbread

$12.05

Ingredients: Feta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Basil Pesto Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Pine Nuts

Pear & Gorgonzola Flatbread

$12.05

Ingredients: Gorgonzola Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Pears

Shareables

Garlic Bread

$5.23

Ingredients: Baked Baguette, Garlic Butter, Marinara Sauce

Hummus Plate

$9.90

Ingredients: Feta Cheese, Hummus, Cucumber, Greek Olives, Roasted Peppers

Parmesan Flatbread Sticks

$6.11

Ingredients: Baked Pizza Dough, Parmesan Cheese, Garlic Butter, Marinara Sauce

Pastas

Cheesy Bruschetta

$13.81

Ingredients: Penne Pasta, Bruschetta, 4-Cheese Italian Blend, White Sauce, Basil

Chicken Penne Pesto

$13.81

Ingredients: Penne Pasta, Basil Pesto Sauce, Basil, Button Mushrooms, Chicken Breast

Meaty Pasta

$13.81

Ingredients: Penne Pasta, Marinara Sauce, White Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Basil, Meatball, Bacon, Italian Sausage

Penne with Meatballs

$13.81

Ingredients: Penne Pasta, Marinara Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Basil, Meatballs

Calzones

Meat Calzone

$11.50

Ingredients: Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni

Veggie Calzone

$10.95

Ingredients: Marinara Sauce, White Sauce, 4-Cheese Italian Blend, Mozzarella Cheese, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms

Subs

Yuppie Veggie Sub

$9.85

Ingredients: Baked Baguette, Provolone Cheese, Classic Italian Dressing, Arugula, Avocados, Roma Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Artichoke Hearts, Red Onions

Hot Meatball Sub

$10.95

Ingredients: Baked Baguette, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Meatballs

Hot Pollo Latino Sub

$10.95

Ingredients: Baked Baguette, Pico De Gallo, Mixed Greens, Avocados, Spicy Lime Chicken Breast

Super Sub

$10.95

Ingredients: Baked Baguette, Mayo, Classic Italian Dressing, Provolone Cheese, Mixed Greens, Roma Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Ham, Salami

Turkey Sub

$10.95

Ingredients: Baked Baguette, Mayo, Mustard, Cranberry Sauce, Provolone Cheese, Mixed Greens, Roma Tomatoes, oven-roasted Turkey

Non-Alcohol

Energy Drink

$3.00+

Soda > Bottle

$3.00+

Soda > Can

$2.00+

Water

$2.00+

Other Drinks

$3.00+

Extras

Chips

Chips

$1.75

Assorted Flavors

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Featuring fresh ingredients that are naturally better for you and answering the call to what pizza lovers want today — everything. We also serve local craft beers.

Location

32371 Golden Lantern, Suite A, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Project Social
orange star4.6 • 1,917
24040 Camino Del Avion Dana Point, CA 92629
View restaurantnext
MOULIN Dana Point
orange starNo Reviews
2 Ritz Carlton Dr Dana Point, CA 92629
View restaurantnext
32 Beach Hut Deli - 32 Dana Point
orange starNo Reviews
2 Ritz Carlton Dr. Dana Point, CA 92629
View restaurantnext
The Shwack Beach Grill - Dana Point
orange star4.1 • 1,450
24502 Del Prado Dana Point, CA 92629
View restaurantnext
Delahunt Brewing Co - 34091 La Plaza
orange starNo Reviews
34091 La Plaza Dana Point, CA 92629
View restaurantnext
Rad Beer & Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 263
34091 La Plaza Dana Point, CA 92629
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Laguna Niguel

El Cortez Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 2,086
28971 Golden Lantern A101 Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
View restaurantnext
China Moon - in Laguna Niguel, CA
orange star4.5 • 1,579
30001 Town Center Dr Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
View restaurantnext
Baja Fish Tacos - Laguna Niguel
orange star4.4 • 1,423
30242 Crown Valley Pkwy Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
View restaurantnext
Deemers American Grill
orange star4.1 • 1,054
27221 La Paz Rd Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
View restaurantnext
SusieCakes - Laguna Niguel
orange star4.7 • 973
25473 Rancho Niguel Road Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
View restaurantnext
The Original Patsy's Irish Pub
orange star4.2 • 776
28971 Golden Lantern Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Laguna Niguel
San Juan Capistrano
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Dana Point
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Ladera Ranch
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Laguna Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)
Laguna Hills
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Mission Viejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Rancho Santa Margarita
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Aliso Viejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
San Clemente
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston