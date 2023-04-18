Z's Good Vibez Juice Bar - Allen
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Z's Good Vibez Juice Bar serves the best-tasting all-natural juices, smoothies, and acai bowls, all made fresh daily. We use only whole fruits and vegetables and never add ice, water, syrups, sugars, or fillers. We’re happy (and grateful!) to be part of your health & wellness journey.
Location
950 W. Stacy Rd #140, Allen, TX 75013
Gallery
