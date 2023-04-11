Restaurant header imageView gallery

Z's Good Vibez Juice Bar - McKinney

review star

No reviews yet

301 N. Custer Rd #100

MC KINNEY, TX 75071

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Smoothies

Rise and Shine

$8.75+

almond milk, cold brew, almond butter, hemp seeds, maca,mct powder. bananas

Ride The Wave

$8.75+

juiced apple, ginger,lemon,maca,blue majik, pink salt, mango

Love Yourself

$8.75+

apple juice, lemon, pitaya, mango, strawberry

The Grind

$8.75+

apple juice, peanut butter, banana, strawberry

Mighty Warrior

$8.75+

almond milk, spinach, protein powder, peanut butter, cacao powder, pink salt, banana

Meant To Be

$8.75+

coconut milk, apple juice , mint leaf, mango, pineapple

All The Feels

$10.50+

juiced apple, ginger juice, kale , spinach, probiotics, spirulina, mint leaf, lemon, blueberries, strawberries, banana

Back to Basics

$7.00+

apple juice, strawberries, banana

Good Vibez

$8.75+

coconut milk, apple juice, kale, spinach, lemon, pineapple, banana

Juices

Go With The Flow

$8.25+

Ginger, apple, kale, spinach, cucumber, parsley, and lemon

In The Groove

$7.25+

Celery, kale, spinach, cucumber, parsley, and lemon

Sweet Life

$7.25+

Apples, kale, cucumbers, parsley, spinach, and lemon

Unbeetable

$8.25+

Beets, carrots, apples, ginger, and lemon

Strong Spirit

$7.75+

Celery, kale, spinach, cucumber, parsley, lemon, Jalapeno

Rise Up

$8.75+

Apple, cucumber, lemon, blue majik spirulina, pink Himalayan salt, and cayenne pepper

Hello Sunshine

$8.25+

carrot, apple, pineapple, lemon, ginger, and mint

Stand Tall

$7.75+

Pineapple, apple, cucumbers, kale, spinach, parsley, mint, and lemon

Pure Balance

$7.75+

Apples, kale, cucumbers, parsley, spinach, lemon, Jalapeno

Celery

$7.00+

Celery

Bowls

Acai Dreamer Bowl

$9.95

acai sorbet Topped with granola, almond butter, strawberries, blueberries, bananas, hemp seeds, honey

Greatful Heart Bowl

$9.95

dragon fruit sorbet. Topped with granola, almond butter, strawberries, pineapple ,blueberries, hemp seeds, shredded coconut, honey

Shooting Star Bowl

$9.95

coconut sorbet. Topped with granola, almond butter, strawberries, blueberries, shaved coconut hemp seeds, honey

All The Vibez Bowl

$9.95

acai, white coconut, dragonfruit, blue majik sorbet, topped with granola, strawberry, blueberry, banana, coconut flakes, chia, hemp seeds, and honey

Create Magic Bowl

$9.95

Blue Majik Sorbet. Topped with Granola, honey, almond butter, pineapple, strawberry, blueberry, shredded coconut

Good Decisionz Bowl

$9.95

Any Smoothie base. Topped with Granola, honey, almond butter, bananas, strawberry, blueberry, hemps seeds

Wellness Shots

Bee Yourself

$3.00+

pinapple mint juice, lemon juice, honey, bee pollen

The Healer

$3.00+

ginger juice, lemon juice, pineapple mint, cayenne

Up Beet

$3.00+

pineapple mint juice, lemon juice, beet juice, ginger juice, maca

Grand Slam Flight

$7.50+

ginger juice, wheat grass, lemon, pineapple

Wheat Grass

$4.00+

Fresh Wheat Grass juice

Light It Up

$3.00+

Ginger Juice, cayenne

Shine Bright

$3.00+

ginger juice, lemon, honey, black pepper, turmeric

Empower Me

$3.00+

blue majik, juiced apple,ginger, lemon, cinnamon

Soups & Bites

Mixed Berries Cup

$4.50

Strawberries, Blueberries, Pineapple

Oat-Rageous Bowl

$6.00

Almond milk soaked oats, chia seeds, honey, cinnamon, strawberryt, blueberry, almond butter, hemp seeds, shredded coconut,, bee pollen

Peanut Butter Toast

$4.25

bread, peanut butter, banana, strawberry, honey, hemp seeds chia seeds cinnamon

Almond Butter Toast

$4.25

bread, almond butter, banana, strawberry, honey, hemp seeds chia seeds cinnamon

Avocado Toast

$4.25

bread, sliced avocado, pink salt, cayenne, dash of lemon

Parfait

$5.25

yogurt, granola, honey, strawberries, blueberries

Grab n Go

Grammelicios Muffins

$4.00

Locally made muffins by Grammee

Mums Bars

$4.00

Locally made bars

Elderberry Syrup

$35.00

Local Fresh Elderberry Syrup

Water

$2.75

Water

Vybes Drink

$7.25

CBD drink

Latte/ Milks

Never Give Up

$7.50

Almond milk, almond butter, hemp seeds, probiotics, cinnamon, pink salt, honey

Blue Majic Milk

$8.50

Almond milk, almond butter, hemp seeds, mct powder, cinnamon, maca, honey, blue majik

Mocha Cold Brew Latte

$7.50

Almond milk, cold brew, honey, mct powder, cacao powder

Cold Brew Coffee

$7.00

Almond milk, cold brew, honey, mct powder

Golden Milk Latte

$7.50

Coconut milk, ginger, turmeric, cinnamon, black pepper, honey, mct powder

Kids Menu

One Of A Kind

$5.00

apple juice, choice of 2 fruits

Self Love

$5.00

apple juice, dragon fruit sorbet, lemon, mango, strawberry

World Changer

$5.00

apple juice, lemon, blue majik, pineapple, blueberry

Smile Big

$5.00

coconut milk, apple juice, pineapple, mango

Mighty One

$5.00

coconut milk, apple juice, kale, spinach, lemon, pineapple, banana

Detox Reset

Awaken

$44.95

(2) Sweet Life, (1) In The Groove, (1) Go With The Flow, (1) Hello Sunshine, and (1) Unbeetable

Detox

$44.95

(2) Never Give Up, (1) Unbeetable, (1) , (2) Go With The Flow, (1) In The Groove

Protection

$44.95

(2) Go With The Flow, (1) In The Groove, 1 Celery Juice, (1) Sweet Life, (1) Rise Up

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Z’s Good Vibez Juice Bar serves the best-tasting all-natural juices, smoothies, and acai bowls, all made fresh daily. We use only whole fruits and vegetables and never add ice, water, syrups, sugars, or fillers. We’re happy (and grateful!) to be part of your health & wellness journey.

Location

301 N. Custer Rd #100, MC KINNEY, TX 75071

Directions

