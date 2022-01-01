Zucco's Family Restaurant imageView gallery

Zucco's Family Restaurant

463 Reviews

$$

451 dalton ave

Pittsfield, MA 01201

APPETIZERS

TAKE OUT

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, black olives, artichokes, roasted red peppers, feta, salami, pepperoni, & balsamic vinaigrette.

Buff Chicken Spring Rolls (8)

$12.00

Coconut Shrimp

$10.00

Fried Clams

$7.00

Fried Pickles

$11.00

Fried Ravioli

$10.00

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Little Neck Clams

$18.00

Mediterranean Bread

$7.00

Pesto, spinach & mozzarella.

Mozzarella Sticks (8)

$11.00

Served with house marinara sauce.

Parmesan Bread

$6.00

House marinara & mozzarella.

Poppers(6)

$10.00

Sampler

$32.00

4 mozzarella sticks, 4 wings, onion rings, steak fries & pickles.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Served with corn chips.

Zucco's Wings (10)

$17.00

10 wings w/ choice of BBQ, Garlic Parm, Hot, Mild, or Dry

SOUP & SALAD

Cup of Soup

$5.00

Bowl of Soup

$7.00

Quart of Soup

$12.00

N/C Soup

N/C Salad

Baked French Onion

$6.99

Bowl\Sal\GarBread MEAL

$14.00

Side Tossed

$6.00

Onions, tomatoes & croutons.

Side Greek Salad

$8.00

Olives, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, hot peppers & feta cheese.

Classic Tossed

$13.00

Onions, tomatoes & croutons. Serves 2-3.

House Greek

$16.00

Olives, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, hot peppers, & feta cheese. Serves 2-3.

Chef Salad

$16.00

Cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, mozzarella, ham, salami, egg, Greek olives, & pepperoncini. Serves 2-3.

Gyro Over Salad

$14.00

Party Tossed

$18.00

Party Greek

$21.00

Pork Chop \ Greek Salad

$14.00

SIDES

Blue Chz $

$0.25

Tzki Sauce $

$0.25

Side Of Sauce (Pasta Day$)

$1.00

Cake Fee $

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Small Fries

$5.00

Small Onion Rings

$5.00

Gluten Free Bread

$1.29

Half Loaf of Italian Bread

$0.50

Full Loaf of Italian Bread

$1.00

1/2 Loaf GB

$2.00

Apple Sauce Side

$2.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Cucumber Side

$2.00

6 Grk Olives

$2.00

12 Grk Olives

$3.00

24 Grk Olives

$5.00

1 Meatball

$1.59

2 Meatballs

$3.00

1 Sausage

$1.59

2 Sausages

$3.00

Chix Slvki Skew $

$6.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Dixie Coleslaw $

$1.00

Mac Salad

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Pita Bread Side $

$1.00

Rice Side $

$3.00

Side Pasta

$5.00

Spinach Pie Side

$6.00

Ind Feta Side $

$0.50

Sm Feta Side $

$1.00

Side Veggies

$4.00

Veggies W/ Sauce

$5.00

1 Shrimp Scampi Skewer

$7.00

2 Shrimp Scampi Skewers

$14.00

HANDHELDS

2 Hot Dogs

$7.99

Burger

$14.00

Seared to your liking with 3 of your favorite toppings.

Cheeseburger Sub

$14.00

Served with lettuce, tomato, & onion.

Crispy Buff Chix Grinder

$13.00

Crispy Chix Sandwich

$11.99

Eggplant Grinder

$10.99

Fried Clam Roll

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Grilled Ham And Cheese

$7.00

Gyro Deluxe

$14.00

Seasoned beef with lettuce, tomato, & Tzatziki sauce.

Ham Grinder

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, & house Greek dressing.

Italian Grinder

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, & house Greek dressing.

Salami Grinder

$10.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, & house Greek dressing.

Parmesan Grinders

$12.00

Choice of eggplant, sausage, meatball, chicken or veal patty with marinara & melted mozzarella.

Souvlaki Pita Dlx

$14.00

Steak and Onion Sub

$14.00

Shaved steak with onion, melted cheese, & mayonnaise.

Tuna Grinder

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, & house Greek dressing.

1/2 Sausage Grinder

$5.99

1\2 Salami Grinder

$5.99

Veggie Burger Dlx

$12.00

1/2 Chx Parm Grinder

$5.99

1/2 Steak & Onion Grinder

$5.99

1/2 Eggplant Grinder

$5.99

1/2 Tuna Grinder

$5.99

1/2 Combo Grinder

$5.99

1/2 Ham Grinder

$5.99

1/2 Meatball Grinder

$5.99

Veggie Burger Dlx

$12.00

PIZZA/CALZONE

Calzone

$14.00

Gluten Free Pizza

$13.00

Small Pizza (10")

$10.00

Medium Pizza (14")

$15.00

Large Pizza (18")

$20.00

Sm Pizza Grk Combo

$14.00

2 Med Pizza Deal

$18.00

PASTA

Eggplant Casserole

$13.00

Fresh eggplant baked with marinara & mozzarella.

Linguini

Meat Lasagna

$13.00

Stuffed Shells (3)

$13.00

Casserole

$14.00

Your choice of either chicken, meatball or sausage, topped with peppers, mushrooms, sauce, & cheese.

Spaghetti

Ziti

Gluten Free Ziti

$10.99

Family Ziti

$27.00

VEGETARIAN

Eggplant Parmesan

$18.00

Breaded eggplant layered with ricotta, red sauce, & melted mozzarella, served with side pasta.

Spinach Pie Greek

$14.00

Artichokes Ala Greques

$20.00

CHICKEN

Blackened Med Chix

$22.00

Spinach & tomatoes in a spicy cream sauce over Linguini.

Chicken Alfredo

$20.00

Grilled and served with house Alfredo over Linguini- Add fresh broccoli $2.

Chicken Caccitore

$20.00

Chicken and Eggplant Parmesan

$21.00

Oven baked with ricotta & mozzarella served with side of spaghetti.

Chicken Marsala

$21.00

Savory mushroom and marsala wine sauce served with side fresh veggies & rice.

Chicken Parmesan

$20.00

Chix/Shrimp Parm

$22.00

Oven baked with ricotta, marinara or red sauce, & mozzarella served with side spaghetti.

Chicken Scampi

$20.00

House garlic sauce over Linguini- Deluxe add fresh broccoli, mushrooms, & tomato.

Chicken Scampi Dlx

$23.00

Fried Chicken

$21.00

Fresh oven baked chicken over spaghetti with sauce & mozzarella.

Souvalki Platter

$20.00

Two lemon herb marinated skewers with rice, fresh veggies & side of Tzatziki sauce.

Bourbon Chix Salad

$17.00

Souvalki Skw Grk

$14.00

Grilled Chix Greek

$14.00

Crispy Buff Chix Salad

$17.00

Crispy Chix Salad

$15.00

VEAL/STEAK

Ribeye Over Greek

$18.00

Boston Salad

$32.00

Grilled Ribeye Dinner

$24.99

NF BBQ Ribs

$16.00

NF Full Rack BBQ Ribs

$26.00

Boston Strip

$32.00

10oz. center cut sirloin served with potato & fresh vegetables.

Diamond Teriyaki

$28.00

10oz. slow marinated teriyaki served with potato of the day & fresh vegetables.

New York Strip

$28.00

Veal Marsala

$22.00

Fresh veal in a savory mushroom, marsala wine sauce served with rice & vegetables.

Veal Parmesan

$22.00

Fresh fried veal, oven baked with marinara & mozzarella, served with side spaghetti.

FISH

Baked Sole

$17.00

Center cut topped with bread crumbs & baked in the oven.

Bkd Stuffed Shrimp

$28.00

Broiled Scallops

$23.99

Baked Shrimp Salad

$17.00

Cocnut Shrimp Greek Salad

$19.00

Fish Day

$18.00

Fish Day 2

$18.00

Fish and Chips

$20.00

Served with steak fries.

Fisherman's Plate

$29.00

Fried favorites in one plate-clams, shrimp, scallops, fish filet & steak fries.

Fried Clam Strips

$17.00

Served with steak fries.

Fried Shrimp Plate

$19.00

Served with steak fries.

Fresh Little Neck Clams

$22.00

White wine garlic sauce served over Linguini.

Lobster Tails Dinner

$24.99

Salmon Dinner

$23.00

Grilled or blackened salmon topped with your choice of pesto or dill butter.

Salmon Over Salad

$20.00

Shrimp A La Greque

$23.00

Olive oil, garlic, tomato, & feta over Linguini. Add fresh artichokes or grilled chicken $3.99

Shrimp Parmesan

$18.99

Shrimp Scampi

$20.00

Delicate house garlic butter sauce over Linguini- Deluxe add broccoli, mushrooms and tomatoes $3

Sh Scampi Dlx

$23.00

Surf N Turf Lobster

$11.99

Swordfish

$22.00

(1)Shrimp SkwGrk

$11.99

(2)Shrimp SkwGrk

$19.00

Zuppa Di Pesce

$30.00

Surf N Turf 3 Sh

$13.99

KIDS

Chicken Nuggets (6)

$6.00

Chicken Nuggets (10)

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Served with steak fries.

Hot Dog

$6.00

Served with steak fries.

Kid's Alfredo

$6.00

Served with ziti pasta.

Kid's Baked Ziti

$7.99

Served with garlic bread.

Kid's Chicken Scampi

$11.00

Served in light garlic butter over Linguini.

Kid's Fish 'n Chips

$8.99

Kid's Oven Baked Sole

$7.99

Served over a bed of rice.

Kid's Parmesan

$11.00

Your choice of chicken, sausage, meatball, shrimp, or eggplant baked over spaghetti.

Kid's Shrimp Scampi

$11.00

Served in light garlic butter over Linguini.

Kid's Pasta

$5.00

Marinara or butter. Add meatball or sausage for $1.

K/ Chix Alfredo

$10.99

GLUTEN FREE

GF Baked Ziti

$12.99

GF Chix Slvki Greek

$13.99

GF Chix Slvki Over Rice

$10.00

GF Half Pound Beef Burger

$15.99

GF Soup, Salad & Garlic Bread

$11.99

GF Ziti

$14.99

GF Shrimp A La Greque

$22.99

Served with Greek olives, tomatoes, feta cheese, & artichokes in an olive oil garlic sauce over gluten free pasta. Add shrimp for $5

GF Chicken Slvki Platter

$20.00

Oven baked center scrod with Greek salsa over a bed of rice & vegetables.

GF Baked Sole

$16.99

Baked with lemon & wine served over a bead of rice & vegetables.

GF Boston Sirloin

$23.99

10oz. seared to your liking with the potato of the day & vegetables.

GF Chicken & Shrimp Parmesan

$23.99

Shrimp & chicken breast baked with creamy ricotta cheese, house red sauce, & mozzarella over gluten free pasta.

GF Chicken Alfredo

$21.99

Zucco's homemade Alfredo sauce over gluten free pasta with chicken breast.

GF Chicken Cacciatore

$24.99

Served in a sweet marinara with peppers, onions, & mushrooms over gluten free pasta.

GF Chicken Casserole

$16.99

Oven baked with peppers & mushrooms topped with marinara & mozzarella.

GF Chicken Marsala

$21.99

Served in a light marsala wine, mushroom sauce served with rice & vegetables.

GF Chicken Parmesan

$22.99

Chicken breast baked over gluten free pasta & topped with melted cheese.

GF Chicken Scampi

$21.99

Chicken breast in light garlic butter sauce over gluten free pasta. Deluxe is served with broccoli, tomato, & mushroom $3

GF Little Neck Clams (White)

$23.99

1 pound served in a white wine garlic sauce over gluten free pasta.

GF Mussels (Red)

$23.99

Two dozen served in a zesty olive oil dijon & tomato sauce over gluten free pasta.

GF Sausage Casserole

$16.99

Oven baked with peppers & mushrooms topped with marinara & mozzarella.

GF Shrimp Scampi

$22.99

Served in a light garlic butter sauce over gluten free pasta. Deluxe add fresh mushrooms, tomato, & broccoli $3

GF Veal Parmesan

$23.99

Baked with marinara & mozzarella over gluten free pasta.

LUNCH

Baked Ziti (Lunch)

$10.00

Chix Alfredo (Lunch)

$12.00

Chix Marsala (Lunch)

$13.00

Chicken Parm(Lunch)

$12.00

Chix Scampi (Lunch)

$13.00

Chix Scampi Dlx (Lunch)

$15.00

Eggplant Parmesan (Lunch)

$12.00

GrdChz Soup Combo

$9.00

Meatball Parm (Lunch)

$12.00

Sausage Parm(Lunch)

$12.00

Shrimp Parm (Lunch)

$13.00

Shrimp Scampi (Lunch)

$13.00

Shrimp Scampi Dlx (Lunch)

$15.00

Veal Parm (Lunch)

$13.00

Veal Marsala (Lunch)

$13.00

Tuna Melt

$10.00

L Baked Sole

$12.00

Lunch BLT W\ Fries

$9.00

Lunch Chef Salad

$13.00

Lunch Fish Chips

$12.00

Grilled Ham And Cheese

$7.00

Lunch Haddock

$13.00

DESSERTS

Ala Mode

$1.00

Special Dessert

$7.00

Apple Turnover Ala Mode

$7.00

Baklava

$5.00

Brownie Sundae

$7.00

Cannoili Minis

$5.00

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Choc Chip Ice Crm Sand

$5.00

Choc Lava

$7.00

Choc Lovers

$6.00

Choc Mousse

$6.00

Coconut Cloud

$7.00

Creme De Menthe Sundae

$7.00

Gluten Free

$6.00

Italian Lemon Ice Cake

$6.00

Lemonberry Mar

$6.00

Lemon Merg Pie

$5.00

Marble Choc Chip Brulé

$6.00

Mile High PB Explosion

$7.00

*Walnuts

$0.50

New York Chzcake

$6.00

Oreo Pie

$6.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$6.00

Pumpkin Roll

$5.00

Reese's Pie

$6.00

Rice Pudding

$4.00

Smores

$7.00

Root Beer Float Cake

$7.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.00

Sugar Free

$6.00

Tiramasu

$6.00

White Choc Raz Chzcake

$6.00

Sm Ice Cream Dish

$4.00

Lg Ice Cream Dish

$6.00

Small Sundae

$5.00

Large Sundae

$7.00

Super Sundae

$9.00

MOCKTAILS

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Bottled Soda

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Choc Milk

$3.59

Choc Milkshake

$5.00

Club

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Green Tea

$3.00

Herbal Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Cider

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Pitcher Soda

$9.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Rob Roy

$4.00

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Strawberry Milkshake

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Vanilla Milkshake

$5.00

Virgin Daquiri

$5.00

Zucco's Pop

$5.00
