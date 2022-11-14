Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zubs Pizza & Subs 520 N Main St

1,310 Reviews

$

520 N Main St

Springvile, UT 84660

Order Again

Popular Items

#8 Turkey & Avocado 6"
#2 Steak N' Stuff 6"
Cheese Sticks 12"

Subs

#1 Ham & Cheese 6"

$7.19

Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Pickles, Mustard, Tomato, and Mayo

#2 Steak N' Stuff 6"

$8.79

Roast Beef, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Provolone, Tomato, and Mayo

#3 Turkey & Swiss 6"

$6.89

Turkey, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo

#4 Italian Combo 6"

$7.69

Ham, Salami, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomato, Mozzarella, and Mayo

#5 Zub Club 6"

$7.19

Roast Beef, Turkey, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Mozzarella, and Mayo

#6 Ham & Turkey 6"

$7.19

Ham, Turkey, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo

#7 New Yorker 6"

$8.79

Pastrami, Swiss, Onions, Black Olives, Mustard, and Mayo

#8 Turkey & Avocado 6"

$7.69

Turkey, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, Mayo

#9 Veggie 6"

$7.69

Mushrooms, Black Olives, Onions, Green Peppers, Avocado, Sprouts, Lettuce, Tomato, Oil, Vinegar, Provolone, and Mayo

#10 Turkey BLT 6"

$7.19

Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo

#11 Seafood & Eat It 6"

$6.89

Seafood, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo

#12 The Barbie 6"

$8.79

Barbecued Pork, Onions, Green Peppers, and Mozzarella

#13 Pizza Sub 6"

$5.89

Pepperoni, Sausage, Black Olives, Onions, Pizza Sauce, and Mozzarella

#14 The Meat ball 6"

$5.89

Meat Balls, Onions, Pizza Sauce, and Mozzarella

#15 Grilled Chicken 6"

$8.79

Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo

Sub of the Month 6"

$8.79

Sub of the Month 6" Combo

$9.99

The Jesse

$7.69

WHEAT bread, mustard, avocado, onion, pickles, banana peppers, provolone, send through oven and top with lettuce, extra sprouts and extra tomato

#1 Ham & Cheese 12"

$14.29

Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Pickles, Mustard, Tomato, and Mayo

#2 Steak N' Stuff 12"

$15.89

Roast Beef, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Provolone, Tomato, and Mayo

#3 Turkey & Swiss 12"

$12.89

Turkey, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo

#4 Italian Combo 12"

$14.99

Ham, Salami, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomato, Mozzarella, and Mayo

#5 Zub Club 12"

$14.29

Roast Beef, Turkey, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Mozzarella, and Mayo

#6 Ham & Turkey 12"

$14.29

Ham, Turkey, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo

#7 New Yorker 12"

$15.89

Pastrami, Swiss, Onions, Black Olives, Mustard, and Mayo

#8 Turkey & Avocado 12"

$14.99

Turkey, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, Mayo

#9 Veggie 12"

$14.99

Mushrooms, Black Olives, Onions, Green Peppers, Avocado, Sprouts, Lettuce, Tomato, Oil, Vinegar, Provolone, and Mayo

#10 Turkey BLT 12"

$14.29

Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo

#11 Seafood & Eat It 12"

$12.89

Seafood, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo

#12 The Barbie 12"

$15.89

Barbecued Pork, Onions, Green Peppers, and Mozzarella

#13 Pizza Sub 12"

$11.39

Pepperoni, Sausage, Black Olives, Onions, Pizza Sauce, and Mozzarella

#14 The Meat ball 12"

$11.39

Meat Balls, Onions, Pizza Sauce, and Mozzarella

#15 Grilled Chicken 12"

$15.89

Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo

Sub of the Month 12

$15.89

Sub of the Month 12" combo

$18.19

3" #1 Ham & Cheese

$3.99

Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Pickles, Mustard, Tomato, and Mayo

3" #2 Steak & Stuff

$4.89

Roast Beef, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Provolone, Tomato, and Mayo

3" #3 Turkey & Swiss

$3.79

Turkey, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo

3" #4 Italian Combo

$4.29

Ham, Salami, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomato, Mozzarella, and Mayo

3" #5 Zubs Club

$3.99

Roast Beef, Turkey, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Mozzarella, and Mayo

3" #6 Ham & Turkey

$3.99

Ham, Turkey, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo

3" #7 New Yorker

$4.89

Pastrami, Swiss, Onions, Black Olives, Mustard, and Mayo

3" #8 Turkey Avocado

$4.29

Turkey, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, Mayo

3" #9 Veggie

$4.29

Mushrooms, Black Olives, Onions, Green Peppers, Avocado, Sprouts, Lettuce, Tomato, Oil, Vinegar, Provolone, and Mayo

3" #10 Turkey B.L.T.

$3.99

Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo

3" #11 Seafood

$3.79

Seafood, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo

3" #12 BBQ

$4.89

Barbecued Pork, Onions, Green Peppers, and Mozzarella

3" #13 Pizza Sub

$3.29

Pepperoni, Sausage, Black Olives, Onions, Pizza Sauce, and Mozzarella

3" #14 Meatball

$3.29

Meat Balls, Onions, Pizza Sauce, and Mozzarella

3" #15 Grilled Chicken

$4.89

Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo

3" Sub of the Month

$4.89

Sides

Cheese Sticks 8"

$4.99

Cheese Sticks 10"

$7.29

Cheese Sticks 12"

$10.49

Cheese Sticks 16"

$15.59

Garlic Bread 6"

$2.79

Garlic Bread 12"

$3.89

Cheese Garlic Bread 6"

$3.19

Cheese Garlic Bread 12"

$5.19

Zub Sticks Half Order (10 count)

$4.99

Bread Sticks with Butter and Garlic Salt

Zub Sticks Full Order (20 count)

$8.39

Bread Sticks with Butter and Garlic Salt

Wings (6 count)

$7.99

Chicken barbeque wings

Wings (12 count)

$14.99

Chicken barbeque wings

Extra Sauze 2 oz.

$0.39

Extra Sauce 4 oz.

$0.59

Extra Sauce 6 oz.

$1.09

Chips

$1.19

Make It a Combo (Medium Drink +Chips)

$2.99

16" Ball of Pizza Dough

$3.50

Kids meal combo

$2.49

Salads

Zubs House Salad Small

$4.49

Canadian Bacon, Black Olives, Grated Mozzarella, Croutons, and Garden Salad Mix

Grilled Chicken Salad Small

$5.59

Grilled Chicken, Black Olives, Grated Mozzarella, Croutons, and Garden Salad Mix

Seafood Salad Small

$5.59

Seafood, Black Olives, Grated Mozzarella, Croutons, and Garden Salad Mix

Barbecue Chicken Salad Small

$6.79

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Pineapple, Feta Cheese, and a Barbecue Sauce Drizzle, and Garden Salad Mix

Caesar Salad Small

$4.19

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesean, Croutons

Zubs House Salad Large

$7.39

Canadian Bacon, Black Olives, Grated Mozzarella, Croutons, and Garden Salad Mix

Grilled Chicken Salad Large

$8.39

Grilled Chicken, Black Olives, Grated Mozzarella, Croutons, and Garden Salad Mix

Seafood Salad Large

$8.39

Seafood, Black Olives, Grated Mozzarella, Croutons, and Garden Salad Mix

Barbecue Chicken Salad Large

$9.49

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Pineapple, Feta Cheese, and a Barbecue Sauce Drizzle, and Garden Salad Mix

Caesar Salad Large

$6.79

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesean, Croutons

BYO PIZZA

Build Your Own Pizza 8"

$4.29

Build Your Own Pizza 10"

$6.49

Build Your Own Pizza 12"

$9.49

Build Your Own Pizza 16"

$14.69

Traditional Pizza

Combo 8"

$7.39

Pepperoni, Sausage, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions

Super Combo 8"

$7.89

Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Pineapple

Bacon Double Cheeseburger 8"

$7.59

Bacon, Ground Beef, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese

Veggie 8"

$6.99

Black Olives, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomato

Meat Lovers 8"

$7.89

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef Topping, Bacon

Combo 10"

$10.39

Pepperoni, Sausage, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions

Super Combo 10"

$10.89

Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Pineapple

Bacon Double Cheeseburger 10"

$10.59

Bacon, Ground Beef, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese

Veggie 10"

$9.99

Black Olives, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomato

Meat Lovers 10"

$10.89

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef Topping, Bacon

Combo 12"

$15.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions

Super Combo 12"

$16.39

Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Pineapple

Bacon Double Cheeseburger 12"

$15.99

Bacon, Ground Beef, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese

Veggie 12"

$15.59

Black Olives, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomato

Meat Lovers 12"

$16.39

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef Topping, Bacon

Combo 16"

$21.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions

Super Combo 16"

$22.39

Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Pineapple

Bacon Double Cheeseburger 16"

$21.59

Bacon, Ground Beef, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese

Veggie 16"

$21.59

Black Olives, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomato

Meat Lovers 16"

$22.39

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef Topping, Bacon

Specialty Pizza

Fiesta Pizza 8"

$7.99

Salsa, Black Olives, Onions, Spicry Ground Beef, Mozzarella, and Cheddar Cheese, toped with Tomatoes, Avocado, and Sour Cream

Teriyaki Chicken Pizza 8"

$7.89

Teriyaki Glaze, Chicken, Sauteed Mushrooms, Onions, and Green Peppers, topped with Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese

BBQ Chicken Pizza 8"

$7.89

BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, finished with a sprinkle of Cilantro

Pesto Pizza 8"

$6.99

Pesto and Tomato, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese

Italia D' Alfredo 8"

$7.59

Alfredo Sauce with Ham, Sauteed Mushroooms and Onions, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese

Greek Pizza 8"

$7.39

Olive Oil and Crushed Garlic Base Topped with Spinach, Red Onion, Black Olives, Fresh Tomato, Mozzarella, Provolone, and Feta Cheese

Fiesta Pizza 10"

$10.99

Salsa, Black Olives, Onions, Spicry Ground Beef, Mozzarella, and Cheddar Cheese, toped with Tomatoes, Avocado, and Sour Cream

Teriyaki Chicken Pizza 10"

$10.89

Teriyaki Glaze, Chicken, Sauteed Mushrooms, Onions, and Green Peppers, topped with Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese

BBQ Chicken Pizza 10"

$10.89

BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, finished with a sprinkle of Cilantro

Pesto Pizza 10"

$9.99

Pesto and Tomato, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese

Italia D' Alfredo 10"

$10.59

Alfredo Sauce with Ham, Sauteed Mushroooms and Onions, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese

Greek Pizza 10"

$10.59

Olive Oil and Crushed Garlic Base Topped with Spinach, Red Onion, Black Olives, Fresh Tomato, Mozzarella, Provolone, and Feta Cheese

Fiesta Pizza 12"

$16.99

Salsa, Black Olives, Onions, Spicry Ground Beef, Mozzarella, and Cheddar Cheese, toped with Tomatoes, Avocado, and Sour Cream

Teriyaki Chicken Pizza 12"

$16.39

Teriyaki Glaze, Chicken, Sauteed Mushrooms, Onions, and Green Peppers, topped with Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese

BBQ Chicken Pizza 12"

$16.39

BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, finished with a sprinkle of Cilantro

Pesto Pizza 12"

$15.59

Pesto and Tomato, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese

Italia D' Alfredo 12"

$15.99

Alfredo Sauce with Ham, Sauteed Mushroooms and Onions, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese

Greek Pizza 12"

$15.99

Olive Oil and Crushed Garlic Base Topped with Spinach, Red Onion, Black Olives, Fresh Tomato, Mozzarella, Provolone, and Feta Cheese

Fiesta Pizza 16"

$22.99

Salsa, Black Olives, Onions, Spicry Ground Beef, Mozzarella, and Cheddar Cheese, toped with Tomatoes, Avocado, and Sour Cream

Teriyaki Chicken Pizza 16"

$22.39

Teriyaki Glaze, Chicken, Sauteed Mushrooms, Onions, and Green Peppers, topped with Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese

BBQ Chicken Pizza 16"

$22.39

BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, finished with a sprinkle of Cilantro

Pesto Pizza 16"

$21.59

Pesto and Tomato, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese

Italia D' Alfredo 16"

$21.99

Alfredo Sauce with Ham, Sauteed Mushroooms and Onions, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese

Greek Pizza 16"

$21.99

Olive Oil and Crushed Garlic Base Topped with Spinach, Red Onion, Black Olives, Fresh Tomato, Mozzarella, Provolone, and Feta Cheese

Drinks

12 oz. Fountain Drink

$1.79

21 oz. Fountain Drink

$1.99

32 oz. Fountain Drink

$2.19

2 Liter

$2.79

Gatorade

$1.49

Bottle of Water

$1.49

Dole Juice

$1.89

Jarritos

$1.89

Bai

$2.09

Bottled Soda

$1.89

Kids Meal

3" #1 Ham & Cheese

$5.99

Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Pickles, Mustard, Tomato, and Mayo

3" #2 Steak & Stuff

$5.99

Roast Beef, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Provolone, Tomato, and Mayo

3" #3 Turkey & Swiss

$5.99

Turkey, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo

3" #4 Italian Combo

$5.99

Ham, Salami, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomato, Mozzarella, and Mayo

3" #5 Zubs Club

$5.99

Roast Beef, Turkey, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Mozzarella, and Mayo

3" #6 Ham & Turkey

$5.99

Ham, Turkey, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo

3" #7 New Yorker

$5.99

Pastrami, Swiss, Onions, Black Olives, Mustard, and Mayo

3" #8 Turkey Avocado

$5.99

Turkey, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, Mayo

3" #9 Veggie

$5.99

Mushrooms, Black Olives, Onions, Green Peppers, Avocado, Sprouts, Lettuce, Tomato, Oil, Vinegar, Provolone, and Mayo

3" #10 Turkey B.L.T.

$5.99

Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo

3" #11 Seafood

$5.99

Seafood, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo

3" #12 BBQ

$5.99

Barbecued Pork, Onions, Green Peppers, and Mozzarella

3" #13 Pizza Sub

$5.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Black Olives, Onions, Pizza Sauce, and Mozzarella

3" #14 Meatball

$5.99

Meat Balls, Onions, Pizza Sauce, and Mozzarella

3" #15 Grilled Chicken

$5.99

Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo

3" Sub of the Month

$5.99
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Zubs is a family owned business and has been open since 1992. We make our bread from scratch every morning. Our pizza and subs are made with fresh, high quality ingredients and a dash of love. We offer take out and delivery service.

Location

520 N Main St, Springvile, UT 84660

Directions

