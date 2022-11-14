- Home
- /
- Spanish Fork
- /
- Zubs Pizza & Subs - 520 N Main St
Zubs Pizza & Subs 520 N Main St
1,310 Reviews
$
520 N Main St
Springvile, UT 84660
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Subs
#1 Ham & Cheese 6"
Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Pickles, Mustard, Tomato, and Mayo
#2 Steak N' Stuff 6"
Roast Beef, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Provolone, Tomato, and Mayo
#3 Turkey & Swiss 6"
Turkey, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo
#4 Italian Combo 6"
Ham, Salami, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomato, Mozzarella, and Mayo
#5 Zub Club 6"
Roast Beef, Turkey, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Mozzarella, and Mayo
#6 Ham & Turkey 6"
Ham, Turkey, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo
#7 New Yorker 6"
Pastrami, Swiss, Onions, Black Olives, Mustard, and Mayo
#8 Turkey & Avocado 6"
Turkey, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, Mayo
#9 Veggie 6"
Mushrooms, Black Olives, Onions, Green Peppers, Avocado, Sprouts, Lettuce, Tomato, Oil, Vinegar, Provolone, and Mayo
#10 Turkey BLT 6"
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo
#11 Seafood & Eat It 6"
Seafood, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo
#12 The Barbie 6"
Barbecued Pork, Onions, Green Peppers, and Mozzarella
#13 Pizza Sub 6"
Pepperoni, Sausage, Black Olives, Onions, Pizza Sauce, and Mozzarella
#14 The Meat ball 6"
Meat Balls, Onions, Pizza Sauce, and Mozzarella
#15 Grilled Chicken 6"
Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo
Sub of the Month 6"
Sub of the Month 6" Combo
The Jesse
WHEAT bread, mustard, avocado, onion, pickles, banana peppers, provolone, send through oven and top with lettuce, extra sprouts and extra tomato
#1 Ham & Cheese 12"
Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Pickles, Mustard, Tomato, and Mayo
#2 Steak N' Stuff 12"
Roast Beef, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Provolone, Tomato, and Mayo
#3 Turkey & Swiss 12"
Turkey, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo
#4 Italian Combo 12"
Ham, Salami, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomato, Mozzarella, and Mayo
#5 Zub Club 12"
Roast Beef, Turkey, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Mozzarella, and Mayo
#6 Ham & Turkey 12"
Ham, Turkey, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo
#7 New Yorker 12"
Pastrami, Swiss, Onions, Black Olives, Mustard, and Mayo
#8 Turkey & Avocado 12"
Turkey, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, Mayo
#9 Veggie 12"
Mushrooms, Black Olives, Onions, Green Peppers, Avocado, Sprouts, Lettuce, Tomato, Oil, Vinegar, Provolone, and Mayo
#10 Turkey BLT 12"
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo
#11 Seafood & Eat It 12"
Seafood, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo
#12 The Barbie 12"
Barbecued Pork, Onions, Green Peppers, and Mozzarella
#13 Pizza Sub 12"
Pepperoni, Sausage, Black Olives, Onions, Pizza Sauce, and Mozzarella
#14 The Meat ball 12"
Meat Balls, Onions, Pizza Sauce, and Mozzarella
#15 Grilled Chicken 12"
Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo
Sub of the Month 12
Sub of the Month 12" combo
3" #1 Ham & Cheese
Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Pickles, Mustard, Tomato, and Mayo
3" #2 Steak & Stuff
Roast Beef, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Provolone, Tomato, and Mayo
3" #3 Turkey & Swiss
Turkey, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo
3" #4 Italian Combo
Ham, Salami, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomato, Mozzarella, and Mayo
3" #5 Zubs Club
Roast Beef, Turkey, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Mozzarella, and Mayo
3" #6 Ham & Turkey
Ham, Turkey, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo
3" #7 New Yorker
Pastrami, Swiss, Onions, Black Olives, Mustard, and Mayo
3" #8 Turkey Avocado
Turkey, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, Mayo
3" #9 Veggie
Mushrooms, Black Olives, Onions, Green Peppers, Avocado, Sprouts, Lettuce, Tomato, Oil, Vinegar, Provolone, and Mayo
3" #10 Turkey B.L.T.
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo
3" #11 Seafood
Seafood, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo
3" #12 BBQ
Barbecued Pork, Onions, Green Peppers, and Mozzarella
3" #13 Pizza Sub
Pepperoni, Sausage, Black Olives, Onions, Pizza Sauce, and Mozzarella
3" #14 Meatball
Meat Balls, Onions, Pizza Sauce, and Mozzarella
3" #15 Grilled Chicken
Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo
3" Sub of the Month
Sides
Cheese Sticks 8"
Cheese Sticks 10"
Cheese Sticks 12"
Cheese Sticks 16"
Garlic Bread 6"
Garlic Bread 12"
Cheese Garlic Bread 6"
Cheese Garlic Bread 12"
Zub Sticks Half Order (10 count)
Bread Sticks with Butter and Garlic Salt
Zub Sticks Full Order (20 count)
Bread Sticks with Butter and Garlic Salt
Wings (6 count)
Chicken barbeque wings
Wings (12 count)
Chicken barbeque wings
Extra Sauze 2 oz.
Extra Sauce 4 oz.
Extra Sauce 6 oz.
Chips
Make It a Combo (Medium Drink +Chips)
16" Ball of Pizza Dough
Kids meal combo
Salads
Zubs House Salad Small
Canadian Bacon, Black Olives, Grated Mozzarella, Croutons, and Garden Salad Mix
Grilled Chicken Salad Small
Grilled Chicken, Black Olives, Grated Mozzarella, Croutons, and Garden Salad Mix
Seafood Salad Small
Seafood, Black Olives, Grated Mozzarella, Croutons, and Garden Salad Mix
Barbecue Chicken Salad Small
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Pineapple, Feta Cheese, and a Barbecue Sauce Drizzle, and Garden Salad Mix
Caesar Salad Small
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesean, Croutons
Zubs House Salad Large
Canadian Bacon, Black Olives, Grated Mozzarella, Croutons, and Garden Salad Mix
Grilled Chicken Salad Large
Grilled Chicken, Black Olives, Grated Mozzarella, Croutons, and Garden Salad Mix
Seafood Salad Large
Seafood, Black Olives, Grated Mozzarella, Croutons, and Garden Salad Mix
Barbecue Chicken Salad Large
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Pineapple, Feta Cheese, and a Barbecue Sauce Drizzle, and Garden Salad Mix
Caesar Salad Large
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesean, Croutons
BYO PIZZA
Traditional Pizza
Combo 8"
Pepperoni, Sausage, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions
Super Combo 8"
Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Pineapple
Bacon Double Cheeseburger 8"
Bacon, Ground Beef, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese
Veggie 8"
Black Olives, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomato
Meat Lovers 8"
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef Topping, Bacon
Combo 10"
Pepperoni, Sausage, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions
Super Combo 10"
Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Pineapple
Bacon Double Cheeseburger 10"
Bacon, Ground Beef, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese
Veggie 10"
Black Olives, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomato
Meat Lovers 10"
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef Topping, Bacon
Combo 12"
Pepperoni, Sausage, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions
Super Combo 12"
Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Pineapple
Bacon Double Cheeseburger 12"
Bacon, Ground Beef, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese
Veggie 12"
Black Olives, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomato
Meat Lovers 12"
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef Topping, Bacon
Combo 16"
Pepperoni, Sausage, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions
Super Combo 16"
Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Pineapple
Bacon Double Cheeseburger 16"
Bacon, Ground Beef, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese
Veggie 16"
Black Olives, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomato
Meat Lovers 16"
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef Topping, Bacon
Specialty Pizza
Fiesta Pizza 8"
Salsa, Black Olives, Onions, Spicry Ground Beef, Mozzarella, and Cheddar Cheese, toped with Tomatoes, Avocado, and Sour Cream
Teriyaki Chicken Pizza 8"
Teriyaki Glaze, Chicken, Sauteed Mushrooms, Onions, and Green Peppers, topped with Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese
BBQ Chicken Pizza 8"
BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, finished with a sprinkle of Cilantro
Pesto Pizza 8"
Pesto and Tomato, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese
Italia D' Alfredo 8"
Alfredo Sauce with Ham, Sauteed Mushroooms and Onions, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese
Greek Pizza 8"
Olive Oil and Crushed Garlic Base Topped with Spinach, Red Onion, Black Olives, Fresh Tomato, Mozzarella, Provolone, and Feta Cheese
Fiesta Pizza 10"
Salsa, Black Olives, Onions, Spicry Ground Beef, Mozzarella, and Cheddar Cheese, toped with Tomatoes, Avocado, and Sour Cream
Teriyaki Chicken Pizza 10"
Teriyaki Glaze, Chicken, Sauteed Mushrooms, Onions, and Green Peppers, topped with Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese
BBQ Chicken Pizza 10"
BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, finished with a sprinkle of Cilantro
Pesto Pizza 10"
Pesto and Tomato, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese
Italia D' Alfredo 10"
Alfredo Sauce with Ham, Sauteed Mushroooms and Onions, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese
Greek Pizza 10"
Olive Oil and Crushed Garlic Base Topped with Spinach, Red Onion, Black Olives, Fresh Tomato, Mozzarella, Provolone, and Feta Cheese
Fiesta Pizza 12"
Salsa, Black Olives, Onions, Spicry Ground Beef, Mozzarella, and Cheddar Cheese, toped with Tomatoes, Avocado, and Sour Cream
Teriyaki Chicken Pizza 12"
Teriyaki Glaze, Chicken, Sauteed Mushrooms, Onions, and Green Peppers, topped with Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese
BBQ Chicken Pizza 12"
BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, finished with a sprinkle of Cilantro
Pesto Pizza 12"
Pesto and Tomato, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese
Italia D' Alfredo 12"
Alfredo Sauce with Ham, Sauteed Mushroooms and Onions, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese
Greek Pizza 12"
Olive Oil and Crushed Garlic Base Topped with Spinach, Red Onion, Black Olives, Fresh Tomato, Mozzarella, Provolone, and Feta Cheese
Fiesta Pizza 16"
Salsa, Black Olives, Onions, Spicry Ground Beef, Mozzarella, and Cheddar Cheese, toped with Tomatoes, Avocado, and Sour Cream
Teriyaki Chicken Pizza 16"
Teriyaki Glaze, Chicken, Sauteed Mushrooms, Onions, and Green Peppers, topped with Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese
BBQ Chicken Pizza 16"
BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, finished with a sprinkle of Cilantro
Pesto Pizza 16"
Pesto and Tomato, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese
Italia D' Alfredo 16"
Alfredo Sauce with Ham, Sauteed Mushroooms and Onions, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese
Greek Pizza 16"
Olive Oil and Crushed Garlic Base Topped with Spinach, Red Onion, Black Olives, Fresh Tomato, Mozzarella, Provolone, and Feta Cheese
Drinks
Kids Meal
3" #1 Ham & Cheese
Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Pickles, Mustard, Tomato, and Mayo
3" #2 Steak & Stuff
Roast Beef, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Provolone, Tomato, and Mayo
3" #3 Turkey & Swiss
Turkey, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo
3" #4 Italian Combo
Ham, Salami, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomato, Mozzarella, and Mayo
3" #5 Zubs Club
Roast Beef, Turkey, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Mozzarella, and Mayo
3" #6 Ham & Turkey
Ham, Turkey, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo
3" #7 New Yorker
Pastrami, Swiss, Onions, Black Olives, Mustard, and Mayo
3" #8 Turkey Avocado
Turkey, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, Mayo
3" #9 Veggie
Mushrooms, Black Olives, Onions, Green Peppers, Avocado, Sprouts, Lettuce, Tomato, Oil, Vinegar, Provolone, and Mayo
3" #10 Turkey B.L.T.
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo
3" #11 Seafood
Seafood, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo
3" #12 BBQ
Barbecued Pork, Onions, Green Peppers, and Mozzarella
3" #13 Pizza Sub
Pepperoni, Sausage, Black Olives, Onions, Pizza Sauce, and Mozzarella
3" #14 Meatball
Meat Balls, Onions, Pizza Sauce, and Mozzarella
3" #15 Grilled Chicken
Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo
3" Sub of the Month
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Zubs is a family owned business and has been open since 1992. We make our bread from scratch every morning. Our pizza and subs are made with fresh, high quality ingredients and a dash of love. We offer take out and delivery service.
520 N Main St, Springvile, UT 84660