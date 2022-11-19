Zucca Pizza
2860 Atlanta Rd
Smyrna, GA 30080
Starters
Greens
Stromboli
Pizza
Build Your Own
$13.50+
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$16.00+
Clam & Bacon
$15.00+
Elle's Pie
$15.00+
Jonquil Pie
$14.00+
Margherita
$15.00+
Pesto Sausage
$15.00+
R&F
$15.00+
Spinach & Mushroom
$14.50+
Ultimate Pie
$18.00+
Victory Pie
$16.00+
White Pie
$14.00+
Sicilian
$24.00
Cauliflower Crust
$16.00
- - - - - - - - - - -
Small Pie of The Day
$14.00
Large Pie of the Day
$20.00
$6 Cheese Pie
$6.00
Mains
Pasta
Aglio e Olio
$13.00
Baked Ziti
$16.00
Blackened Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
$19.00
Bolognese
$18.00
Carbonara
$19.00
Chicken Chambota
$17.00
Chicken Gorgonzola
$18.00
Kale, Sausage & Fettuccini
$18.00
Linguini & Clams
$19.00
Penne & broccoli
$17.00
Ravioli
$14.00
Seafood Fra Diavlo
$21.00
Shrimp, Feta & Tomato
$18.00
Spaghetti & Meatballs
$17.00
Tortellini Alfredo
$17.00
- - - - - - - - - -
Sides
SD House Salad
$6.00
SD Caesar
$6.00
Italian Wedding
$7.00
Cup Chili
$6.00
Soup of the day
$7.00
SM Broccoli
$6.00
LG Broccoli
$9.00
SM Spinach
$6.00
LG Spinach
$9.00
SM 50/50
$5.00
LG 50/50
$9.00
SM Meataballs
$7.00
LG Meatball
$11.00
SM Sausage
$7.00
LG Sausage
$11.00
Side Linguini
$7.00
Side Fettuccini
$8.00Out of stock
Side Penne
$7.00
Side Pappardelle
$8.00
Side Spaghetti
$7.00
- - - - - - - - - - -
Kids
Dessert
From Vintage Tavern
Buffalo Chicken Dip
$13.00
Chicken Fingers
$13.00
Chicken Quesadilla
$13.00
Fresh Wings
$18.00
Smoked Chicken Eggrolls
$13.00
Smoked Trout Dip
$13.00
Tavern Chili
$6.00+
Black Bean Burger
$14.00
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
$13.50
Burger Sliders
$13.50
Crush It & Clear It
$20.00
Philly Cheesesteak
$16.00
Tavern Chicken Club Sandwich
$15.00
Tavern Special
$16.00
Turkey Burger
$12.00
Vintage Smash Burger
$12.00
SD French Fries
$4.50
SD Sweet Potato Fries
$5.50
SD Tater Tots
$4.50
SD Mac & Cheese
$5.00
SD Brussels Sprout
$6.00
Baguette
$0.50
- - - - - - - - - - -
Lunch Menu
Slice
$3.00
Sicilian Slice
$3.49
Slice of the Day
$3.49
Slice & Salad Combo
$9.00
Slice & Soup Combo
$9.00
Slice & Sandwich Combo
$11.00
Soup & Salad Combo
$9.00
Sandwich & Soup
$11.00
Sandwich & Salad
$11.00
1/2 Caprese Sandwich
$9.00
1/2 Cold Italian Sandwich
$9.00
1/2 Chicken Parmesan
$9.00
1/2 Chicken Club Sandwich
$9.00
1/2 Eggplant Parmesan
$9.00
1/2 Grilled Genoa
$9.00
1/2 G-man
$9.00
1/2 Meatball Parmesan
$9.00
1/2 Roadhouse Sandwich
$9.00
1/2 Sausage & Pepper Sandwich
$9.00
Caprese Sandwich
$12.00
Cold Italian Sandwich
$12.00
Chicken Parmesan
$12.00
Chicken Club Sandwich
$12.00
Eggplant Parmesan
$12.00
Grilled Genoa
$12.00
G-man
$12.00
Meatball Parmesan
$12.00
Roadhouse Sandwich
$12.00
Sausage & Pepper Sandwich
$12.00
- - - - - - - - - - -
Late Night Menu
Sauces
1000 Island
$0.50
Blush Sauce
$0.50
Alfredo
$2.00
Balsamic Glaze
$0.50
Balsamic Vin
$0.50
BBQ Sauce
$0.50
Bleu Cheese
$0.50
Buff Hot Sauce
$0.50
Buff Med Sauce
$0.50
Caesar Dressing
$0.50
Garlic Parm
$0.50
Honey Mustard
$0.50
Lemon Pepper
$0.50
Lemon Vin
$0.50
Marinara
$0.50
Marsala Sauce
$0.50
Meat Sauce
$0.50
Ranch
$0.50
Reaper
$0.50
Thai Chili
$0.50
Teriyaki
$0.50
Pesto
$0.50
- - - - - - - - - - -
Requests
One Meatball
$3.00
One Sausage
$3.00
Anchovy
$0.75
Artichoke
$0.50
Sliced Bacon
$3.00
Bacon Crumbles
$1.00
Banana Peppers
$0.50
Basil
Black Olives
$0.25
Blackend Salmon
$9.50
Blackend Shrimp
$8.50
Blackend Chicken
$6.50
Bleu Crumbles
$1.50
Bun
$0.50
Burger Patty
$5.00
Butter
Cheddar
$0.50
Crouton
$0.25
Feta
$0.50
Fresh Garlic
$0.25
Fresh Mozz
$4.00
Burger Garden
$0.50
Grilled Chicken
$6.00
Grilled Onions
$0.75
Green Peas
$0.50
Ham
$0.75
Jalapeno
$0.50
Kalamata
$0.50
Mozzarella
$0.50
Mushrooms
$0.75
Onion
$0.50
Pepperoncini Peppers
$0.50
Pepperoni
$1.00
Pico
$0.50
Prosciutto
$3.00
Ricotta
$0.50
Salami
$1.00
Salmon
$9.00
Salsa
$0.50
Shrimp
$8.00
Sour Cream
$0.50
Toast
$0.25
Tomato
$0.50
- - - - - - - - - - - -
Swiss Cheese
$1.50
NA Beverages
Water
Coke
$2.50
Coke Zero
$2.50
Diet Coke
$2.50
Sprite
$2.50
Cranberry
$2.50
Orange Juice
$2.50
Unsweet Tea
$2.50
Soda
Fanta Orange
$2.50
Gingerale
$2.50
Shirley Temple
$2.50
Milk
$2.50
Grapefruit
$2.50
Sweet Tea
$2.50
Soda
$2.50
Ginger Beer
$2.50
Lemonade
$2.50
Pineapple
$2.50
Coffee
$2.50
Hot Tea
$2.50
Root Beer
$2.50
Pelligrino
$3.59
Dasani
$2.75
Red Bull
$4.00
Red Bull SF
$4.00
Liquor
Well Vodka
$5.50
Absolut
$7.00
Absolut Citron
$7.00
Belvedere
$10.00
Ciroc
$11.00
Deep Eddy Cran
$6.50
Deep Eddy Ruby
$6.50
Deep Eddy Lemon
$6.50
Effen Cucumber
$9.00
Grey Goose
$8.00
Ketel One
$8.00
Ketel Citron
$8.00
Pinnacle Grape
$6.00
Stoli
$6.50
Stoli Blue
$6.50
Stoli O
$6.50
Stoli Razz
$6.50
Stoli Vanilla
$6.50
Svedka
$6.50
Svedka Cherry
$6.50
Titos
$6.50
Well Gin
$5.50
Bombay Sapphire
$8.00
Hendricks
$10.00
Tanqueray
$7.00
Empriss Gin
$8.00
Well Rum
$5.50
Bacardi
$6.00
Bacardi Dragon
$6.00
Captain Morgan
$5.75
Goslings
$6.50
Malibu
$5.50
Well Tequila
$6.50
1800 Silver
$7.50
Casamigos
$14.00
Don Julio Blanco
$10.50
El Jimador Silver
$7.50
El Jimador Repo
$7.50
Herradura Blanco
$10.00
Herredura Repo
$13.00
Jose Cuervo
$7.00
Patron Silver
$14.00
Patron XO
$6.50
Well Whiskey
$6.50
Basil Hayden
$11.00
Buffalo Trace
$7.50
Bulleit
$8.50
Bulleit Rye
$8.50
Coopers Craft
$6.00
Crown
$7.50
Crown Apple
$7.50
Crown Black
$8.00
Jack Daniel
$7.50
Jack Fire
$6.50
Jack Honey
$6.50
Jack Apple
$6.50
Jameson
$7.00
Jameson Orange
$7.00
Jameson Cask
$8.00
Jim Beam
$7.00
Knob Creek
$9.50
Markers Mark
$8.00
Seagram's
$7.00
Slane
$7.00
Tullamore DEW
$6.00
Wild Turkey
$7.25
Woodford
$8.50
Whistle Pig 6yr
$12.00
Whistle Pig 10yr
$16.00
Whistle Pig 12yr
$32.00
Whistle Pig 15 yr
$45.00
Blantons
$15.00
J & B
$6.50
Well Scotch
$6.50Out of stock
Chivas
$9.50
Dewars
$9.00
Glenlivet
$12.00
J & B
$6.50
Johnny Green
$20.00
Johnny Black
$9.00
Johnny Red
$7.00
Macallan
$12.00
Oban 14
$14.00
Legent
$8.50
Baileys
$8.00
Chambota
$8.50
Drambuie
$6.00
Fernet
$6.50
Fernet Mint
$6.50
Fireball
$5.50
Frangelico
$6.50
Gallivant
$5.00
Jager
$5.50
Kailua
$6.00
Amaretto
$5.00
PAMA
$5.00
Pimm's
$6.00
Rumchata
$6.50
Rumpleminze
$6.50
Sambuca
$6.50
Soco
$6.00
Tuaca
$6.00
Campari
$5.50
Grand Marnier
$11.00
Hennessy
$10.00
Barenjager
$5.50
Goldschlager
$6.50
Midori
$5.50
Ricard
$8.00
Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
$5.00
Aperol Spritzer
$10.00
Apple Martini
$7.50
Blue MF
$7.00
Campari Spritze
$10.00
Cosmo
$7.00
Dark & Stormy
$7.00
Hot Toddy
$6.50
Irish Coffee
$6.50
L. Beach Tea
$6.50
L. Island Tea
$6.50
Lynchburg Lemonade
$6.50
Mai Tai
$6.50
Manhattan
$7.50
Margarita
$6.50
Mimosa
$6.00
Mint Julip
$6.50
Mojito
$6.50
Rum Runner
$6.50
Sangria
$7.50
Sex on the Beach
$6.50
Skinny Margarita
$8.00
Top Shelf LIT
$9.00
Top Shelf Margarita
$9.00
Whiskey Sour
$6.00
White Russian
$6.50
Bloody Mary
$6.00
Beer
DRT 3 Taverns Rotating
$6.50
DRT Angry Orchard
$6.00
DRT Beer Feature
$8.50
DRT Blue Moon
$5.00
DRT Bud Light
$4.00
Monday Death Raptor
$9.00
DRT Ely Space Dust
$8.50
DRT Gate City Rotating
$6.50
DRT Goose Island
$8.00
DRT Guinness
$6.00
DRT Miller Lite
$4.00
DRT MN Dr.Robot
$8.50
DRT Sam Adams
$6.00
DRT Scofflaw Rotating
$7.00
DRT Sierra Nevada
$6.50
DRT Sweetwater 420
$6.00
DRT Terrapin Hopsecutioner
$6.50
DRT Truly
$8.00
DRT Wicked Weed
$7.50
DRT Yuengling
$4.00
DFT STILLFIRE
$8.00
Abita
$6.00
Bells Kalamazoo
$6.00Out of stock
Bottle Feature
$5.00
Bud Light
$3.75
Budweiser
$3.75
Burnt Hickory
$5.00
Can Feature
$7.00
Coors Light
$3.75
Corona
$5.50
Corona Light
$5.50Out of stock
Creature Comfort
$6.00
Founders
$5.00
Heineken
$6.00
High Noon
$8.00
Lagunitas
$5.00
Mercer Orchards
$5.00Out of stock
Mich Ultra
$4.50
Michelob
$4.50
Miller High life
$3.00
Miller Light
$3.75
Narwater
$6.00
Odouls
$4.00
PBR
$5.00
Red Hare
$8.00
Second Slef Thai Wheat
$5.00
Stella
$6.00
Stone Delicious
$5.00
Taco Tuesday
$6.00
Truly
$6.00
Westbrook Gose
$5.00
Wild Basin
$6.00
Pitcher Angry Orchard
$20.00
Pitcher Blue Moon
$18.00
Pitcher Bud Light
$14.00
Pitcher Guinness
$22.00
Pitcher Miller Lite
$14.00
Pitcher Sweetwater 420
$22.00Out of stock
Pitcher Truly
$22.00
Pitcher Yuengling
$14.00
Wine
RMPS Chardonnay
$6.50
Four Vines Chardonnay
$8.00
Kendall Jackson Chardonnay
$10.00
Cambria
$12.00
Seale Pinot Grigio
$6.50
Seaglass
$8.00
Santa Christina Pinot Grigio
$9.00
Matua Sauvignon Blanc
$7.00
Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc
$9.00
Chateau St. Michelle Riesling
$7.00
Nine Vines Moscato
$8.00
Villa Sandi Prosecco
$9.00
Gruet Brut
$8.00
14 Hands
$13.00
Dog Fish
$9.00
Dos Margs
$9.00
BTL Cambria
$34.00
BTL Four Vines
$22.00
BTL Gruet Brut
$32.00
BTL J Roget
$20.00
BTL Joel Gott SB
$27.00
BTL KJ Chardonnay
$30.00
BTL Matua
$21.00
BTL Moet
BTL Nine Vines
$24.00
BTL Santa Christina
$27.00
BTL Seaglass
$22.00
BTL Seale
$19.00Out of stock
BTL St Michelle
$21.00
BTL Villa Sandi
$27.00
BTL Moet
$85.00
19 Crimes
$7.50
Erath Pinot Noir
$10.00
Gabbiano Chianti
$9.00
Gerard Bertrand Rose
$9.00
Gruet Brut Rose
$8.00
Illuminati
$8.00
Joel Gott Cab
$12.00
Layer Cake
$10.00Out of stock
Leese Fitch Merlot
$7.50
Montalto Cab
$8.00
Red Sangria
$7.50
RMPS Cab
$6.50
RMPS Pinot Noir
$6.50
Saddlebred Pinot Noir
$6.50
Spellbound Cab
$10.00
The Show
$10.00
Whiplash
$8.00
BTL 19 Crimes
$21.00
BTL Bertrand Rose
$27.00
BTL Erath
$30.00Out of stock
BTL Gabbiano
$28.00
BTL Gruet Brut Rose
$30.00
BTL Illuminati
$32.00
BTL Joel Gott Cab
$34.00
BTL Layer Cake
$30.00Out of stock
BTL Leese Fitch
$22.00
BTL Montalto
$22.00
BTL RMPS Pinot Noir
$20.00Out of stock
BTL Saddlebred
$21.00
BTL Spellbound
$30.00
BTL The Show
$30.00
BTL Whiplash
$24.00
BTL Napa Cellars Cab
$40.00Out of stock
BTL Beringer Knights CAb
$35.00Out of stock
BTL La Crema Pinot Noir Sonoma
$35.00
BTL Madrigal Cab
$40.00Out of stock
BTL SIlver Oak Cab
$80.00Out of stock
Shooters
Alabama Slam
$6.00
B52
$6.50
Baby Guinness
$6.50
Bill Cosby
$6.50
Blow Job
$5.00
Bob Marley
$6.00
Bong Water
$6.00
Buttery Nipple
$5.50
Cherry Bomb
$7.00
Fireball
$5.50
Flu Shot
$6.50
Green Tea
$7.50
Irish Car Bomb
$9.00
Jager
$6.00
Joe's Dreams
$6.00
Kamikazi
$6.00
Lemon Drop
$7.00
Mind Eraser
$6.00
Purple Hoot
$6.00
Red Headed Slut
$6.00
Red Snapper
$6.50
Royal Flush
$7.00
Rumpleminze
$6.50
Shot Special
$4.00
Skrewball
$7.00
Vegas Bomb
$7.50
Washington Apple
$6.50
Woo Woo
$5.50
$7 Car Bomb
$7.00
Specialty Cocktails
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Craft Beers on Tap - Fresh Pasta & Italian Fare - New York Style Pizza
