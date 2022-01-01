- Home
- /
- Pittsfield
- /
- Zucco's Family Restaurant
Zucco's Family Restaurant
463 Reviews
$$
451 dalton ave
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
APPETIZERS
TAKE OUT
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, black olives, artichokes, roasted red peppers, feta, salami, pepperoni, & balsamic vinaigrette.
Buff Chicken Spring Rolls (8)
Coconut Shrimp
Fried Clams
Fried Pickles
Fried Ravioli
Garlic Bread
Little Neck Clams
Mediterranean Bread
Pesto, spinach & mozzarella.
Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with house marinara sauce.
Parmesan Bread
House marinara & mozzarella.
Poppers(6)
Sampler
4 mozzarella sticks, 4 wings, onion rings, steak fries & pickles.
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Served with corn chips.
Zucco's Wings (10)
10 wings w/ choice of BBQ, Garlic Parm, Hot, Mild, or Dry
SOUP & SALAD
Cup of Soup
Bowl of Soup
Quart of Soup
N/C Soup
N/C Salad
Baked French Onion
Bowl\Sal\GarBread MEAL
Side Tossed
Onions, tomatoes & croutons.
Side Greek Salad
Olives, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, hot peppers & feta cheese.
Classic Tossed
Onions, tomatoes & croutons. Serves 2-3.
House Greek
Olives, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, hot peppers, & feta cheese. Serves 2-3.
Chef Salad
Cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, mozzarella, ham, salami, egg, Greek olives, & pepperoncini. Serves 2-3.
Gyro Over Salad
Party Tossed
Party Greek
Pork Chop \ Greek Salad
SIDES
Blue Chz $
Tzki Sauce $
Side Of Sauce (Pasta Day$)
Cake Fee $
Sweet Potato Fries
Small Fries
Small Onion Rings
Gluten Free Bread
Half Loaf of Italian Bread
Full Loaf of Italian Bread
1/2 Loaf GB
Apple Sauce Side
Baked Potato
Cucumber Side
6 Grk Olives
12 Grk Olives
24 Grk Olives
1 Meatball
2 Meatballs
1 Sausage
2 Sausages
Chix Slvki Skew $
Coleslaw
Dixie Coleslaw $
Mac Salad
Potato Salad
Pita Bread Side $
Rice Side $
Side Pasta
Spinach Pie Side
Ind Feta Side $
Sm Feta Side $
Side Veggies
Veggies W/ Sauce
1 Shrimp Scampi Skewer
2 Shrimp Scampi Skewers
HANDHELDS
2 Hot Dogs
Burger
Seared to your liking with 3 of your favorite toppings.
Cheeseburger Sub
Served with lettuce, tomato, & onion.
Crispy Buff Chix Grinder
Crispy Chix Sandwich
Eggplant Grinder
Fried Clam Roll
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Ham And Cheese
Gyro Deluxe
Seasoned beef with lettuce, tomato, & Tzatziki sauce.
Ham Grinder
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, & house Greek dressing.
Italian Grinder
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, & house Greek dressing.
Salami Grinder
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, & house Greek dressing.
Parmesan Grinders
Choice of eggplant, sausage, meatball, chicken or veal patty with marinara & melted mozzarella.
Souvlaki Pita Dlx
Steak and Onion Sub
Shaved steak with onion, melted cheese, & mayonnaise.
Tuna Grinder
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, & house Greek dressing.
1/2 Sausage Grinder
1\2 Salami Grinder
Veggie Burger Dlx
1/2 Chx Parm Grinder
1/2 Steak & Onion Grinder
1/2 Eggplant Grinder
1/2 Tuna Grinder
1/2 Combo Grinder
1/2 Ham Grinder
1/2 Meatball Grinder
Veggie Burger Dlx
PIZZA/CALZONE
PASTA
VEGETARIAN
CHICKEN
Blackened Med Chix
Spinach & tomatoes in a spicy cream sauce over Linguini.
Chicken Alfredo
Grilled and served with house Alfredo over Linguini- Add fresh broccoli $2.
Chicken Caccitore
Chicken and Eggplant Parmesan
Oven baked with ricotta & mozzarella served with side of spaghetti.
Chicken Marsala
Savory mushroom and marsala wine sauce served with side fresh veggies & rice.
Chicken Parmesan
Chix/Shrimp Parm
Oven baked with ricotta, marinara or red sauce, & mozzarella served with side spaghetti.
Chicken Scampi
House garlic sauce over Linguini- Deluxe add fresh broccoli, mushrooms, & tomato.
Chicken Scampi Dlx
Fried Chicken
Fresh oven baked chicken over spaghetti with sauce & mozzarella.
Souvalki Platter
Two lemon herb marinated skewers with rice, fresh veggies & side of Tzatziki sauce.
Bourbon Chix Salad
Souvalki Skw Grk
Grilled Chix Greek
Crispy Buff Chix Salad
Crispy Chix Salad
VEAL/STEAK
Ribeye Over Greek
Boston Salad
Grilled Ribeye Dinner
NF BBQ Ribs
NF Full Rack BBQ Ribs
Boston Strip
10oz. center cut sirloin served with potato & fresh vegetables.
Diamond Teriyaki
10oz. slow marinated teriyaki served with potato of the day & fresh vegetables.
New York Strip
Veal Marsala
Fresh veal in a savory mushroom, marsala wine sauce served with rice & vegetables.
Veal Parmesan
Fresh fried veal, oven baked with marinara & mozzarella, served with side spaghetti.
FISH
Baked Sole
Center cut topped with bread crumbs & baked in the oven.
Bkd Stuffed Shrimp
Broiled Scallops
Baked Shrimp Salad
Cocnut Shrimp Greek Salad
Fish Day
Fish Day 2
Fish and Chips
Served with steak fries.
Fisherman's Plate
Fried favorites in one plate-clams, shrimp, scallops, fish filet & steak fries.
Fried Clam Strips
Served with steak fries.
Fried Shrimp Plate
Served with steak fries.
Fresh Little Neck Clams
White wine garlic sauce served over Linguini.
Lobster Tails Dinner
Salmon Dinner
Grilled or blackened salmon topped with your choice of pesto or dill butter.
Salmon Over Salad
Shrimp A La Greque
Olive oil, garlic, tomato, & feta over Linguini. Add fresh artichokes or grilled chicken $3.99
Shrimp Parmesan
Shrimp Scampi
Delicate house garlic butter sauce over Linguini- Deluxe add broccoli, mushrooms and tomatoes $3
Sh Scampi Dlx
Surf N Turf Lobster
Swordfish
(1)Shrimp SkwGrk
(2)Shrimp SkwGrk
Zuppa Di Pesce
Surf N Turf 3 Sh
KIDS
Chicken Nuggets (6)
Chicken Nuggets (10)
Grilled Cheese
Served with steak fries.
Hot Dog
Served with steak fries.
Kid's Alfredo
Served with ziti pasta.
Kid's Baked Ziti
Served with garlic bread.
Kid's Chicken Scampi
Served in light garlic butter over Linguini.
Kid's Fish 'n Chips
Kid's Oven Baked Sole
Served over a bed of rice.
Kid's Parmesan
Your choice of chicken, sausage, meatball, shrimp, or eggplant baked over spaghetti.
Kid's Shrimp Scampi
Served in light garlic butter over Linguini.
Kid's Pasta
Marinara or butter. Add meatball or sausage for $1.
K/ Chix Alfredo
GLUTEN FREE
GF Baked Ziti
GF Chix Slvki Greek
GF Chix Slvki Over Rice
GF Half Pound Beef Burger
GF Soup, Salad & Garlic Bread
GF Ziti
GF Shrimp A La Greque
Served with Greek olives, tomatoes, feta cheese, & artichokes in an olive oil garlic sauce over gluten free pasta. Add shrimp for $5
GF Chicken Slvki Platter
Oven baked center scrod with Greek salsa over a bed of rice & vegetables.
GF Baked Sole
Baked with lemon & wine served over a bead of rice & vegetables.
GF Boston Sirloin
10oz. seared to your liking with the potato of the day & vegetables.
GF Chicken & Shrimp Parmesan
Shrimp & chicken breast baked with creamy ricotta cheese, house red sauce, & mozzarella over gluten free pasta.
GF Chicken Alfredo
Zucco's homemade Alfredo sauce over gluten free pasta with chicken breast.
GF Chicken Cacciatore
Served in a sweet marinara with peppers, onions, & mushrooms over gluten free pasta.
GF Chicken Casserole
Oven baked with peppers & mushrooms topped with marinara & mozzarella.
GF Chicken Marsala
Served in a light marsala wine, mushroom sauce served with rice & vegetables.
GF Chicken Parmesan
Chicken breast baked over gluten free pasta & topped with melted cheese.
GF Chicken Scampi
Chicken breast in light garlic butter sauce over gluten free pasta. Deluxe is served with broccoli, tomato, & mushroom $3
GF Little Neck Clams (White)
1 pound served in a white wine garlic sauce over gluten free pasta.
GF Mussels (Red)
Two dozen served in a zesty olive oil dijon & tomato sauce over gluten free pasta.
GF Sausage Casserole
Oven baked with peppers & mushrooms topped with marinara & mozzarella.
GF Shrimp Scampi
Served in a light garlic butter sauce over gluten free pasta. Deluxe add fresh mushrooms, tomato, & broccoli $3
GF Veal Parmesan
Baked with marinara & mozzarella over gluten free pasta.
LUNCH
Baked Ziti (Lunch)
Chix Alfredo (Lunch)
Chix Marsala (Lunch)
Chicken Parm(Lunch)
Chix Scampi (Lunch)
Chix Scampi Dlx (Lunch)
Eggplant Parmesan (Lunch)
GrdChz Soup Combo
Meatball Parm (Lunch)
Sausage Parm(Lunch)
Shrimp Parm (Lunch)
Shrimp Scampi (Lunch)
Shrimp Scampi Dlx (Lunch)
Veal Parm (Lunch)
Veal Marsala (Lunch)
Tuna Melt
L Baked Sole
Lunch BLT W\ Fries
Lunch Chef Salad
Lunch Fish Chips
Grilled Ham And Cheese
Lunch Haddock
DESSERTS
Ala Mode
Special Dessert
Apple Turnover Ala Mode
Baklava
Brownie Sundae
Cannoili Minis
Carrot Cake
Choc Chip Ice Crm Sand
Choc Lava
Choc Lovers
Choc Mousse
Coconut Cloud
Creme De Menthe Sundae
Gluten Free
Italian Lemon Ice Cake
Lemonberry Mar
Lemon Merg Pie
Marble Choc Chip Brulé
Mile High PB Explosion
*Walnuts
New York Chzcake
Oreo Pie
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Pumpkin Roll
Reese's Pie
Rice Pudding
Smores
Root Beer Float Cake
Strawberry Shortcake
Sugar Free
Tiramasu
White Choc Raz Chzcake
Sm Ice Cream Dish
Lg Ice Cream Dish
Small Sundae
Large Sundae
Super Sundae
MOCKTAILS
Arnold Palmer
Bottled Soda
Bottled Water
Choc Milk
Choc Milkshake
Club
Coffee
Coke
Decaf
Diet Coke
Dr Pepper
Ginger Ale
Green Tea
Herbal Tea
Hot Chocolate
Hot Cider
Hot Tea
Juice
Lemonade
Milk
Pitcher Soda
Raspberry Tea
Rob Roy
Root Beer Float
Strawberry Lemonade
Strawberry Milkshake
Shirley Temple
Sprite
Sweet Tea
Tonic
Unsweet Tea
Vanilla Milkshake
Virgin Daquiri
Zucco's Pop
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
-
451 dalton ave, Pittsfield, MA 01201