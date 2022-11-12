Italian
Zucca Italian Ristorante
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Experience Italian food the way it should be, with fresh ingredients, careful preparation, and delightful presentation as you relax in our cozy, comfortable atmosphere. Enjoy a selection from our 100% Italian wine list, which features wines from all the regions of Italy.
808 Main St, Louisville, CO 80027
