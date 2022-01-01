Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zumi Pizza Company

5 Turnpike Road

Southborough, MA 01772

Popular Items

Large Cheese
Greek Salad
Large Pizza

Speciality Pizza

Small Pizza

Large Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Small Cheese

$8.99

Large Cheese

$12.99

Angus Burgers

Hamburger

$8.99

Angus Cheeseburger

$9.99

Angus Cheeseburger Sub

Hi-Way Nine

$13.99

Southborough Burger

$13.99

The Bomb

$14.99

Angus !!!BACON!!!Cheeseburger

$10.99

The Pizza Burger

$13.99

The Monster

$15.99

The Rancher Burger

$13.99

Specialty Dinners

Chicken Finger Dinner

$13.49

Chicken Wing Dinner

$13.49

Buffalo Wing Dinner

$13.49

Buffalo Finger Dinner

$13.49

Grilled Dinners

Sirloin Steak Dinner

$15.99

Marinated Chicken Dinner

$13.59

Chicken Terryaki Stir Fry Dinner

$15.99

Garlic Parmigiana Chicken Dinner

$15.99

BBQ Chicken Dinner

$15.99

From the Grill

Steak & Cheese

Steak Bomb

$9.99+

Sirloin Steak Tip Sub

Steak Greco

$12.99

The Chicken steak

$12.99

Steak Italian

$12.99

Wraps

Caesar Wrap

$9.49

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.99

Steak Tip Ceasar Wrap

$10.49

Greek Wrap

$9.49

Greek Wrap W/Chicken

$12.49

Greek Wrap W/ Steak Tip

$12.49

Buffalo Chx Wrap W\ Chicken Cutlet

$10.29

Buffalo Chx Wrap W\ Grilled Chicken

$10.29

Zumi Clasic Wrap

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.49

Veggie Wrap

$10.49

Veggie Wrap W/Chicken

$12.00

Tuna Salad Wrap

$11.49

Chicken Teriyaki Stir Fry Wrap

$9.75

BLT Wrap

$8.75

Turkey Club Wrap

$11.49

Turkey Wrap

$10.29

Chicken Salad Wrap

$10.00

The Staples

$9.99

The Bose

$9.99

The Sanofi

$10.99

The Mayor Menino

$10.99

The Zumi Vegan

$12.99

Deli Classics

Italian

Turkey

Turkey Club

BLT

Ham & Cheese

Ham, Turkey & Cheese

Roast Beef

Tuna Salad

Chicken Salad Sub

$8.99+

Prosciutto

$9.99+

BBQ Chicken

$8.99+

Buffalo Chicken

$8.99+

Large Veggie Sub

$10.49

Seafood Sandwich

Out of stock

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad

$8.69Out of stock

Classic Hot Subs + Sandwiches

The Fredo

$10.99

Chicken Teriyaki Stir Fry Sub

Pastrami

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Sausage Sandwich

Meatball

Meatball & Sausage Sandwich

Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

Eggplant Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

Zumi Chicken Marsala Sub

Side Of Meatballs

$6.25

The Romaine Black Steamed Pastrami

Hot Or Sweet Sausage With Onions And Peppers

Appetizers

French Fries

Onion Rings

Mozzarella Sticks

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Wings

Buffalo Tenders

Buffalo Wings

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.49

Garlic Bread

$4.50

Sweet Potatos Fries

$5.99

Honey Mustard Tenders

Teriyaki Tenders

BBQ Tenders

BBQ Chicken Wings

Honey Mustard Wings

Garlic Parmigiana Wings

Boom Boom Wings

Garlic Parmigiana Tenders

Boom Boom Tenders

Focaccia Fries

Loaded Fries Bacon,cheese,chooped Scallion

Teriyaki Wing

Classic Salads

Garden Salad

$9.99

Greek Salad

$8.99

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.49

Steak Caesar Salad

$12.99

Chef Salad

$12.99

Side Salad

$3.50

Iceberg Salad W Chicken

$10.49

Iceberg Salad W Steak

$12.99

Iceberg Salad

$8.99

Specialty Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.99

Chicken Pesto Salad

$12.49

Spinach & Goat Cheese W\ Chicken

$13.99

Caprese Salad

$12.99

Antipasto Salad

$14.99

Spinach & Goat Cheese W/ Steak

$13.99

Spinach & Goat Cheese Salad

$9.99

Slices

Cheese Slice

$3.00

One Topping Slice

$3.50

Specialty Slice

$4.00

Sicilian Slice

$5.50

Specials

Bbq Chicken Sub W Lettuce Tomato Cheddar & Fries

$12.99Out of stock

Veal Parm W Salad /garlic

$12.99Out of stock

Chicken Teriyaki Stir Fry Over Rice And Salad

$11.99Out of stock

Beff Stew Over Rice And Salad

$8.99Out of stock

Stuffed Shells With Chix Parm

$9.99Out of stock

Chicken Marsalq Over Pasta And A Salad W\ Greek Dressing On Top

$14.99Out of stock

Ravili Over Meatballs W\ Salad And Garlic Bread

$12.99Out of stock

Roast Pork Sandwhich

$11.99Out of stock

Roasted Chix With Roasted Vigies

$11.99Out of stock

1\2 Italian Roasted Chicken W\ Mash And Iutalian Green Beans

$12.99Out of stock

2 Large Cheese Pizza And A 2-liter Coca-cola Product

$21.99

2 Large 1-Topping Pizza And A 2-Liter Coca-Cola Product

$24.99

Fish And Chips

$12.99Out of stock

Soup Of The Day Crea Y Brocolli

$2.25Out of stock

Bbq Chicken Wrap Soup Or Fries

$12.99Out of stock

Small Sicilian 6 Slices Plus 2.50 Per Tooping

$30.00Out of stock

Big Sicilian 12 Slices Plus 3.00 Per Tooping

$45.00

Foccail Bread

$30.00Out of stock

Eggplant Parm Over Spagetti

$9.99Out of stock

Spaghetti W/ Meatballs & Salad

$9.99Out of stock

Stuff Shells W/ Salad And Meatball Or Chix Parm

$9.99Out of stock

Cheese Tortalini W/ Spinach Cream Sauce

$9.99Out of stock

Mixed Stray Of Sanwhich For 10 people

$100.00Out of stock

Mixed Stray Of Sanwhich For 20 People

$200.00Out of stock

Chx Broc Alfredo

$9.99Out of stock

Specials

Pizza Deal

$8.00Out of stock

Fish And Chips

$11.99Out of stock

Fish Sandwhich W Fries

$9.99Out of stock

Chicken Caccitori Over Pasta W/ Salad

$9.99Out of stock

Large Cheese Large One Tooping 2 Liter Soda And Curly Fries With Cheese

$28.00Out of stock

Meals

$8.00

Meatloaf W\rice And Vigies

$9.99Out of stock

Roasted Lamb Shank With Rice

$12.99Out of stock

Ratatouille Over Penne W/ Salad

$8.99Out of stock

Chx Or Shrimp Picata Over Pasta

$9.99Out of stock

Crispy Chicken Sandwhich W\fries

$9.99Out of stock

Tortalini W/ Chicken In Scampi Sauce W/ Salad

$9.99Out of stock

Shrimp Pomadorio W/ Salad

$10.99Out of stock

BBQ Chx Wrap W/ Fries

$9.99Out of stock

Chicken Empanadas With Rice & Salad

$8.99Out of stock

Chicken Brocolli Alfredo Over Pasta

$8.99Out of stock

Gift Card

Extra Sides

Out of stock

Roast Beef Sandwich W/Fries

$9.99Out of stock

Taco Tuesday (Chicken Or Beef)

$8.99Out of stock

Kale Salad W/ Chx Or Steak

$10.99Out of stock

Sea Scallops Plate (French Fries & Onion Rings)

$14.99Out of stock

Fish Sandwhich W/ Fries

$9.99Out of stock

Baked Ziti W/ Meat Sauce W/ Salad

$9.99Out of stock

Chicken Parm Over Pasta W/ Salad

$12.99Out of stock

The Gotti On Foccia Bread W/ Fries

$9.99Out of stock

Shrimp Alavodka Over Pasta And Salad

$9.99Out of stock

Garlic Parmesean Chicken W/ Mash And Salad

$8.99Out of stock

The Brady

$8.99Out of stock

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$3.75Out of stock

Cannoli

$3.99Out of stock

Greek Baklava

$2.99Out of stock

Homemade Nutella & Coconut Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Brownie

$3.00Out of stock

Red Velvet Cake

$3.75Out of stock

Mini Chocolate Cannoli

$2.50Out of stock

Homemade Gingerbread Halloween Theme

$4.00

Homomade Brownie

$3.50

Homemade Chocolatechip Cookies

$3.50

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.00Out of stock

Cupcake

$3.45Out of stock

3 Choc Chip Cookies

$1.75Out of stock

Blondie

$3.00Out of stock

Fruit

$1.99Out of stock

Oatmeal Cookie

$1.99Out of stock

Red Velvet Cake

$3.25Out of stock

Sugar Cookies

$2.00Out of stock

Coffee Cake

$3.25Out of stock

Chips

Small Chips

$1.50

Large Chips

$1.99Out of stock

Catering

Salad for 10

$65.00

Salad For 30

$120.00

Moz Sticks Plater

$30.00Out of stock

Bagged Lunch

$10.95

Baked Zitti Parm

$35.00

Cheese Raviole Red Sausa

$45.00

Salad For 20

$80.00

Chicken Tender Plater

$40.00

Stray Of Sanwchuvb

$30.00

Greek Salad For 10

$75.00

Veggie Pasta Primavera

$50.00

Chicken Brocolie With Alfredo

$45.00

Chicken Parm Plater

$40.00

Chicken Parm Spagetti

$35.00

Mixed Stray Of Sandwhich For 30 People

$300.00Out of stock

Pasta of the day

Chicken Parmigiana Pasta

$12.99

Chicken Marsala Pasta

$12.99Out of stock

Hiomemade Meatball Parm Pasta

$12.99Out of stock

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Or Oil And Garlic Pasta

$12.99Out of stock

Eggplant Parmigiana Pasta

$12.99Out of stock

Veal Parmigiana When Available Pasta

$12.99Out of stock

Zumi NY Specialty Sandwiches

The Executive

$11.99

The Maryanne

$11.99

The Poor Boy

$11.99

The Fredo

$11.99

The Carlos

$11.99

Luciano Chicken Marsala

$11.99

The Carmela

$11.99

The Joey Bananas

$11.99

The Route 9 Pile Up

$11.99

The Brusci

$11.99

The Gobbler

$11.99Out of stock

The Henry Hill

$11.99

The Brady

$11.99

Vegan pizza

Small

Large

Dessert pizza one size only

Nutella pizza

$22.00

Drinks

Water Bottle

$2.50

20 Oz Bottle

$2.50

Vitamin Water

$2.50

Gold Iced Tea

$2.50

2liter Soda

$3.50

Powerade

$2.50

Cans Of Sodas

$1.25

Monster

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5 Turnpike Road, Southborough, MA 01772

