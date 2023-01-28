Restaurant header imageView gallery

Love Ramen 2787 W Ave L Lancaster, CA 93536

review star

No reviews yet

2787 West Avenue L

Lancaster, CA 93536

Popular Items

SPICY CHICKEN RAMEN
TEMPURA UDON SOUP

Beverage

SOFT DRINK

$3.00

HOT TEA

$3.00

GREEN TEA (CAN)

$3.00

JAPANESE RAMUNE SODA

$4.00

CALPICO

$4.00

THAI ICED TEA

$5.00

FRESH MULTI FRUIT TEA

$5.00

PASSION FRUIT TEA

$5.00

AVOCADO BANANA MILK SHAKE

$6.00

STRAWBERRY BANANA MILK SHAKE

$6.00

PASSION FRUIT ORANGE MILK SHAKE

$6.00

MANGO STRAWBERRY MILK SHAKE

$6.00

Boba

$1.00

SMALL PLATE

EDAMAME

$4.00

SPICY GARLIC EDAMAME

$6.00

SEAWEED SALAD

$5.00

VEGGIE EGG ROLLS

$4.00

FRENCH FRIES

$4.00

PORK GYOZA

$6.00

AGE DASHI TOFU

$6.00

TAKOYAKI

$7.00

OKONOMIYAKI

$6.00

CALAMARI TENTACLES

$9.00

CHICKEN KARRAGE

$8.00

COLD TOFU SALAD

$5.00

GRILLED SQUID

$9.00

PORK CUTLET

$7.00

SHRIMP TEMPURA

$7.00

VEGGIE TEMPURA

$7.00

MIXED TEMPURA

$9.00

Juicy bun

$7.00

Steam rice

$2.50

Croquettes

$4.00

Vegan gyoza

$7.00

TONKOTSU

TONKOTSU SHOYU

$13.00

pork broth compliments bonito-infused shoyu tare, topped w/ pork Chashu, seasoned egg, kikurage, green onion and sesame seed

TONKOTSU SHIO

$13.00

pork broth compliments light sea salt based broth, Topped w/ pork chashu, seasoned egg, kikurage, green onion & sesame seed

SPICY TONKOTSU MISO

$13.00

pork broth compliments, rich spicy miso topped w/ pork chashu, seasoned egg, sweet corn, green onion & sesame seed

TONKOTSU RICH

$12.00

rich, thick, pork broth topped w/ pork chashu, seasoned egg, fried garlic chip, green onion & sesame seed

TONKOTSU BLACK

$13.50

rich, thick pork broth, topped w/ pork chashu, kikurage, seasoned egg, nori dried seaweed, garlic chips, green onion, spicy sauce, black garlic oil

TONKOTSU SPICY

$13.50

rich, thick pork broth, topped w/ pork chashu, spicy bean sprouts, kikurage, green onion, seasoned egg spicy sauce

TONKOTSU CHEESE

$13.50

rich, thick pork broth, topped w/ pork chashu, seasoned egg, fried garlic chip, green onion, sesame seed and parmesan cheese

GARLIC LOVER

$13.50

pork & fish broth, topped w/ pork chashu, seasoned egg, bean sprouts, chopped onion, green onion, garlic, chili powder

TORI RAMEN (Copy)

(8 hours slow boiled whole chicken based broth)

TORI SHOYU (Copy)

$13.00

chicken broth + shovu, topped w/ chicken chashu, spinach, seasoned egg, green onion, fried onion & nori

WONTON CHICKEN RAMEN

$13.00

chicken broth + shoyu, topped w/ chicken chashu, wonton, seasoned egg, spinach, green onion & nori

CHILI CILANTRO RAMEN (Copy)

$13.50

chicken broth + vuzu, topped w/ chicken chashu, kikurage, seasoned egg, cilantro, nori, lime, chili sauce

SPICY CHICKEN RAMEN

$13.00

chicken broth + shio, topped w/ chicken chashu, nori. spinach, seasoned egg, spicy bean sprouts, green onion, SpICy sauce

Shrimp shoyu ramen

$15.00

Spicy miso Shrimp jalapeños ramen

$15.00

VEGETABLE RAMEN (Copy)

VEGETABLE SOUP RAMEN

$12.00

vegetable broth, topped w/ cabbage, kikurage, spinach, corn, menma, green onion, black pepper

SPICY CREAMY VEGAN RAMEN

$13.50

creamy vegetable broth, tofu, green onion, spinach, crispy onion, garlic chip, garlic oil, fried onion, chili oil, sesame seed

Vegan Gyoza

$7.00

SPECIALTY RAMEN (Copy)

TANTAN RAMEN

$13.00

spicy miso sesame tare-based broth, topped w/ ground miso pork, sweet corn, spicy bean sprouts and seasoned egg

SUKIYAKI RAMEN

$13.50

rich, thick pork broth, topped w/ sukiyaki beef, spinach, green onion, seasoned egg

Children ramen full

$8.00

MAZESOBA (Copy)

JAPANESE DRY SOUPLESS RAMEN

CHICKEN MAZESOBA

$12.00

dry ramen topped w/ chopped chicken, green onion, garlic, nori, lime, onsen tamago, sesame seed, garlic shoyu sauce

GROUND PORK MAZESOBA

$12.00

dry ramen topped w/ miso ground pork, green onion, garlic, nori, lime, onsen tamago, sesame seeds, house spicy sauce

CHASHU PORK MAZESOBA

$13.00

dry ramen topped w/ chashu pork, green onion, garlic, nori, lime, onsen tamago, sesame seed, garlic shoyu sauce

BEEF MAZESOBA

$13.00

dry ramen topped w/ beef sukiyaki, green onion, nori, lime, onsen tamago, sesame seed, garlic shoyu sauce

DON

KARAAGE DON

$10.00

crispy, lightly fried chicken served over white rice, with cajun volcano sauce

TERIYAKI CHICKEN DON

$9.00

grilled chicken, spinach, green onion, and sesame seeds on top of steamed rice, with teriyaki sauce

SPICY TANTAN DON

$10.00

Spicy ground pork, spinach, seasoned egg. green onion, and sesame seeds on top of steamed rice

PORK CHASHU DON

$12.00

slow braised pork chashu, spinach, seasoned egg, green onion, sesame seeds on top of steamed rice

BEEF SUKIYAKI DON

$11.00

slow braised beef sukiyaki, onsen egg, onion, green onion

UNAGI DON

$13.00

grilled unagi, green onion, and sesame seeds, on top of steamed rice.

MAIN PLATE

VEGETABLE FRIED RICE

$10.00

SHRIMP FRIED RICE

$13.00

CHICKEN FRIED RICE

$12.00

UNAGI FRIED RICE

$12.00

JAPANESE OMURICE

$11.00

CURRY RICE WITH PORK CUTLET

$10.00

YAKI UDON

$9.00

Udon noodles stir w/ cabbage, carrot, and green onion.

YAKI RAMEN

$9.00

ramen noodles w/ carrot, bean sprout, green onion.

VEGETABLE UDON SOUP

$12.00

TEMPURA UDON SOUP

$12.00

DESSERT

GREEN TEA ICE CREAM

$4.00

GREEN TEA TIRAMISU

$5.00

MOCHI ICE CREAM st

$4.00

RED BEAN BUNS

$6.00

Melon bar ice cream

$2.00

Additional

Fresh garlic

$1.50

Butter

$1.00

Green onion

$1.50

Fried onion

$2.00

Spicy bean sprout

$1.50

Seasoned egg

$2.00

Spinach

$1.50

Tofu

$2.00

Nori dried seaweed

$1.00

Corn

$1.00

Kikurage

$1.50

Menma

$1.50

Chrispy chicken small side

$4.00

Ground pork

$3.00

Pork chashu

$4.00

Wonton

$2.50

Chicken chashu

$3.00

Beef sukiyaki

$4.00

Extra soup

$4.00

Extra full noodle

$3.00

Extra udon noodle

$3.00

Extra jalapeño

$1.00

Extra chili oil

$0.50

Extra chili paste

$0.50

Extra black garlic oil

$1.00

Extra 1 piece tempura shrimp

$1.50

Extra teriyaki chicken

$5.00

Extra cabbage

$1.50

Extra Lemon

$1.00

Extra cilantro

$1.00

Steam Rice

$2.50

Red Ginger

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

2787 West Avenue L, Lancaster, CA 93536

