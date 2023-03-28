Main picView gallery

Zula's 1514 Northwest 23rd Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

1514 Northwest 23rd Avenue

Portland, OR 97210

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Small plate

small plates

Filo & Feta

$12.00

Lebneh Plate

$9.00

Hummus Plate

$12.00

Marinated Eggplant

$8.00Out of stock

Charred Kale

$8.00

Cauliflower Salad

$14.00

Pita

$3.00

Pickle Plate

$6.00

Persian Cucumber Salad

$8.00

Arugula Salad

$12.00

Fried Cauliflower

$8.00

Skewers

Skewer Plate

$18.00

Lamb Skewer

$8.00

Mixed Mushroom Skewer

$8.00

Chicken Skewer

$8.00

Salmon Plate

$21.00

Desserts

Ice Cream

Olive Oil Ice Cream

$6.00

Orange Rose Ice Cream

$6.00Out of stock

Tahini Ice Cream

$6.00

Cake

Cheese Cake

$12.00Out of stock

Bar

Cocktails

Zula Spritz

$12.00

Florentin

$12.00

HaNamal

$12.00

Levontin

$12.00

Montefiore

$12.00

Classic Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Limonana

$6.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Ice Tea

$5.00

limonata pellegrino

$4.00

pomegranate pellegrino

$4.00

prickly pear pellegrino

$4.00

Re-fill Ice Tea

Beer

Breakside IPA

$7.00

Breakside Pilsner

$7.00Out of stock

Wine

White

$12.00

Red

$14.00

Rose

$13.00

Cava

$10.00

Gazoz

Beet Shrub

$7.00

Vanilla Citrus

$7.00

Cucumber

$7.00

Sides

Sauces

Tahini

$1.00

Spicy

$1.00

Chermoula

$1.00

Specials

Special

Tomato Stew

$18.00Out of stock

ATHERINA

$12.00

Fire Eggplant

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1514 Northwest 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97210

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Rotigo
orange starNo Reviews
1514 NW 23rd Ave Portland, OR 97210
View restaurantnext
Whole Bowl - Quimby - 1515 NW 23rd Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
1515 NW 23rd Ave. Portland, OR 97210
View restaurantnext
The Matador - NW Portland
orange star4.3 • 2,045
1438 NW 23rd Ave Portland, OR 97210
View restaurantnext
Killer Burger - NW 23rd
orange starNo Reviews
1620 NW 23rd Ave Portland, OR 97210
View restaurantnext
Breakside Brewery - NW Slabtown
orange star4.9 • 191
1570 NW 22nd Ave Portland, OR 97210
View restaurantnext
Blossoming Lotus Cafe - NW 21 Quimby | Portland
orange star4.7 • 89
2122 NW Quimby Street Portland, OR 97210
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Portland

Tusk
orange star4.5 • 8,961
2448 E Burnside Portland, OR 97216
View restaurantnext
Next Level Burger - Hawthorne
orange star4.7 • 8,287
4121 SE Hawthorne Blvd Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Ava Gene's
orange star4.5 • 7,473
3377 SE Division Street Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
Jam on Hawthorne
orange star4.6 • 4,926
2239 SE Hawthorne Blvd Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Killer Burger - Sellwood
orange star4.6 • 4,819
8728 SE 17th Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
A Cena Ristorante
orange star4.7 • 3,680
7742 SE 13th Ave Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Portland
Lake Oswego
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Happy Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Beaverton
review star
Avg 4.6 (47 restaurants)
Vancouver
review star
Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)
West Linn
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Gresham
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Hillsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Oregon City
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Sherwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston