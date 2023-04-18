Restaurant header imageView gallery

Z's Good Vibez Juice Bar - Allen

950 W. Stacy Rd #140

Allen, TX 75013

Smoothies

Rise and Shine

$8.75+

Cold Brew, Almond Milk, Almond Butter, Hemp Seeds, Maca, Banana, Himalayan Salt

Ride The Wave

$8.75+

Blue Majik, Juiced Apple, Ginger, Lemon, Maca, Mango, Himalayan Salt

Love Yourself

$8.75+

Dragon Fruit Sorbet, Apple Juice, Mango, Strawberry, Himalayan Salt, Lemon

The Grind

$8.75+

Peanut Butter, Banana, Strawberry, Apple Juice, Himalayan Salt

Mighty Warrior

$8.75+

Almond Milk, Spinach, Protein, Peanut Butter, Cacao, Banana, Himalayan Salt, MCT Powder

Meant To Be

$8.75+

Coconut Milk, Apple Juice, Mint, Mango, Pineapple, Himalayan Salt, Honey

All The Feels

$10.50+

Juiced Apple, Ginger Juice, Kale, Spinach, Probiotics, MCT Powder, Mint, Spirulina, Lemon, Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana

Back to Basics

$7.00+

Banana, Strawberry, Apple Juice, Honey, Himalayan Salt, Honey

Good Vibez

$8.75+

Kale, Spinach, Coconut Milk, Apple Juice, Banana, Pineapple, Lemon, Himalayan Salt

Juices

Go With The Flow

$8.25+

Apple, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon, Ginger

In The Groove

$7.25+

Celery, Kale, Spinach, Cucumber, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon

Sweet Life

$7.25+

Apple, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon

Unbeetable

$8.25+

Beet, Carrot, Apple, Ginger, Himalayan Salt, Lemon

Strong Spirit

$7.75+

Jalapeno, Celery, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon

Rise Up

$8.75+

Blue Spirulina, Apple, Cucumber, Lemon, Himalayan Salt, Jalapeno

Hello Sunshine

$8.25+

Carrot, Apple, Pineapple, Mint, Himalayan Salt, Ginger, Lemon

Stand Tall

$7.75+

Pineapple, Mint, Apple, Kale, Spinach, Cucumber, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon

Pure Balance

$7.75+

Jalapeno, Apple, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon

Celery

$7.00+

Celery

Bowls

Acai Dreamer Bowl

$9.95

Acai Sorbet, Topped With Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries, Banana, Almond Butter, Hemp Seeds, Shredded Coconut, Honey

Greatful Heart Bowl

$9.95

Dragon Fruit Sorbet, Topped With Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries, Pineapple, Almond Butter, Hemp Seeds, Shredded Coconut, Honey

Shooting Star Bowl

$9.95

White Coconut Sorbet, Topped With Strawberries, Pineapple, Banana, Almond Butter, Granola, Hemp Seeds, Shredded Coconut, Honey

All The Vibez Bowl

$9.95

Acai, Dragon Fruit, Blue Majik, White Coconut Sorbet, Topped With Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries, Banana, Hemp Seeds, Shredded Coconut, Honey

Create Magic Bowl

$9.95

Blue Majik Sorbet, Topped With Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries, Almond Butter, Hemp Seeds, Shredded Coconut, Honey

Good Decisionz Bowl

$9.95

Pick your favorite smoothie as a base, Topped With Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries, Banana, Almond Butter, Hemp Seeds, Shredded Coconut, Honey

Wellness Shots

Bee Yourself

$3.00+

Pineapple, Lemon, Mint, Honey, Bee Pollen

The Healer

$3.00+

Ginger, Lemon, Pineapple, Jalapeno

Up Beet

$3.00+

Beet, Ginger, Lemon, Pineapple, MCT Powder

Grand Slam Flight

$7.50+

Wheatgrass, Ginger, Lemon, Pineapple

Wheat Grass

$4.00+

Just Wheatgrass

Light It Up

$3.00+

Ginger and Cayenne

Shine Bright

$3.00+

Turmeric, Ginger, Lemon, Black Pepper, Honey

Empower Me

$3.00+

Blue Majik, Juiced Apple, Ginger, Lemon, Cinnamon

Kitchen Bites

Mixed Berries Cup

$4.50

Strawberries, Pineapples, and Blueberries

Oat-Rageous Bowl

$6.00

Just Oats, Almond Milk, Himalayan Salt, and Chia Seeds, Topped With Cinnamon, Strawberries, Blueberries, Almond Butter, Hemp Seeds, Shredded Coconut

Peanut Butter Toast

$4.25

Whole Grain Bread, Peanut Butter, Chia Seed, Hemp Seed, Cinnamon, Honey

Almond Butter Toast

$4.25

Whole Grain Bread, Almond Butter, Chia Seeds, Hemp Seeds, Cinnamon, Honey

Avocado Toast

$4.25

Whole Grain Bread, Avocado, Lemon, Himalayan Salt, Red Pepper Flakes

Parfait

$5.25

Dairy Free Coconut Yogurt, Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries, Honey

Grab n Go

Grammelicios Muffins

$4.00

Locally made mini muffins by Grammee

Mums Bars

$4.00

Locally made healthy snack bars

Elderberry Syrup

$35.00

Local Fresh Elderberry Syrup

Water

$2.75

Water

Vybes Drink

$7.25

CBD drink

Latte/ Milks

Never Give Up

$7.50

Almond Milk, Almond Butter, Hemp Seeds, Probiotics, Cinnamon, Himalayan Salt, Honey, MCT Powder

Blue Majic Milk

$8.50

Almond milk, almond butter, hemp seeds, mct powder, cinnamon, maca, honey, blue majik

Mocha Cold Brew Latte

$7.50

Almond milk, cold brew, honey, mct powder, cacao powder

Cold Brew Coffee

$7.00

Almond milk, cold brew, honey, mct powder

Golden Milk Latte

$7.50

Coconut milk, ginger, turmeric, cinnamon, black pepper, honey, mct powder

Kids Menu

One Of A Kind

$5.00

Apple Juice, Choose Two Fruits, Honey

Self Love

$5.00

Dragon Fruit Sorbet, Almond Milk, Apple Juice, Lemon, Mango, Strawberry

World Changer

$5.00

Blue Majik, Apple Juice, Pineapple, Blueberries, Lemon, Honey

Smile Big

$5.00

Coconut Milk, Apple Juice, Pineapple, Mango, Honey

Mighty One

$5.00

Coconut Milk, Apple Juice, Kale, Spinach, Lemon, Pineapple, Banana, Himalayan Salt

Detox Reset

Awaken

$44.95

(2) Sweet Life, (1) In The Groove, (1) Go With The Flow, (1) Hello Sunshine, and (1) Unbeetable

Detox

$44.95

(2) Never Give Up, (1) Unbeetable, (1) , (2) Go With The Flow, (1) In The Groove

Protection

$44.95

(2) Go With The Flow, (1) In The Groove, 1 Celery Juice, (1) Sweet Life, (1) Rise Up

Growlers

Empty Growler

$10.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Z's Good Vibez Juice Bar serves the best-tasting all-natural juices, smoothies, and acai bowls, all made fresh daily. We use only whole fruits and vegetables and never add ice, water, syrups, sugars, or fillers. We’re happy (and grateful!) to be part of your health & wellness journey.

Location

950 W. Stacy Rd #140, Allen, TX 75013

Directions

