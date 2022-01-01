Restaurant header imageView gallery
ZPizza Mammoth Lakes

review star

No reviews yet

26 Old Mammoth Rd

#4093

Mammoth Lakes, CA 93546

Popular Items

Ceasar Salad
14 inch Build Your Own
14" Pepperoni Pizza

Calzones & Sandwiches

Classic Meat Calzone

Classic Meat Calzone

$12.50

Hosuemade marinara, Italian herbs and cheeses, fennel sausage, all-natural pepperoni

Five Cheese Veggie Calzone

Five Cheese Veggie Calzone

$12.50

Housemade marinara, Italian herbs and cheeses, peeled tomatoes

Meatball Sub

$12.50

Meatball Sub (Copy)

$12.50

Salads

Ceasar Salad

Ceasar Salad

$10.50

Crisp romaine, housmade croutons, grated italian cheeses

Simple Salad

Simple Salad

$8.50

Arugula, grated italian cheeses, housemade lemon vinaigrette

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$11.95

Mixed greens, feta, greek olives, red onions, roma tomatoes, cucumber, oregano with balsamic vinaigrette

Pear & Gorgonzola Salad

Pear & Gorgonzola Salad

$11.95

Mixed greens, fresh pear slices, gorgonzola cheese, housemade candied walnuts with balsamic vinaigrette

California Salad

California Salad

$11.95

Mixed greens, sliced avocado, red onions, crisp cucumber, roma tomatoes, black olives with choice of dressing

Avocado Arugula Salad

Avocado Arugula Salad

$11.95

Arugula, crisp romaine, avocado, cucumber, feta, fresh basil, with housemade lemon vinaigrette

Chicken Ceasar Salad

$13.50

Crisp romaine, housmade croutons, grated italian cheeses,chicken

Zwings

8 pieces

8 pieces

$12.95

Skillet baked, all-natural chicken wings with your choice of sauce

16 pieces

16 pieces

$24.95

Skillet baked, all-natural chicken wings with your choice of sauce

24 pieces

24 pieces

$34.95

Skillet baked, all-natural chicken wings with your choice of sauce

Shareables

Parmesan Flatbread Sticks

Parmesan Flatbread Sticks

$6.50

Baked pizza dough topped with garlic butter, grated italian cheeses, served with housemade marinara sauce

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$5.50

Housemade focaccia, fresh garlic, provolone, part-skim mozzarella, parmesan cheese, fresh oregano and served with marinara sauce.

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.25

Beer can

$7.00

2 Liter Pepsi Sodas

$4.99

Beer Bottle

$5.00

Build Your Own

10 inch Build Your Own

10 inch Build Your Own

$10.95
14 inch Build Your Own

14 inch Build Your Own

$18.95
18 inch Build Your Own

18 inch Build Your Own

$23.95

Half/Half

Half/Half 14 inch

Half/Half 18 inch

Cheese Pizza

10" Inch Cheese Pizza

10" Inch Cheese Pizza

$10.95

Organic tomato sauce and part-skim mozzarella.

14" Inch Cheese Pizza

14" Inch Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Organic tomato sauce and part-skim mozzarella.

18" Inch Cheese Pizza

18" Inch Cheese Pizza

$23.95

Organic tomato sauce and part-skim mozzarella.

Pepperoni

10" Inch Pepperoni Pizza

10" Inch Pepperoni Pizza

$12.95

Housemade marinara, part-skim mozzarella, all-natural pepperoni

14" Pepperoni Pizza

14" Pepperoni Pizza

$21.95

Housemade marinara, part-skim mozzarella, all-natural pepperoni

18" Pepperoni Pizza

18" Pepperoni Pizza

$26.95

Housemade marinara, part-skim mozzarella, all-natural pepperoni

American Z Workz

10 inch American Z Workz

10 inch American Z Workz

$14.95

Housemade marinara, mozzarella, all-natural pepperoni, fennel sausage, baby heirloom tomatoes, roasted mushrooms, fresh bell peppers, roasted red onions

14 inch American Z Workz

14 inch American Z Workz

$25.95

Housemade marinara, mozzarella, all-natural pepperoni, fennel sausage, baby heirloom tomatoes, roasted mushrooms, fresh bell peppers, roasted red onions

18 inch American Z Workz

18 inch American Z Workz

$32.95

Housemade marinara, mozzarella, all-natural pepperoni, fennel sausage, baby heirloom tomatoes, roasted mushrooms, fresh bell peppers, roasted red onions

Bacon Spinach Mushroom

10 inch Bacon Spinach Mushroom

$13.95

14 inch Bacon Spinach Mushroom

$23.95

18 inch Bacon Spinach Mushroom

$29.95

Berkeley Vegan

10 inch Berkeley Vegan

10 inch Berkeley Vegan

$14.95

Housemade marinara sauce, vegan daiya cheese, vegan crumbles, roasted zucchini, cherry tomatoes, roasted mushrooms, roasted red onions, bell peppers

14 inch Berkeley Vegan

14 inch Berkeley Vegan

$25.95

Housemade marinara sauce, vegan daiya cheese, vegan crumbles, roasted zucchini, cherry tomatoes, roasted mushrooms, roasted red onions, bell peppers

18 inch Berkeley Vegan

18 inch Berkeley Vegan

$32.95

Housemade marinara sauce, vegan daiya cheese, vegan crumbles, roasted zucchini, cherry tomatoes, roasted mushrooms, roasted red onions, bell peppers

California Roasted Veggie

10 inch California Roasted Veggie

10 inch California Roasted Veggie

$13.95

Housemade marinara sauce, mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, roasted red onion, fresh bell peppers, roasted mushrooms, roasted zucchini, black olives, grated italian cheeses

14 inch California Roasted Veggie

14 inch California Roasted Veggie

$23.95

Housemade marinara sauce, mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, roasted red onion, fresh bell peppers, roasted mushrooms, roasted zucchini, black olives, grated italian cheeses

18 inch California Roasted Veggie

18 inch California Roasted Veggie

$29.95

Housemade marinara sauce, mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, roasted red onion, fresh bell peppers, roasted mushrooms, roasted zucchini, black olives, grated italian cheeses

Five Cheese

10 inch Five Cheese Pizza

10 inch Five Cheese Pizza

$13.95

Hosemade marinara sauce, mozzarella, asagio,fontina, parmesan, provolone, tomato, fresh basil

14 inch Five Cheese Pizza

14 inch Five Cheese Pizza

$24.95

Hosemade marinara sauce, mozzarella, asagio,fontina, parmesan, provolone, tomato, fresh basil

18 inch Five Cheese Pizza

18 inch Five Cheese Pizza

$30.95

Hosemade marinara sauce, mozzarella, asagio,fontina, parmesan, provolone, tomato, fresh basil

Five Cheese Hot Honey Pepperoni

18 inch Five Cheese Hot Honey Pepperoni

18 inch Five Cheese Hot Honey Pepperoni

$30.95

Housemade marinara, mozzarella, asaigo, fontina, parmesan, provolone, extra all-natural pepperoni, hot honey, fresh torn oregano

14 inch Five Cheese Hot Honey Pepperoni

14 inch Five Cheese Hot Honey Pepperoni

$24.95

Housemade marinara, mozzarella, asaigo, fontina, parmesan, provolone, extra all-natural pepperoni, hot honey, fresh torn oregano

10 inch Five Cheese Hot Honey Pepperoni

10 inch Five Cheese Hot Honey Pepperoni

$13.95

Housemade marinara, mozzarella, asaigo, fontina, parmesan, provolone, extra all-natural pepperoni, hot honey, fresh torn oregano

Ham and Pineapple

10 in Ham and Pineapple

10 in Ham and Pineapple

$13.95

Housemade marinara, mozzarella, smoked ham, pineapple.

14 in Ham and Pineapple

14 in Ham and Pineapple

$23.95

Housemade marinara, mozzarella, smoked ham, pineapple.

18 in Ham and Pineapple

18 in Ham and Pineapple

$29.95

Housemade marinara, mozzarella, smoked ham, pineapple.

Napoli

10 inch Napoli

10 inch Napoli

$13.95

Housemade roasted garlic sauce, mozzarella, roma tomatoes, roasted parmesan, fresh basil

14 inch Napoli

14 inch Napoli

$23.95

Housemade roasted garlic sauce, mozzarella, roma tomatoes, roasted parmesan, fresh basil

18 inch Napoli

18 inch Napoli

$29.95

Housemade roasted garlic sauce, mozzarella, roma tomatoes, roasted parmesan, fresh basil

Provence PIzza

10" Provence Pizza

$12.95Out of stock

14" Provence Pizza

$22.95Out of stock

18" Provence Pizza

$27.95Out of stock

Roasted Garlic Chicken

Roasted garlic and white sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, roasted garlic cloves, rosemary, sea salt, fresh parsley
10 inch Roasted Garlic Chicken

10 inch Roasted Garlic Chicken

$14.95

Roasted garlic and white sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, roasted garlic cloves, rosemary, sea salt, fesh parsley

14 inch Roasted Garlic Chicken

14 inch Roasted Garlic Chicken

$25.95

Roasted garlic and white sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, roasted garlic cloves, rosemary, sea salt, fesh parsley

18 inch Roasted Garlic Chicken

18 inch Roasted Garlic Chicken

$32.95

Roasted garlic and white sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, roasted garlic cloves, rosemary, sea salt, fesh parsley

Sausage and Mushroom

10 in Saus and Mush

10 in Saus and Mush

$13.95

Housemade marinara, mozzarella, fennel sausage, mushrooms

14 in Saus and Mush

14 in Saus and Mush

$23.95

Housemade marinara, mozzarella, fennel sausage, mushrooms

18 in Saus and Mush

18 in Saus and Mush

$29.95

Housemade marinara, mozzarella, fennel sausage, mushrooms

Sweet & Spicy Pineapple Vegan

Chipotle marinara sauce, vegan mozzarella, red onion, jalapeno, vegan sausage crumble, jalapeno, pineapple, and crushed red pepper.
10 inch Sweet & Spicy Pineapple Vegan

10 inch Sweet & Spicy Pineapple Vegan

$14.95

Chipotle marinara sauce, vegan mozzarella, red onion, jalapeno, vegan sausage crumble, jalapeno, pineapple, and crushed red pepper.

14 inch Sweet & Spicy Pineapple Vegan

14 inch Sweet & Spicy Pineapple Vegan

$25.95

Chipotle marinara sauce, vegan mozzarella, red onion, jalapeno, vegan sausage crumble, jalapeno, pineapple, and crushed red pepper.

18 inch Sweet & Spicy Pineapple Vegan

18 inch Sweet & Spicy Pineapple Vegan

$32.95

Chipotle marinara sauce, vegan mozzarella, red onion, jalapeno, vegan sausage crumble, jalapeno, pineapple, and crushed red pepper.

Tuscan Mushroom

10 inch Tuscan Mushroom

10 inch Tuscan Mushroom

$13.95

Housemade roasted garlic sauce, mozzerella, cremini, shataki and buttom mushrooms, carmalized onions, feta, truffle honey, fresh thyme

14 inch Tuscan Mushroom

14 inch Tuscan Mushroom

$23.95

Housemade roasted garlic sauce, mozzerella, cremini, shataki and buttom mushrooms, carmalized onions, feta, truffle honey, fresh thyme

18 inch Tuscan Mushroom

18 inch Tuscan Mushroom

$29.95

Housemade roasted garlic sauce, mozzerella, cremini, shataki and buttom mushrooms, carmalized onions, feta, truffle honey, fresh thyme

Z Carnivore

10" Z Carnivore

10" Z Carnivore

$14.95

Housemade marinara, mozzarella, all-natural pepperoni, smoked ham, fennel sausage, smoked bacon, fresh torn oregano.

14" Z Carnivore

14" Z Carnivore

$26.95

Housemade marinara, mozzarella, all-natural pepperoni, smoked ham, fennel sausage, smoked bacon, fresh torn oregano.

18" Z Carnivore

18" Z Carnivore

$34.95

Housemade marinara, mozzarella, all-natural pepperoni, smoked ham, fennel sausage, smoked bacon, fresh torn oregano.

ZBQ

10 inch New Zbq2

10 inch New Zbq2

$14.95

Smoked mozzarella, red onions, bbq chicken, bbq sauce, cilantro

14 inch New Zbq2

14 inch New Zbq2

$25.95

Smoked mozzarella, red onions, bbq chicken, bbq sauce, cilantro

18 inch New Zbq2

18 inch New Zbq2

$32.95

Smoked mozzarella, red onions, bbq chicken, bbq sauce, cilantro

zpizza was founded in the art colony of Laguna Beach, California, where creativity and craftsmanship have flourished for almost a century. So it comes as no surprise that our critically acclaimed pizza is a true Laguna original. A passion for great food is why we start with dough made from non-GMO wheat flour prepared fresh every day, hand-thrown and fire-baked until uniquely crisp. Our zest for quality continues when the toppings go on. We combine select ingredients using award-winning skim mozzarella from Wisconsin, certified organic tomato sauce, MSG-free pepperoni, additive-free sausage, and fresh produce. Our gourmet salads and sandwiches are just as delicious. We hope you enjoy our authentic and unique recipes as much as we enjoy making them for you.

26 Old Mammoth Rd, #4093, Mammoth Lakes, CA 93546

