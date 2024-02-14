Z's Good Vibez Juice Bar - Allen
950 W. Stacy Rd #140
Allen, TX 75013
Featured Items
- Celery - Large$9.00
Celery
- Oat-Rageous Bowl$6.00
Just Oats, Almond Milk, Himalayan Salt, and Chia Seeds, Topped With Cinnamon, Strawberries, Blueberries, Almond Butter, Hemp Seeds, Shredded Coconut
- Greatful Heart Bowl$9.95
Dragon Fruit Sorbet, Topped With Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries, Pineapple, Almond Butter, Hemp Seeds, Shredded Coconut, Honey
Smoothies
- Rise and Shine - Small$8.75
Cold Brew, Almond Milk, Almond Butter, Hemp Seeds, Maca, Banana, Himalayan Salt
- Rise and Shine - Large$10.75
Cold Brew, Almond Milk, Almond Butter, Hemp Seeds, Maca, Banana, Himalayan Salt
- Ride The Wave - Small$8.75
Blue Majik, Juiced Apple, Ginger, Lemon, Maca, Mango, Himalayan Salt
- Ride The Wave - Large$10.75
Blue Majik, Juiced Apple, Ginger, Lemon, Maca, Mango, Himalayan Salt
- Love Yourself - Small$8.75
Dragon Fruit Sorbet, Apple Juice, Mango, Strawberry, Himalayan Salt, Lemon
- Love Yourself - Large$10.75
Dragon Fruit Sorbet, Apple Juice, Mango, Strawberry, Himalayan Salt, Lemon
- The Grind - Small$8.75
Peanut Butter, Banana, Strawberry, Apple Juice, Himalayan Salt
- The Grind - Large$10.75
Peanut Butter, Banana, Strawberry, Apple Juice, Himalayan Salt
- Mighty Warrior - Small$8.75
Almond Milk, Spinach, Protein, Peanut Butter, Cacao, Banana, Himalayan Salt, MCT Powder
- Mighty Warrior - Large$10.75
Almond Milk, Spinach, Protein, Peanut Butter, Cacao, Banana, Himalayan Salt, MCT Powder
- Meant To Be - Small$8.75
Coconut Milk, Apple Juice, Mint, Mango, Pineapple, Himalayan Salt, Honey
- Meant To Be - Large$10.75
Coconut Milk, Apple Juice, Mint, Mango, Pineapple, Himalayan Salt, Honey
- All The Feels - Small$10.50
Juiced Apple, Ginger Juice, Kale, Spinach, Probiotics, MCT Powder, Mint, Spirulina, Lemon, Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana
- All The Feels - Large$12.50
Juiced Apple, Ginger Juice, Kale, Spinach, Probiotics, MCT Powder, Mint, Spirulina, Lemon, Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana
- Back to Basics - Small$7.00
Banana, Strawberry, Apple Juice, Honey, Himalayan Salt, Honey
- Back to Basics - Large$9.00
Banana, Strawberry, Apple Juice, Honey, Himalayan Salt, Honey
- Good Vibez - Small$8.75
Kale, Spinach, Coconut Milk, Apple Juice, Banana, Pineapple, Lemon, Himalayan Salt
- Good Vibez - Large$10.75
Kale, Spinach, Coconut Milk, Apple Juice, Banana, Pineapple, Lemon, Himalayan Salt
Juices
- Go With The Flow - Small$8.25
Apple, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon, Ginger
- Go With The Flow - Large$10.25
Apple, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon, Ginger
- In The Groove - Small$7.25
Celery, Kale, Spinach, Cucumber, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon
- In The Groove - Large$9.25
Celery, Kale, Spinach, Cucumber, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon
- Sweet Life - Small$7.25
Apple, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon
- Sweet Life - Large$9.25
Apple, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon
- Unbeetable - Small$8.25
Beet, Carrot, Apple, Ginger, Himalayan Salt, Lemon
- Unbeetable - Large$10.25
Beet, Carrot, Apple, Ginger, Himalayan Salt, Lemon
- Strong Spirit - Small$7.75
Jalapeno, Celery, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon
- Strong Spirit - Large$9.75
Jalapeño, Celery, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon
- Rise Up - Small$8.95
Blue Spirulina, Apple, Cucumber, Lemon, Himalayan Salt, Jalapeno
- Rise Up - Large$10.95
Blue Spirulina, Apple, Cucumber, Lemon, Himalayan Salt, Jalapeño
- Hello Sunshine - Small$8.25
Carrot, Apple, Pineapple, Mint, Himalayan Salt, Ginger, Lemon
- Hello Sunshine - Large$10.95
Carrot, Apple, Pineapple, Mint, Himalayan Salt, Ginger, Lemon
- Stand Tall - Small$7.75
Pineapple, Mint, Apple, Kale, Spinach, Cucumber, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon
- Stand Tall - Large$9.75
Pineapple, Mint, Apple, Kale, Spinach, Cucumber, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon
- Pure Balance - Small$7.75
Jalapeno, Apple, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon
- Pure Balance - Large$9.75
Jalapeno, Apple, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon
- Celery - Small$7.00
Celery
- Celery - Large$9.00
Celery
Bowls
- Acai Dreamer Bowl$9.95
Acai Sorbet, Topped With Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries, Banana, Almond Butter, Hemp Seeds, Shredded Coconut, Honey
- Greatful Heart Bowl$9.95
Dragon Fruit Sorbet, Topped With Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries, Pineapple, Almond Butter, Hemp Seeds, Shredded Coconut, Honey
- Shooting Star Bowl$9.95
White Coconut Sorbet, Topped With Strawberries, Pineapple, Banana, Almond Butter, Granola, Hemp Seeds, Shredded Coconut, Honey
- All The Vibez Bowl$9.95
Acai, Dragon Fruit, Blue Majik, White Coconut Sorbet, Topped With Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries, Banana, Hemp Seeds, Shredded Coconut, Honey
- Create Magic Bowl$9.95
Blue Majik Sorbet, Topped With Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries, Almond Butter, Hemp Seeds, Shredded Coconut, Honey
- Good Decisionz Bowl$9.95
Pick your favorite smoothie as a base, Topped With Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries, Banana, Almond Butter, Hemp Seeds, Shredded Coconut, Honey
Kids Menu
- One Of A Kind$5.00
Apple Juice, Choose Two Fruits, Honey, 9 oz.
- Self Love$5.00
Dragon Fruit Sorbet, Almond Milk, Apple Juice, Lemon, Mango, Strawberry, 9 oz.
- World Changer$5.00
Blue Majik, Apple Juice, Pineapple, Blueberries, Lemon, Honey, 9 oz.
- Smile Big$5.00
Coconut Milk, Apple Juice, Pineapple, Mango, Honey, 9 oz.
- Mighty One$5.00
Coconut Milk, Apple Juice, Kale, Spinach, Lemon, Pineapple, Banana, Himalayan Salt, 9 oz.
Growlers
- Empty Growler$10.00
- Sweet Life Growler$38.00
Apple, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon
- Sweet Life Growler REFILL$28.00
Apple, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon
- Go With The Flow Growler$42.00
Apple, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon, Ginger
- Go With The Flow Growler REFILL$32.00
Apple, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon, Ginger
- In The Groove Growler$38.00
Celery, Kale, Spinach, Cucumber, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon
- In The Groove Growler REFILL$28.00
Celery, Kale, Spinach, Cucumber, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon
- Unbeetable Growler$42.00
Beet, Carrot, Apple, Ginger, Himalayan Salt, Lemon
- Unbeetable Growler REFILL$32.00
Beet, Carrot, Apple, Ginger, Himalayan Salt, Lemon
- Hello Sunshine Growler$42.00
Carrot, Apple, Pineapple, Mint, Himalayan Salt, Ginger, Lemon
- Hello Sunshine Growler REFILL$32.00
Carrot, Apple, Pineapple, Mint, Himalayan Salt, Ginger, Lemon
- Stand Tall Growler$40.00
Pineapple, Mint, Apple, Kale, Spinach, Cucumber, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon
- Stand Tall Growler REFILL$30.00
Pineapple, Mint, Apple, Kale, Spinach, Cucumber, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon
- Rise Up Growler$44.00
Blue Spirulina, Apple, Cucumber, Lemon, Himalayan Salt, Jalapeno
- Rise Up Growler REFILL$34.00
Blue Spirulina, Apple, Cucumber, Lemon, Himalayan Salt, Jalapeno
- Strong Spirit Growler$40.00
Jalapeno, Celery, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon
- Strong Spirit Growler REFILL$30.00
Jalapeno, Celery, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon
- Pure Balance Growler$40.00
Jalapeno, Apple, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon
- Pure Balance Growler REFILL$30.00
Jalapeno, Apple, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon
- Celery Juice Growler$37.00
Celery Juice
- Celery Juice Growler REFILL$27.00
Celery Juice
Wellness Shots
- Bee Yourself - 2 oz.$3.00
Pineapple, Lemon, Mint, Honey, Bee Pollen
- Bee Yourself - 4 oz.$5.00
Pineapple, Lemon, Mint, Honey, Bee Pollen
- The Healer - 2 oz.$3.00
Ginger, Lemon, Pineapple, Jalapeno
- The Healer - 4 oz.$5.00
Ginger, Lemon, Pineapple, Jalapeno
- Up Beet - 2 oz.$3.00
Beet, Ginger, Lemon, Pineapple, MCT Powder
- Up Beet - 4 oz.$5.00
Beet, Ginger, Lemon, Pineapple, MCT Powder
- Wheat Grass - 2 oz.$4.00
Just Wheatgrass
- Wheat Grass - 4 oz.$7.00
Just Wheatgrass
- Light It Up - 2 oz.$3.00
Ginger and Cayenne
- Light It Up - 4 oz.$5.00
Ginger and Cayenne
- Empower Me - 2 oz.$3.00
Blue Majik, Juiced Apple, Ginger, Lemon, Cinnamon
- Empower Me - 4 oz.$5.00
Blue Majik, Juiced Apple, Ginger, Lemon, Cinnamon
- Shine Bright - 2 oz.$3.00
Turmeric, Ginger, Lemon, Black Pepper, Honey
- Shine Bright - 4 oz.$5.00
Turmeric, Ginger, Lemon, Black Pepper, Honey
- Grand Slam Flight - 2 oz.$7.50
Wheatgrass, Ginger, Lemon, Pineapple
- Grand Slam Flight - 4 oz.$14.00
Wheatgrass, Ginger, Lemon, Pineapple
Detox Reset
- Awaken$44.95
(2) Sweet Life, (1) In The Groove, (1) Go With The Flow, (1) Hello Sunshine, and (1) Unbeetable, 16 oz. bottles
- Detox$44.95
(2) Never Give Up, (1) Unbeetable, (1) , (2) Go With The Flow, (1) In The Groove, 16 oz. bottles
- Protection$44.95
(2) Go With The Flow, (1) In The Groove, 1 Celery Juice, (1) Sweet Life, (1) Rise Up, 16 oz. bottles
Soups
- Creamy Tomato Soup$6.50Out of stock
Tomatoes, Carrots, Onions, Celery, Garlic, Basil, Sea Salt, 12 oz. Bowl
- Garden Vegetable Soup$6.50Out of stock
Carrots, Onion, Celery, Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Roasted Red Peppers, Garlic, Basil, Parsley, Sea Salt, 12 oz. Bowl
- Organic Lentil & Chickpea Soup$6.50Out of stock
Carrots, Onion, Celery, Tomatoes, Chickpeas, Lentils, Garlic, Turmeric, Sea Salt, 12 Oz. Bowl
- Wild Mushroom Bisque$6.50Out of stock
Carrots, Onions, Celery, Garlic, Thyme, Mushrooms (portabella, shiitake, oyster, porcini), Sherry Wine, Sea Salt, 12 oz. Bowl
Kitchen Bites
- Mixed Berries Cup$4.50
Strawberries, Pineapples, and Blueberries
- Oat-Rageous Bowl$6.00
Just Oats, Almond Milk, Himalayan Salt, and Chia Seeds, Topped With Cinnamon, Strawberries, Blueberries, Almond Butter, Hemp Seeds, Shredded Coconut
- Peanut Butter Toast$4.25
Whole Grain Bread, Peanut Butter, Chia Seed, Hemp Seed, Cinnamon, Honey
- Almond Butter Toast$4.25
Whole Grain Bread, Almond Butter, Chia Seeds, Hemp Seeds, Cinnamon, Honey
- Avocado Toast$4.25
Whole Grain Bread, Avocado, Lemon, Himalayan Salt, Red Pepper Flakes
- Parfait$5.25Out of stock
Dairy Free Coconut Yogurt, Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries, Honey
Farmer's Fridge
- Green Goddess Salad$8.49Out of stock
- Cobb Salad$8.99
- Pesto Pasta Bowl$6.29Out of stock
- Thai Noodle Bowl$6.29
- Baja Bowl$7.49Out of stock
- Pineapple Coconut Chia Pudding$5.49
Chia Pudding (Coconut Milk [Coconut, Water, Guar Gum], Water, Agave Nectar, Chia Seeds, Lemon Juice, Vanilla Extract Pineapple, Toasted Coconut
- Napa Chickpea Wrap$7.99
- Turkey Apple Cheddar Wrap$8.29
- Baja Chicken Wrap$8.29
- Truffle bowl$6.29Out of stock
- Caesar Salad$8.49
Grab n Go
- Grammelicios Muffins$4.00
Locally made healthy, mini muffins. Baked with love by Grandma. Gluten & dairy free.
- Mums Bars$4.00
Locally made healthy gluten free & plant based, superfood bars. NON-GMO, dairy free, protein packed on-the-go snack or meal replacement.
- Elderberry Syrup$35.00
Local Fresh Elderberry Syrup
- Water$2.75
Water
- Taos Bake Bar$4.25
Latte/ Milks
- Never Give Up$7.50
Almond Milk, Almond Butter, Hemp Seeds, Probiotics, Cinnamon, Himalayan Salt, Honey, MCT Powder
- Blue Majic Milk$8.50Out of stock
Almond milk, almond butter, hemp seeds, mct powder, cinnamon, maca, honey, blue majik
- Mocha Cold Brew Latte$7.50Out of stock
Almond milk, cold brew, honey, mct powder, cacao powder
- Cold Brew Coffee$7.00Out of stock
Almond milk, cold brew, honey, mct powder
- Golden Milk Latte$7.50Out of stock
Coconut milk, ginger, turmeric, cinnamon, black pepper, honey, mct powder
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Z's Good Vibez Juice Bar serves the best-tasting all-natural juices, smoothies, and acai bowls, all made fresh daily. We use only whole fruits and vegetables and never add ice, water, syrups, sugars, or fillers. We’re happy (and grateful!) to be part of your health & wellness journey.
950 W. Stacy Rd #140, Allen, TX 75013