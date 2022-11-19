Zucca Pizza

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Starters

Buffalo Calamari

$14.00

Butcher's Board

$15.00

Calamari

$13.00

Chicken Parmesan Sliders

$9.50

Eggplant Rollatini

$10.00

Garlic Bread

$8.00

Garlic Knots

$8.00

Insalata Caprese

$12.50

Meatball Sliders

$9.50

Meatballs

$7.00+

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Mussels

$14.00

Risotto Balls

$8.00

Greens

Beach Salad

$19.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Chopped Wedge

$11.00

Kale Salad

$14.00

Thai Chicken Salad

$15.50

Tuscany Salad

$13.50

Calzone

Jayel

$12.50

Mama Mia

$14.00

Pollo Verde

$14.00

The Original

$12.00

Zucca

$13.50

Stromboli

The Yorker

$12.00

Chicken Parmesan

$14.00

Sausage Stromboli

$12.00

GMAN Stromboli

$14.00

Stromboli

$12.00

Pizza

Build Your Own

$13.50+

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.00+

Clam & Bacon

$15.00+

Elle's Pie

$15.00+

Jonquil Pie

$14.00+

Margherita

$15.00+

Pesto Sausage

$15.00+

R&F

$15.00+

Spinach & Mushroom

$14.50+

Ultimate Pie

$18.00+

Victory Pie

$16.00+

White Pie

$14.00+

Sicilian

$24.00

Cauliflower Crust

$16.00

Small Pie of The Day

$14.00

Large Pie of the Day

$20.00

$6 Cheese Pie

$6.00

Mains

Atlantic Salmon

$20.00

Chicken Francaise

$19.00

Chicken Marsala

$18.00

Chicken Parmesan

$19.00

Chicken Piccata

$19.00

Cordon Bleu

$21.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$15.00

Lasagna

$18.00

Mahi Francaise

$20.00

Shrimp Prima Risotto

$19.00

Pasta

Aglio e Olio

$13.00

Baked Ziti

$16.00

Blackened Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$19.00

Bolognese

$18.00

Carbonara

$19.00

Chicken Chambota

$17.00

Chicken Gorgonzola

$18.00

Kale, Sausage & Fettuccini

$18.00

Linguini & Clams

$19.00

Penne & broccoli

$17.00

Ravioli

$14.00

Seafood Fra Diavlo

$21.00

Shrimp, Feta & Tomato

$18.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$17.00

Tortellini Alfredo

$17.00

Sides

SD House Salad

$6.00

SD Caesar

$6.00

Italian Wedding

$7.00

Cup Chili

$6.00

Soup of the day

$7.00

SM Broccoli

$6.00

LG Broccoli

$9.00

SM Spinach

$6.00

LG Spinach

$9.00

SM 50/50

$5.00

LG 50/50

$9.00

SM Meataballs

$7.00

LG Meatball

$11.00

SM Sausage

$7.00

LG Sausage

$11.00

Side Linguini

$7.00

Side Fettuccini

$8.00Out of stock

Side Penne

$7.00

Side Pappardelle

$8.00

Side Spaghetti

$7.00

Kids

Kid Chick Fing

$6.00

Kid Pasta & MB

$6.00

Kids Penne & But

$6.00

Kids MAC CHZ

$6.00

Kids GRL CHZ

$6.00

KID CHZ RAV

$6.00

KID Mozz Stick

$6.00

Kid Pep Pizza

$6.00

Kid Cheese Pizza

$6.00

Kids Ice Cream

$3.00

Dessert

Tiramisu

$6.00

Cannoli

$6.00

NY Cheese Cake

$6.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

From Vintage Tavern

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$13.00

Chicken Fingers

$13.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Fresh Wings

$18.00

Smoked Chicken Eggrolls

$13.00

Smoked Trout Dip

$13.00

Tavern Chili

$6.00+

Black Bean Burger

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Burger Sliders

$13.50

Crush It & Clear It

$20.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$16.00

Tavern Chicken Club Sandwich

$15.00

Tavern Special

$16.00

Turkey Burger

$12.00

Vintage Smash Burger

$12.00

SD French Fries

$4.50

SD Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

SD Tater Tots

$4.50

SD Mac & Cheese

$5.00

SD Brussels Sprout

$6.00

Baguette

$0.50

Lunch Menu

Slice

$3.00

Sicilian Slice

$3.49

Slice of the Day

$3.49

Slice & Salad Combo

$9.00

Slice & Soup Combo

$9.00

Slice & Sandwich Combo

$11.00

Soup & Salad Combo

$9.00

Sandwich & Soup

$11.00

Sandwich & Salad

$11.00

1/2 Caprese Sandwich

$9.00

1/2 Cold Italian Sandwich

$9.00

1/2 Chicken Parmesan

$9.00

1/2 Chicken Club Sandwich

$9.00

1/2 Eggplant Parmesan

$9.00

1/2 Grilled Genoa

$9.00

1/2 G-man

$9.00

1/2 Meatball Parmesan

$9.00

1/2 Roadhouse Sandwich

$9.00

1/2 Sausage & Pepper Sandwich

$9.00

Caprese Sandwich

$12.00

Cold Italian Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken Parmesan

$12.00

Chicken Club Sandwich

$12.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$12.00

Grilled Genoa

$12.00

G-man

$12.00

Meatball Parmesan

$12.00

Roadhouse Sandwich

$12.00

Sausage & Pepper Sandwich

$12.00

Late Night Menu

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Fresh Wing

$18.00

Beer Battered Chicken Fingers

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Burger Sliders

$13.50

Smoked Chicken Eggrolls

$12.00

Basket Of Fries

$7.00

Basket Of Cheesy Fries

$9.50

Slice

$3.00

Small Pie

$13.50

Large Pie

$20.00

Sauces

1000 Island

$0.50

Blush Sauce

$0.50

Alfredo

$2.00

Balsamic Glaze

$0.50

Balsamic Vin

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Buff Hot Sauce

$0.50

Buff Med Sauce

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Garlic Parm

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Lemon Pepper

$0.50

Lemon Vin

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Marsala Sauce

$0.50

Meat Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Reaper

$0.50

Thai Chili

$0.50

Teriyaki

$0.50

Pesto

$0.50

Requests

One Meatball

$3.00

One Sausage

$3.00

Anchovy

$0.75

Artichoke

$0.50

Sliced Bacon

$3.00

Bacon Crumbles

$1.00

Banana Peppers

$0.50

Basil

Black Olives

$0.25

Blackend Salmon

$9.50

Blackend Shrimp

$8.50

Blackend Chicken

$6.50

Bleu Crumbles

$1.50

Bun

$0.50

Burger Patty

$5.00

Butter

Cheddar

$0.50

Crouton

$0.25

Feta

$0.50

Fresh Garlic

$0.25

Fresh Mozz

$4.00

Burger Garden

$0.50

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Grilled Onions

$0.75

Green Peas

$0.50

Ham

$0.75

Jalapeno

$0.50

Kalamata

$0.50

Mozzarella

$0.50

Mushrooms

$0.75

Onion

$0.50

Pepperoncini Peppers

$0.50

Pepperoni

$1.00

Pico

$0.50

Prosciutto

$3.00

Ricotta

$0.50

Salami

$1.00

Salmon

$9.00

Salsa

$0.50

Shrimp

$8.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Toast

$0.25

Tomato

$0.50

Swiss Cheese

$1.50

NA Beverages

Water

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Soda

Fanta Orange

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Grapefruit

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Soda

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Pineapple

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Pelligrino

$3.59

Dasani

$2.75

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull SF

$4.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$5.50

Absolut

$7.00

Absolut Citron

$7.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Ciroc

$11.00

Deep Eddy Cran

$6.50

Deep Eddy Ruby

$6.50

Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.50

Effen Cucumber

$9.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Ketel Citron

$8.00

Pinnacle Grape

$6.00

Stoli

$6.50

Stoli Blue

$6.50

Stoli O

$6.50

Stoli Razz

$6.50

Stoli Vanilla

$6.50

Svedka

$6.50

Svedka Cherry

$6.50

Titos

$6.50

Well Gin

$5.50

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Empriss Gin

$8.00

Well Rum

$5.50

Bacardi

$6.00

Bacardi Dragon

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$5.75

Goslings

$6.50

Malibu

$5.50

Well Tequila

$6.50

1800 Silver

$7.50

Casamigos

$14.00

Don Julio Blanco

$10.50

El Jimador Silver

$7.50

El Jimador Repo

$7.50

Herradura Blanco

$10.00

Herredura Repo

$13.00

Jose Cuervo

$7.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Patron XO

$6.50

Well Whiskey

$6.50

Basil Hayden

$11.00

Buffalo Trace

$7.50

Bulleit

$8.50

Bulleit Rye

$8.50

Coopers Craft

$6.00

Crown

$7.50

Crown Apple

$7.50

Crown Black

$8.00

Jack Daniel

$7.50

Jack Fire

$6.50

Jack Honey

$6.50

Jack Apple

$6.50

Jameson

$7.00

Jameson Orange

$7.00

Jameson Cask

$8.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Knob Creek

$9.50

Markers Mark

$8.00

Seagram's

$7.00

Slane

$7.00

Tullamore DEW

$6.00

Wild Turkey

$7.25

Woodford

$8.50

Whistle Pig 6yr

$12.00

Whistle Pig 10yr

$16.00

Whistle Pig 12yr

$32.00

Whistle Pig 15 yr

$45.00

Blantons

$15.00

J & B

$6.50

Well Scotch

$6.50Out of stock

Chivas

$9.50

Dewars

$9.00

Glenlivet

$12.00

J & B

$6.50

Johnny Green

$20.00

Johnny Black

$9.00

Johnny Red

$7.00

Macallan

$12.00

Oban 14

$14.00

Legent

$8.50

Baileys

$8.00

Chambota

$8.50

Drambuie

$6.00

Fernet

$6.50

Fernet Mint

$6.50

Fireball

$5.50

Frangelico

$6.50

Gallivant

$5.00

Jager

$5.50

Kailua

$6.00

Amaretto

$5.00

PAMA

$5.00

Pimm's

$6.00

Rumchata

$6.50

Rumpleminze

$6.50

Sambuca

$6.50

Soco

$6.00

Tuaca

$6.00

Campari

$5.50

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Hennessy

$10.00

Barenjager

$5.50

Goldschlager

$6.50

Midori

$5.50

Ricard

$8.00

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$5.00

Aperol Spritzer

$10.00

Apple Martini

$7.50

Blue MF

$7.00

Campari Spritze

$10.00

Cosmo

$7.00

Dark & Stormy

$7.00

Hot Toddy

$6.50

Irish Coffee

$6.50

L. Beach Tea

$6.50

L. Island Tea

$6.50

Lynchburg Lemonade

$6.50

Mai Tai

$6.50

Manhattan

$7.50

Margarita

$6.50

Mimosa

$6.00

Mint Julip

$6.50

Mojito

$6.50

Rum Runner

$6.50

Sangria

$7.50

Sex on the Beach

$6.50

Skinny Margarita

$8.00

Top Shelf LIT

$9.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

White Russian

$6.50

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Beer

DRT 3 Taverns Rotating

$6.50

DRT Angry Orchard

$6.00

DRT Beer Feature

$8.50

DRT Blue Moon

$5.00

DRT Bud Light

$4.00

Monday Death Raptor

$9.00

DRT Ely Space Dust

$8.50

DRT Gate City Rotating

$6.50

DRT Goose Island

$8.00

DRT Guinness

$6.00

DRT Miller Lite

$4.00

DRT MN Dr.Robot

$8.50

DRT Sam Adams

$6.00

DRT Scofflaw Rotating

$7.00

DRT Sierra Nevada

$6.50

DRT Sweetwater 420

$6.00

DRT Terrapin Hopsecutioner

$6.50

DRT Truly

$8.00

DRT Wicked Weed

$7.50

DRT Yuengling

$4.00

DFT STILLFIRE

$8.00

Abita

$6.00

Bells Kalamazoo

$6.00Out of stock

Bottle Feature

$5.00

Bud Light

$3.75

Budweiser

$3.75

Burnt Hickory

$5.00

Can Feature

$7.00

Coors Light

$3.75

Corona

$5.50

Corona Light

$5.50Out of stock

Creature Comfort

$6.00

Founders

$5.00

Heineken

$6.00

High Noon

$8.00

Lagunitas

$5.00

Mercer Orchards

$5.00Out of stock

Mich Ultra

$4.50

Michelob

$4.50

Miller High life

$3.00

Miller Light

$3.75

Narwater

$6.00

Odouls

$4.00

PBR

$5.00

Red Hare

$8.00

Second Slef Thai Wheat

$5.00

Stella

$6.00

Stone Delicious

$5.00

Taco Tuesday

$6.00

Truly

$6.00

Westbrook Gose

$5.00

Wild Basin

$6.00

Pitcher Angry Orchard

$20.00

Pitcher Blue Moon

$18.00

Pitcher Bud Light

$14.00

Pitcher Guinness

$22.00

Pitcher Miller Lite

$14.00

Pitcher Sweetwater 420

$22.00Out of stock

Pitcher Truly

$22.00

Pitcher Yuengling

$14.00

Wine

RMPS Chardonnay

$6.50

Four Vines Chardonnay

$8.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$10.00

Cambria

$12.00

Seale Pinot Grigio

$6.50

Seaglass

$8.00

Santa Christina Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Matua Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Chateau St. Michelle Riesling

$7.00

Nine Vines Moscato

$8.00

Villa Sandi Prosecco

$9.00

Gruet Brut

$8.00

14 Hands

$13.00

Dog Fish

$9.00

Dos Margs

$9.00

BTL Cambria

$34.00

BTL Four Vines

$22.00

BTL Gruet Brut

$32.00

BTL J Roget

$20.00

BTL Joel Gott SB

$27.00

BTL KJ Chardonnay

$30.00

BTL Matua

$21.00

BTL Moet

BTL Nine Vines

$24.00

BTL Santa Christina

$27.00

BTL Seaglass

$22.00

BTL Seale

$19.00Out of stock

BTL St Michelle

$21.00

BTL Villa Sandi

$27.00

BTL Moet

$85.00

19 Crimes

$7.50

Erath Pinot Noir

$10.00

Gabbiano Chianti

$9.00

Gerard Bertrand Rose

$9.00

Gruet Brut Rose

$8.00

Illuminati

$8.00

Joel Gott Cab

$12.00

Layer Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Leese Fitch Merlot

$7.50

Montalto Cab

$8.00

Red Sangria

$7.50

RMPS Cab

$6.50

RMPS Pinot Noir

$6.50

Saddlebred Pinot Noir

$6.50

Spellbound Cab

$10.00

The Show

$10.00

Whiplash

$8.00

BTL 19 Crimes

$21.00

BTL Bertrand Rose

$27.00

BTL Erath

$30.00Out of stock

BTL Gabbiano

$28.00

BTL Gruet Brut Rose

$30.00

BTL Illuminati

$32.00

BTL Joel Gott Cab

$34.00

BTL Layer Cake

$30.00Out of stock

BTL Leese Fitch

$22.00

BTL Montalto

$22.00

BTL RMPS Pinot Noir

$20.00Out of stock

BTL Saddlebred

$21.00

BTL Spellbound

$30.00

BTL The Show

$30.00

BTL Whiplash

$24.00

BTL Napa Cellars Cab

$40.00Out of stock

BTL Beringer Knights CAb

$35.00Out of stock

BTL La Crema Pinot Noir Sonoma

$35.00

BTL Madrigal Cab

$40.00Out of stock

BTL SIlver Oak Cab

$80.00Out of stock

Shooters

Alabama Slam

$6.00

B52

$6.50

Baby Guinness

$6.50

Bill Cosby

$6.50

Blow Job

$5.00

Bob Marley

$6.00

Bong Water

$6.00

Buttery Nipple

$5.50

Cherry Bomb

$7.00

Fireball

$5.50

Flu Shot

$6.50

Green Tea

$7.50

Irish Car Bomb

$9.00

Jager

$6.00

Joe's Dreams

$6.00

Kamikazi

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Mind Eraser

$6.00

Purple Hoot

$6.00

Red Headed Slut

$6.00

Red Snapper

$6.50

Royal Flush

$7.00

Rumpleminze

$6.50

Shot Special

$4.00

Skrewball

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.50

Washington Apple

$6.50

Woo Woo

$5.50

$7 Car Bomb

$7.00

Specialty Cocktails

Chicka Cherry Cola

$9.00

Negroni

$8.50

Dragon Berry Mojito

$9.00

Cranberry Mule

$8.50

Meet Me at the Fountain

$9.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Weekly Specials

Monday Night Brew

$5.00

Titos Tuesday

$4.00

Wine Down Red

$10.00

Wine Down White

$10.00

Truly Can

$5.00

Coopers Craft Friday

$5.00

Saturday Miller

$12.00

Saturday Blue moon

$12.00

Sunday Vodka

$4.00

Sunday Rum

$4.00

Sunday Whiskey

$4.00

Sunday Tequila

$4.00

Sunday Gin

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Craft Beers on Tap - Fresh Pasta & Italian Fare - New York Style Pizza

Website

Location

2860 Atlanta Rd, Smyrna, GA 30080

Directions

