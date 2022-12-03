Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zulu Grille South Jordan

No reviews yet

10709 S Redwood Rd unit 101

South Jordan, UT 84095

Popular Items

Chicken bowl
Sweet potato wedges
Chicken sandwich

Chicken on the bone

Served with African yellow rice, East African cucumber mango salad and Piri Piri sauce
Quarter chicken

Quarter chicken

$10.99Out of stock
Half chicken

Half chicken

$14.99Out of stock
Boneless grilled chicken breast

Boneless grilled chicken breast

$11.99

À La Carte Quarter Chicken

$6.99

À La Carte Half Chicken

$8.99

À La Carte Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.99

Half Chichen Bowl

$7.99

12 Oz Sauce Bottles

$10.00

24 Oz Sauce Bottles

$18.00

Piri Piri originals

Chicken sandwich

Chicken sandwich

$13.99

Grilled Piri Piri chicken, Muenster cheese, caramelized onions, arugula, avocado, Piri Piri aioli. Served on house-made bun (gluten-free bun available). Served with tri-colored potatoes. Add bacon for 99¢.

Chicken wrap

Chicken wrap

$14.99

Grilled Piri Piri chicken, Muenster cheese, caramelized onions, arugula, avocado, Piri Piri aioli. Served on a golden whole wheat tortilla. Served with tri-colored potatoes. Add bacon for 99¢.

Chicken bowl

Chicken bowl

$12.99

Grilled Piri Piri chicken, grilled corn, arugula, avocado, cucumber, Piri Piri aioli. Served over African yellow rice.

Spicy chicken salad

Spicy chicken salad

$13.99

Grilled Piri Piri chicken, bacon, avocado, grilled corn, tomatoes, red onions, mixed greens, goat cheese, roasted pepitas, Piri Piri ranch. (The spice level of the salad is mild/medium).

Sweet & savory chicken salad

Sweet & savory chicken salad

$12.99

Grilled Piri Piri chicken, mango, roasted red peppers, goat cheese, roasted pepitas, mixed greens, baby kale, cucumbers, blood orange vinaigrette.

Zulu Burger

Zulu Burger

$12.99

Grass fed Angus beef burger topped with Muenster cheese, arugula, pickled shallots and bacon aioli on a ciabatta bun. Comes with a side of tri-colored potatoes.

Soups

Piri Piri chicken & andouille sausage gumbo

Piri Piri chicken & andouille sausage gumbo

$4.99+Out of stock

Topped with white rice and parsley flakes.

Butternut squash soup

Butternut squash soup

$6.99+Out of stock

Topped with creamy goat cheese and roasted pepitas.

Piri Piri sides

Tri-colored potatoes

Tri-colored potatoes

$4.49
Sweet potato wedges

Sweet potato wedges

$4.49

African yellow rice

African yellow rice

$3.99
African street corn

African street corn

$4.49

Roasted corn topped with Piri Piri aioli, Cotija cheese, Piri Piri seasoning and parsley flakes.

East African cucumber mango salad

East African cucumber mango salad

$4.49
Zulu side salad

Zulu side salad

$3.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion and cucumbers.

Kids menu

Crispy chicken strips + choice of side and kids drink

Crispy chicken strips + choice of side and kids drink

$6.99
Grilled chicken breast + choice of side and kids drink

Grilled chicken breast + choice of side and kids drink

$6.99
Grilled cheese with choice of side and a kids drink.

Grilled cheese with choice of side and a kids drink.

$6.99

Piri Piri family packs

Take dinner home to your family tonight!
Party of 4

Party of 4

$36.99

1 Whole Chicken or 4 grilled boneless chicken breast, Choice of 2 sides - 16 oz each Add a quart of soup for $11.99

Party of 6

Party of 6

$57.99

1 Whole Chicken + 1 half Chicken or 6 grilled boneless chicken breast, Choice of 3 sides - 16 oz each Add a quart of soup for $11.99

Party of 10

Party of 10

$89.99

2 Whole Chicken or 10 grilled boneless chicken breast, Choice of 4 sides - 16 oz each Add a quart of soup for $11.99

Wing party - 24

Wing party - 24

$44.99Out of stock
Wing party - 48

Wing party - 48

$79.99Out of stock

Piri Piri sauces

All chicken on the bone dishes come with a side of sauce. Additional sauces are available for purchase for any dish.

Africa-hot*

$0.35

Hot

$0.35

Medium

$0.35

Mild

$0.35

Savory lemon-garlic

$0.35

Piri Piri ranch

$0.35

Piri Piri fry sauce

$0.35

Ranch

$0.35

Sweets

Local baked goods

Local baked goods

$2.99

Assorted fresh baked cookies, brownies and treats! Choose your favorite at the time of pickup.

Gluten-free Baked Good

$3.50

Drinks

Organic Maine Root Soda

$2.99+

Bottled water

$1.99

Coconut water

$2.99

Blood Orange San Pellegrino

$2.49Out of stock

Sparkling Orange San Pellegrino

$2.49

Sparkling Water San Pellegrino

$2.49

Voss Bottled Water

$2.99

Milk

$2.29

Apple Juice

$2.29

Grapefruit Ginger

$3.99

Blue Phoria

$3.99

Trilogy Synergy Kombucha

$3.99

Gingerberry Synergy Kombucha

$3.99

Raspberry Lemon Kombucha

$3.99

Grapefruit Kombucha

$3.99

Lime mint kevita

$3.99

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy! For any orders over 20 people, please call us! 8 Entree's or more will be charged 10% gratuity when you arrive for your order.

Location

10709 S Redwood Rd unit 101, South Jordan, UT 84095

Directions

