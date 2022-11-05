Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Salad
Sandwiches

Z Pizza Lido Island

70 Reviews

$

3423 Via Lido

Newport Beach, CA 92663

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Large 14" Build Your Own
Small 10" Build Your Own
Five Cheese Margharita Pizza

Sandwiches Calzones

Super Sub

Super Sub

$9.50

All natural smoked ham, all-natural pepperoni, all-natural uncured genoa salami, roma tomatoes, mixed greens, pepperoncini, mayo, italian dressing on fresh baked baguette

Turkey Sub

Turkey Sub

$9.50

Hand sliced all-natural turkey, provolone, cranberry sauce, mixed greens, roma tomatoes, mayo, dijon mustard on a fresh baked baguette

Veggie Sub

Veggie Sub

$9.50

Fresh avocado, provolone, roma tomatoes, arugula, crisp onions, artichoke hearts, caramelized onions, italian dressing on fresh baked baguette

Hot Pollo Sub

Hot Pollo Sub

$9.50

Spicy lime chicken, mixed greens, pico de gallo, Avocado on fresh baked baguette

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$9.50

Meatballs, italian cheeses, housemade marinara on fresh baked baguette

Chicken Pesto Sub

Chicken Pesto Sub

$9.95

All-natural chicken breast, provolone, roma tomatoes, arugula, pesto mayo on fresh baked baguette

Classic Meat Calzone

Classic Meat Calzone

$11.50

Hosuemade marinara, Italian herbs and cheeses, fennel sausage, all-natural pepperoni

Veggie Calzone

$11.50
Five Cheese Calzone

Five Cheese Calzone

$11.50

Housemade marinara, Italian herbs and cheeses, peeled tomatoes

1/2 Super Sub

$6.25

1/2 Turkey Sub

$6.25

1/2 Veggie Sub

$6.25

1/2 Hot Pollo Sub

$6.25

1/2 Meatball Sub

$6.25

Salads

Ceasar Salad

Ceasar Salad

$8.95

Crisp romaine, housmade croutons, grated italian cheeses

Simple Salad

Simple Salad

$8.95

Arugula, grated italian cheeses, housemade lemon vinaigrette

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$10.95

Mixed greens, feta, greek olives, red onions, roma tomatoes, cucumber, oregano with balsamic vinaigrette

Pear Salad

Pear Salad

$10.95

Mixed greens, fresh pear slices, gorgonzola cheese, housemade candied walnuts with balsamic vinaigrette

California Salad

California Salad

$10.95

Mixed greens, sliced avocado, red onions, crisp cucumber, roma tomatoes, black olives with choice of dressing

Avocado Arugula Salad

Avocado Arugula Salad

$10.95

Arugula, crisp romaine, avocado, cucumber, feta, fresh basil, with housemade lemon vinaigrette

Garden Salad

$8.95

Antipasto Salad

$12.95

Cobb

$12.95

1/2 Caesar salad

$6.25

1/2 Simple Salad

$6.25

1/2 Greek Salad

$6.25

1/2 Pear Salad

$6.25

1/2 California Salad

$6.25

1/2 Avocado Arugula Salad

$6.25

1/2 Garden Salad

$6.25

Zwings

8 pieces

8 pieces

$13.00

Skillet baked, all-natural chicken wings with your choice of sauce

16 pieces

16 pieces

$25.95

Skillet baked, all-natural chicken wings with your choice of sauce

Shareables

Capreze

Capreze

$10.95

Fresh mozzarella, baby heirloom tomatoes, avocado, basil pesto, balsamic glaze, olive oil, fresh basil

Parmesan Flatbread Sticks

Parmesan Flatbread Sticks

$5.25

Baked pizza dough topped with garlic butter, grated italian cheeses, served with housemade marinara sauce

Garlic Cheese Bread

Garlic Cheese Bread

$5.95

Potato Chips

$2.00

Sides

Side of Jalepeno

$0.75

Side of Marinara

$0.75

Side of Chicken

$2.50

Side Avocado

$2.50

Catering Salads ( 8-10 ppl )

Cater Ceasar

$30.00

Crisp romaine, housmade croutons, grated italian cheeses

Simple Salad

$30.00

Arugula, grated italian cheeses, housemade lemon vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$40.00

Mixed greens, feta, greek olives, red onions, roma tomatoes, cucumber, oregano with balsamic vinaigrette

Pear & Gorgonzola Salad

$40.00

Mixed greens, fresh pear slices, gorgonzola cheese, housemade candied walnuts with balsamic vinaigrette

California Salad

$40.00

Mixed greens, sliced avocado, red onions, crisp cucumber, roma tomatoes, black olives with choice of dressing

Avocado Arugula Salad

$40.00

Arugula, crisp romaine, avocado, cucumber, feta, fresh basil, with housemade lemon vinaigrette

Shareables

Avocado Capreze

Avocado Capreze

$10.95

Fresh mozzarella, baby heirloom tomatoes, avocado, basil pesto, balsamic glaze, olive oil, fresh basil

Parmesan Flatbread Sticks

Parmesan Flatbread Sticks

$6.50

Baked pizza dough topped with garlic butter, grated italian cheeses, served with housemade marinara sauce

Garlic Cheese Bread

Garlic Cheese Bread

$5.95

Zwings

8 pieces

8 pieces

$13.00

Skillet baked, all-natural chicken wings with your choice of sauce

16 pieces

16 pieces

$25.95

Skillet baked, all-natural chicken wings with your choice of sauce

Salads

Ceasar Salad

Ceasar Salad

$8.95

Crisp romaine, housmade croutons, grated italian cheeses

Simple Salad

Simple Salad

$8.95

Arugula, grated italian cheeses, housemade lemon vinaigrette

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$10.95

Mixed greens, feta, greek olives, red onions, roma tomatoes, cucumber, oregano with balsamic vinaigrette

Pear & Gorgonzola Salad

Pear & Gorgonzola Salad

$10.95

Mixed greens, fresh pear slices, gorgonzola cheese, housemade candied walnuts with balsamic vinaigrette

California Salad

California Salad

$10.95

Mixed greens, sliced avocado, red onions, crisp cucumber, roma tomatoes, black olives with choice of dressing

Avocado Arugula Salad

Avocado Arugula Salad

$10.95

Arugula, crisp romaine, avocado, cucumber, feta, fresh basil, with housemade lemon vinaigrette

Build Your Own

Small 10" Build Your Own

Small 10" Build Your Own

$10.50
Large 14" Build Your Own

Large 14" Build Your Own

$18.95
XL 18" Build Your Own

XL 18" Build Your Own

$22.50

Veggie Pizzas

Five Cheese Margharita Pizza

Five Cheese Margharita Pizza

Hosemade marinara sauce, mozzarella, asagio,fontina, parmesan, provolone, tomato, fresh basil

Tuscan Mushroom

Tuscan Mushroom

Housemade roasted garlic sauce, mozzerella, cremini, shataki and buttom mushrooms, carmalized onions, feta, truffle honey, fresh thyme

California Roasted Veggie

California Roasted Veggie

Housemade marinara sauce, mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, roasted red onion, fresh bell peppers, roasted mushrooms, roasted zucchini, black olives, grated italian cheeses

Napoli

Napoli

Housemade roasted garlic sauce, mozzarella, roma tomatoes, roasted parmesan, fresh basil

Meat Pizza

Five Cheese Hot Honey Pepperoni

Five Cheese Hot Honey Pepperoni

Housemade marinara, mozzarella, asaigo, fontina, parmesan, provolone, extra all-natural pepperoni, hot honey, fresh torn oregano

Z American Works

Z American Works

Housemade marinara, mozzarella, all-natural pepperoni, fennel sausage, baby heirloom tomatoes, roasted mushrooms, fresh bell peppers, roasted red onions

Chicken Pizzas

ZBQ

ZBQ

Smoked mozzarella, red onions, bbq chicken, bbq sauce, cilantro

Mexican

Mexican

Housemade pico de gallo, mozzarella, spicy lime chicken breast, red onion, guacamole crema, sour cream, green onion, cilantro

Roasted Garlic Chicken

Roasted Garlic Chicken

Roasted garlic and white sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, roasted garlic cloves, rosemary, sea salt, fresh parsley

Vegan Pizzas

Berkeley Vegan

Berkeley Vegan

Housemade marinara sauce, vegan daiya cheese, vegan crumbles, roasted zucchini, cherry tomatoes, roasted mushrooms, roasted red onions, bell peppers

Calzones & Sandwiches

Classic Meat Calzone

Classic Meat Calzone

$11.50

Hosuemade marinara, Italian herbs and cheeses, fennel sausage, all-natural pepperoni

Five Cheese Calzone

Five Cheese Calzone

$11.50

Housemade marinara, Italian herbs and cheeses, peeled tomatoes

Super Sub

Super Sub

$9.50

All natural smoked ham, all-natural pepperoni, all-natural uncured genoa salami, roma tomatoes, mixed greens, pepperoncini, mayo, italian dressing on fresh baked baguette

Turkey

Turkey

$9.50

Hand sliced all-natural turkey, provolone, cranberry sauce, mixed greens, roma tomatoes, mayo, dijon mustard on a fresh baked baguette

Veggie Sand

Veggie Sand

$9.50

Fresh avocado, provolone, roma tomatoes, arugula, crisp onions, artichoke hearts, caramelized onions, italian dressing on fresh baked baguette

Hot Pollo Latino

Hot Pollo Latino

$9.95

Spicy lime chicken, mixed greens, pico de gallo, guacamole crema on fresh baked baguette

Hot Meatball Sub

Hot Meatball Sub

$9.95

Meatballs, italian cheeses, housemade marinara on fresh baked baguette

Hot Chicken Pesto

Hot Chicken Pesto

$9.95

All-natural chicken breast, provolone, roma tomatoes, arugula, pesto mayo on fresh baked baguette

Desserts

Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookie

Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.00

Beverages

San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$3.00
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.32

Can Soda

$2.32

Catering Salads ( up to 10 ppl)

Ceasar Salad

$30.00

Crisp romaine, housmade croutons, grated italian cheeses

Simple Salad

$30.00

Arugula, grated italian cheeses, housemade lemon vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$40.00

Mixed greens, feta, greek olives, red onions, roma tomatoes, cucumber, oregano with balsamic vinaigrette

Pear & Gorgonzola Salad

$40.00

Mixed greens, fresh pear slices, gorgonzola cheese, housemade candied walnuts with balsamic vinaigrette

California Salad

$40.00

Mixed greens, sliced avocado, red onions, crisp cucumber, roma tomatoes, black olives with choice of dressing

Avocado Arugula Salad

$40.00

Arugula, crisp romaine, avocado, cucumber, feta, fresh basil, with housemade lemon vinaigrette

Draft

4 Sons Lager

$6.00

Modern Times

$6.00

Stone IPA

$6.00

Buenaveza

$6.00

Bottled

Buenavida Seltzer

$6.00

Can

JuneShine 12oz

$5.57

4 Sons West Coast IPA

$6.75

Beachwood Lager

$5.00

Ashland Hard Seltzer

$5.00

Nautical Miles IPA

$6.75

JuneShine 16oz

$7.42
Attributes and Amenities
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 1:30 am
Monday10:45 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 1:30 am
Friday10:45 am - 1:30 am
Saturday10:45 am - 1:30 am
Restaurant info

zpizza was founded in the art colony of Laguna Beach, California, where creativity and craftsmanship have flourished for almost a century. So it comes as no surprise that our critically acclaimed pizza is a true Laguna original. A passion for great food is why we start with dough made from non-GMO wheat flour prepared fresh every day, hand-thrown and fire-baked until uniquely crisp. Our zest for quality continues when the toppings go on. We combine select ingredients using award-winning skim mozzarella from Wisconsin, certified organic tomato sauce, MSG-free pepperoni, additive-free sausage, and fresh produce. Our gourmet salads and sandwiches are just as delicious. We hope you enjoy our authentic and unique recipes as much as we enjoy making them for you.

Website

Location

3423 Via Lido, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Directions

Gallery
Z Pizza image
Z Pizza image
Z Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pizzeria Mozza Newport Beach
orange star4.2 • 4,455
800 W Coast Hwy Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurantnext
Mama D's Italian Kitchen - Newport
orange starNo Reviews
3012 Newport Blvd Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurantnext
Jan's Health Bar - Costa Mesa
orange star4.1 • 404
250 E 17th St Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack Costa Mesa
orange star4.6 • 7,099
196 East 17th Street Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
2145 - Costa Mesa
orange starNo Reviews
2145 Placentia Ave Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
Chixy Natural
orange star4.9 • 2,127
488 E 17th St b104 Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Newport Beach

Cannery Seafood of the Pacific
orange star4.2 • 6,748
3010 Lafayette Avenue Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurantnext
FIG & OLIVE - Newport Beach
orange star4.1 • 6,253
151 Newport Center Drive Newport Beach, CA 92660
View restaurantnext
Pizzeria Mozza Newport Beach
orange star4.2 • 4,455
800 W Coast Hwy Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurantnext
Cucina Enoteca - Newport Beach
orange star4.4 • 3,554
951 Newport Center Dr Newport Beach, CA 92660
View restaurantnext
Ten Asian Bistro - 4647 MacArthur, Ten
orange star4.4 • 3,394
4647 MacArthur Blvd Newport Beach, CA 92660
View restaurantnext
Billy's at the Beach
orange star4.2 • 3,275
2751 W Coast Hwy Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Newport Beach
Costa Mesa
review star
Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)
Corona Del Mar
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Newport Coast
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Irvine
review star
Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)
Aliso Viejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Huntington Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)
Laguna Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston