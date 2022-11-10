Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zulu Grille - Lehi

No reviews yet

2951 West Clubhouse Drive

Lehi, UT 84042

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken bowl
Spicy chicken salad
Sweet potato wedges

Chicken on the Bone

Served with African yellow rice, East African cucumber mango salad and Piri Piri sauce
Quarter chicken

Quarter chicken

$12.99
Half chicken

Half chicken

$17.99
Boneless grilled chicken breast

Boneless grilled chicken breast

$15.49

Piri Piri originals

Chicken sandwich

Chicken sandwich

$16.99

Grilled Piri Piri chicken, Muenster cheese, caramelized onions, arugula, avocado, Piri Piri aioli. Served on house-made bun (gluten-free bun available). Served with tri-colored potatoes. Add bacon for 99¢.

Chicken wrap

Chicken wrap

$17.99

Grilled Piri Piri chicken, Muenster cheese, caramelized onions, arugula, avocado, Piri Piri aioli. Served on a golden whole wheat tortilla. Served with tri-colored potatoes. Add bacon for 99¢.

Chicken bowl

Chicken bowl

$16.99

Grilled Piri Piri chicken, grilled corn, arugula, avocado, cucumber, Piri Piri aioli. Served over African yellow rice.

Spicy chicken salad

Spicy chicken salad

$16.99

Grilled Piri Piri chicken, bacon, avocado, grilled corn, tomatoes, red onions, mixed greens, goat cheese, roasted pepitas, Piri Piri ranch. (The spice level of the salad is mild/medium).

Sweet & savory chicken salad

Sweet & savory chicken salad

$16.99

Grilled Piri Piri chicken, mango, roasted red peppers, goat cheese, roasted pepitas, mixed greens, baby kale, cucumbers, blood orange vinaigrette.

Zulu Burger

Zulu Burger

$15.99

Grass fed Angus beef burger topped with Muenster cheese, arugula, pickled shallots and bacon aioli on a ciabatta bun. Comes with a side of tri-colored potatoes.

Soups

Piri Piri chicken & andouille sausage gumbo

Piri Piri chicken & andouille sausage gumbo

$6.99+
Butternut squash

Butternut squash

$6.99+Out of stock

Piri Piri sides

Tri-colored potatoes

Tri-colored potatoes

$5.49
Sweet potato wedges

Sweet potato wedges

$5.49

.

African yellow rice

African yellow rice

$4.99
African street corn

African street corn

$5.49Out of stock

Roasted corn topped with Piri Piri aioli, Cotija cheese, Piri Piri seasoning and parsley flakes.

East African cucumber mango salad

East African cucumber mango salad

$5.49
Zulu side salad

Zulu side salad

$4.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion and cucumbers.

Kids menu

Crispy chicken strips + choice of side and kids drink

Crispy chicken strips + choice of side and kids drink

$8.99
Grilled chicken breast + choice of side and kids drink

Grilled chicken breast + choice of side and kids drink

$8.99
Grilled cheese with choice of side and a kids drink.

Grilled cheese with choice of side and a kids drink.

$8.99

Piri Piri Family Packs

Party of 4

Party of 4

$43.99

Party of 6

Party of 6

$69.99

Party of 10

Party of 10

$107.99

Wing party - 24

Wing party - 24

$39.99

Wing party - 36

Wing party - 36

$53.99

Wing party - 48

Wing party - 48

$69.99

Piri Piri sauces

All chicken on the bone dishes come with a side of sauce. Additional sauces are available for purchase for any dish.

Africa-hot*

$0.35

Hot

$0.35

Medium

$0.35

Mild

$0.35

Savory lemon-garlic

$0.35

Piri Piri ranch

$0.35

Piri Piri fry sauce

$0.35

Ranch

$0.35

Sweets

Local baked goods

Local baked goods

$3.99

Gluten-Free Baked Goods

$3.50

Drinks

Large Soda 22oz

$3.49Out of stock

Med. Soda 16oz

$2.99

Bottled water

$2.99

Coconut water

$2.99

Limonata Sanpellegrino

$3.29

Sparkling Orange sanpellegrino

$3.29

Sparkling water sanpellegrino

$2.99

Voss water bottle

$3.29

Milk

$2.29

Apple juice

$2.29

Grapefruit ginger

$3.99

Blue phoria Yerba Mate

$4.50

Trilogy synergy kombucha

$4.99

Gingerberry synergy kombucha

$4.99

Raspberry lemon kombucha

$4.99

Grapefruit kombucha

$4.99

Lime mint kevita

$4.99

ICE

$3.25
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! For any orders over 20 people, please call us! 8 Entree's or more will be charged 10% gratuity when you arrive for your order.

