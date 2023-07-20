Popular Items

Main Menu New 7/18/23

Smoothies

Rise and Shine

$8.75+

Cold Brew, Almond Milk, Almond Butter, Hemp Seeds, Maca, Banana, Himalayan Salt

Ride The Wave

$8.75+

Blue Majik, Juiced Apple, Ginger, Lemon, Maca, Mango, Himalayan Salt

Love Yourself

$8.75+

Dragon Fruit Sorbet, Apple Juice, Mango, Strawberry, Himalayan Salt, Lemon

The Grind

$8.75+

Peanut Butter, Banana, Strawberry, Apple Juice, Himalayan Salt

Mighty Warrior

$8.75+

Almond Milk, Spinach, Protein, Peanut Butter, Cacao, Banana, Himalayan Salt, MCT Powder

Meant To Be

$8.75+

Coconut Milk, Apple Juice, Mint, Mango, Pineapple, Himalayan Salt, Honey

All The Feels

$10.50+

Juiced Apple, Ginger Juice, Kale, Spinach, Probiotics, MCT Powder, Mint, Spirulina, Lemon, Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana

Back to Basics

$7.00+

Banana, Strawberry, Apple Juice, Honey, Himalayan Salt, Honey

Good Vibez

$8.75+

Kale, Spinach, Coconut Milk, Apple Juice, Banana, Pineapple, Lemon, Himalayan Salt

Juices

Go With The Flow

$8.25+

Apple, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon, Ginger

In The Groove

$7.25+

Celery, Kale, Spinach, Cucumber, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon

Sweet Life

$7.25+

Apple, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon

Unbeetable

$8.25+

Beet, Carrot, Apple, Ginger, Himalayan Salt, Lemon

Strong Spirit

$7.75+

Jalapeno, Celery, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon

Rise Up

$8.75+

Blue Spirulina, Apple, Cucumber, Lemon, Himalayan Salt, Jalapeno

Hello Sunshine

$8.25+

Carrot, Apple, Pineapple, Mint, Himalayan Salt, Ginger, Lemon

Stand Tall

$7.75+

Pineapple, Mint, Apple, Kale, Spinach, Cucumber, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon

Pure Balance

$7.75+

Jalapeno, Apple, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon

Celery

$7.00+

Celery

Bowls

Acai Dreamer Bowl

$9.95

Acai Sorbet, Topped With Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries, Banana, Almond Butter, Hemp Seeds, Shredded Coconut, Honey

Greatful Heart Bowl

$9.95

Dragon Fruit Sorbet, Topped With Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries, Pineapple, Almond Butter, Hemp Seeds, Shredded Coconut, Honey

Shooting Star Bowl

$9.95

White Coconut Sorbet, Topped With Strawberries, Pineapple, Banana, Almond Butter, Granola, Hemp Seeds, Shredded Coconut, Honey

All The Vibez Bowl

$9.95

Acai, Dragon Fruit, Blue Majik, White Coconut Sorbet, Topped With Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries, Banana, Hemp Seeds, Shredded Coconut, Honey

Create Magic Bowl

$9.95

Blue Majik Sorbet, Topped With Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries, Almond Butter, Hemp Seeds, Shredded Coconut, Honey

Good Decisionz Bowl

$9.95

Pick your favorite smoothie as a base, Topped With Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries, Banana, Almond Butter, Hemp Seeds, Shredded Coconut, Honey

Wellness Shots

Bee Yourself

$3.00+

Pineapple, Lemon, Mint, Honey, Bee Pollen

The Healer

$3.00+

Ginger, Lemon, Pineapple, Jalapeno

Up Beet

$3.00+

Beet, Ginger, Lemon, Pineapple, MCT Powder

Grand Slam Flight

$7.50+

Wheatgrass, Ginger, Lemon, Pineapple

Wheat Grass

$4.00+

Just Wheatgrass

Light It Up

$3.00+

Ginger and Cayenne

Shine Bright

$3.00+

Turmeric, Ginger, Lemon, Black Pepper, Honey

Empower Me

$3.00+

Blue Majik, Juiced Apple, Ginger, Lemon, Cinnamon

Kitchen Bites

Mixed Berries Cup

$4.50

Strawberries, Pineapples, and Blueberries

Oat-Rageous Bowl

$6.00

Just Oats, Almond Milk, Himalayan Salt, and Chia Seeds, Topped With Cinnamon, Strawberries, Blueberries, Almond Butter, Hemp Seeds, Shredded Coconut

Peanut Butter Toast

$4.25

Whole Grain Bread, Peanut Butter, Chia Seed, Hemp Seed, Cinnamon, Honey

Almond Butter Toast

$4.25

Whole Grain Bread, Almond Butter, Chia Seeds, Hemp Seeds, Cinnamon, Honey

Avocado Toast

$4.25

Whole Grain Bread, Avocado, Lemon, Himalayan Salt, Red Pepper Flakes

Parfait

$5.25

Dairy Free Coconut Yogurt, Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries, Honey

Grab n Go

Grammelicios Muffins

$4.00

Locally made mini muffins by Grammee

Mums Bars

$4.00

Locally made healthy snack bars

Elderberry Syrup

$35.00

Local Fresh Elderberry Syrup

Water

$2.75

Water

Vybes Drink

$7.25

CBD drink

Latte/ Milks

Never Give Up

$7.50

Almond Milk, Almond Butter, Hemp Seeds, Probiotics, Cinnamon, Himalayan Salt, Honey, MCT Powder

Blue Majic Milk

$8.50

Almond milk, almond butter, hemp seeds, mct powder, cinnamon, maca, honey, blue majik

Mocha Cold Brew Latte

$7.50

Almond milk, cold brew, honey, mct powder, cacao powder

Cold Brew Coffee

$7.00

Almond milk, cold brew, honey, mct powder

Golden Milk Latte

$7.50

Coconut milk, ginger, turmeric, cinnamon, black pepper, honey, mct powder

Kids Menu

One Of A Kind

$5.00

Apple Juice, Choose Two Fruits, Honey

Self Love

$5.00

Dragon Fruit Sorbet, Almond Milk, Apple Juice, Lemon, Mango, Strawberry

World Changer

$5.00

Blue Majik, Apple Juice, Pineapple, Blueberries, Lemon, Honey

Smile Big

$5.00

Coconut Milk, Apple Juice, Pineapple, Mango, Honey

Mighty One

$5.00

Coconut Milk, Apple Juice, Kale, Spinach, Lemon, Pineapple, Banana, Himalayan Salt

Detox Reset

Awaken

$44.95

(2) Sweet Life, (1) In The Groove, (1) Go With The Flow, (1) Hello Sunshine, and (1) Unbeetable

Detox

$44.95

(2) Never Give Up, (1) Unbeetable, (1) , (2) Go With The Flow, (1) In The Groove

Protection

$44.95

(2) Go With The Flow, (1) In The Groove, 1 Celery Juice, (1) Sweet Life, (1) Rise Up

Growlers

Empty Growler

$10.00

Sweet Life Growler

$38.00

Apple, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon

Go With The Flow Growler

$42.00

Apple, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon, Ginger

In The Groove Growler

$38.00

Celery, Kale, Spinach, Cucumber, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon

Unbeetable Growler

$42.00

Beet, Carrot, Apple, Ginger, Himalayan Salt, Lemon

Hello Sunshine Growler

$42.00

Stand Tall Growler

$40.00

Rise Up Growler

$44.00

Blue Spirulina, Apple, Cucumber, Lemon, Himalayan Salt, Jalapeno

Strong Spirit Growler

$40.00

Jalapeno, Celery, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon

Pure Balance Growler

$40.00

Sweet Life Growler REFILL

$28.00

Apple, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon

Go With The Flow Growler REFILL

$32.00

Apple, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon, Ginger

In The Groove Growler REFILL

$28.00

Celery, Kale, Spinach, Cucumber, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon

Unbeetable Growler REFILL

$32.00

Beet, Carrot, Apple, Ginger, Himalayan Salt, Lemon

Hello Sunshine Growler REFILL

$32.00

Stand Tall Growler REFILL

$30.00

Rise Up Growler REFILL

$34.00

Blue Spirulina, Apple, Cucumber, Lemon, Himalayan Salt, Jalapeno

Strong Spirit Growler REFILL

$30.00

Jalapeno, Celery, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon

Pure Balance Growler REFILL

$30.00

Celery Juice Growler

$37.00

Celery Juice

Celery Juice Growler REFILL

$27.00

Celery Juice