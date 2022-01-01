- Home
Zumi Pizza Company
No reviews yet
5 Turnpike Road
Southborough, MA 01772
Popular Items
Speciality Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Angus Burgers
Specialty Dinners
Grilled Dinners
From the Grill
Wraps
Caesar Wrap
$9.49
Chicken Caesar Wrap
$9.99
Steak Tip Ceasar Wrap
$10.49
Greek Wrap
$9.49
Greek Wrap W/Chicken
$12.49
Greek Wrap W/ Steak Tip
$12.49
Buffalo Chx Wrap W\ Chicken Cutlet
$10.29
Buffalo Chx Wrap W\ Grilled Chicken
$10.29
Zumi Clasic Wrap
$10.99
Grilled Chicken Wrap
$9.49
Veggie Wrap
$10.49
Veggie Wrap W/Chicken
$12.00
Tuna Salad Wrap
$11.49
Chicken Teriyaki Stir Fry Wrap
$9.75
BLT Wrap
$8.75
Turkey Club Wrap
$11.49
Turkey Wrap
$10.29
Chicken Salad Wrap
$10.00
The Staples
$9.99
The Bose
$9.99
The Sanofi
$10.99
The Mayor Menino
$10.99
The Zumi Vegan
$12.99
Deli Classics
Classic Hot Subs + Sandwiches
The Fredo
$10.99
Chicken Teriyaki Stir Fry Sub
Pastrami
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Sausage Sandwich
Meatball
Meatball & Sausage Sandwich
Chicken Cutlet Sandwich
Eggplant Parmesan
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Zumi Chicken Marsala Sub
Side Of Meatballs
$6.25
The Romaine Black Steamed Pastrami
Hot Or Sweet Sausage With Onions And Peppers
Appetizers
French Fries
Onion Rings
Mozzarella Sticks
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Wings
Buffalo Tenders
Buffalo Wings
Jalapeno Poppers
$9.49
Garlic Bread
$4.50
Sweet Potatos Fries
$5.99
Honey Mustard Tenders
Teriyaki Tenders
BBQ Tenders
BBQ Chicken Wings
Honey Mustard Wings
Garlic Parmigiana Wings
Boom Boom Wings
Garlic Parmigiana Tenders
Boom Boom Tenders
Focaccia Fries
Loaded Fries Bacon,cheese,chooped Scallion
Teriyaki Wing
Classic Salads
Specialty Salads
Specials
Bbq Chicken Sub W Lettuce Tomato Cheddar & Fries
$12.99Out of stock
Veal Parm W Salad /garlic
$12.99Out of stock
Chicken Teriyaki Stir Fry Over Rice And Salad
$11.99Out of stock
Beff Stew Over Rice And Salad
$8.99Out of stock
Stuffed Shells With Chix Parm
$9.99Out of stock
Chicken Marsalq Over Pasta And A Salad W\ Greek Dressing On Top
$14.99Out of stock
Ravili Over Meatballs W\ Salad And Garlic Bread
$12.99Out of stock
Roast Pork Sandwhich
$11.99Out of stock
Roasted Chix With Roasted Vigies
$11.99Out of stock
1\2 Italian Roasted Chicken W\ Mash And Iutalian Green Beans
$12.99Out of stock
2 Large Cheese Pizza And A 2-liter Coca-cola Product
$21.99
2 Large 1-Topping Pizza And A 2-Liter Coca-Cola Product
$24.99
Fish And Chips
$12.99Out of stock
Soup Of The Day Crea Y Brocolli
$2.25Out of stock
Bbq Chicken Wrap Soup Or Fries
$12.99Out of stock
Small Sicilian 6 Slices Plus 2.50 Per Tooping
$30.00Out of stock
Big Sicilian 12 Slices Plus 3.00 Per Tooping
$45.00
Foccail Bread
$30.00Out of stock
Eggplant Parm Over Spagetti
$9.99Out of stock
Spaghetti W/ Meatballs & Salad
$9.99Out of stock
Stuff Shells W/ Salad And Meatball Or Chix Parm
$9.99Out of stock
Cheese Tortalini W/ Spinach Cream Sauce
$9.99Out of stock
Mixed Stray Of Sanwhich For 10 people
$100.00Out of stock
Mixed Stray Of Sanwhich For 20 People
$200.00Out of stock
Chx Broc Alfredo
$9.99Out of stock
Specials
Pizza Deal
$8.00Out of stock
Fish And Chips
$11.99Out of stock
Fish Sandwhich W Fries
$9.99Out of stock
Chicken Caccitori Over Pasta W/ Salad
$9.99Out of stock
Large Cheese Large One Tooping 2 Liter Soda And Curly Fries With Cheese
$28.00Out of stock
Meals
$8.00
Meatloaf W\rice And Vigies
$9.99Out of stock
Roasted Lamb Shank With Rice
$12.99Out of stock
Ratatouille Over Penne W/ Salad
$8.99Out of stock
Chx Or Shrimp Picata Over Pasta
$9.99Out of stock
Crispy Chicken Sandwhich W\fries
$9.99Out of stock
Tortalini W/ Chicken In Scampi Sauce W/ Salad
$9.99Out of stock
Shrimp Pomadorio W/ Salad
$10.99Out of stock
BBQ Chx Wrap W/ Fries
$9.99Out of stock
Chicken Empanadas With Rice & Salad
$8.99Out of stock
Chicken Brocolli Alfredo Over Pasta
$8.99Out of stock
Gift Card
Extra Sides
Out of stock
Roast Beef Sandwich W/Fries
$9.99Out of stock
Taco Tuesday (Chicken Or Beef)
$8.99Out of stock
Kale Salad W/ Chx Or Steak
$10.99Out of stock
Sea Scallops Plate (French Fries & Onion Rings)
$14.99Out of stock
Fish Sandwhich W/ Fries
$9.99Out of stock
Baked Ziti W/ Meat Sauce W/ Salad
$9.99Out of stock
Chicken Parm Over Pasta W/ Salad
$12.99Out of stock
The Gotti On Foccia Bread W/ Fries
$9.99Out of stock
Shrimp Alavodka Over Pasta And Salad
$9.99Out of stock
Garlic Parmesean Chicken W/ Mash And Salad
$8.99Out of stock
The Brady
$8.99Out of stock
Desserts
Chocolate Cake
$3.75Out of stock
Cannoli
$3.99Out of stock
Greek Baklava
$2.99Out of stock
Homemade Nutella & Coconut Cake
$4.00Out of stock
Brownie
$3.00Out of stock
Red Velvet Cake
$3.75Out of stock
Mini Chocolate Cannoli
$2.50Out of stock
Homemade Gingerbread Halloween Theme
$4.00
Homomade Brownie
$3.50
Homemade Chocolatechip Cookies
$3.50
Strawberry Shortcake
$4.00Out of stock
Cupcake
$3.45Out of stock
3 Choc Chip Cookies
$1.75Out of stock
Blondie
$3.00Out of stock
Fruit
$1.99Out of stock
Oatmeal Cookie
$1.99Out of stock
Red Velvet Cake
$3.25Out of stock
Sugar Cookies
$2.00Out of stock
Coffee Cake
$3.25Out of stock
Catering
Salad for 10
$65.00
Salad For 30
$120.00
Moz Sticks Plater
$30.00Out of stock
Bagged Lunch
$10.95
Baked Zitti Parm
$35.00
Cheese Raviole Red Sausa
$45.00
Salad For 20
$80.00
Chicken Tender Plater
$40.00
Stray Of Sanwchuvb
$30.00
Greek Salad For 10
$75.00
Veggie Pasta Primavera
$50.00
Chicken Brocolie With Alfredo
$45.00
Chicken Parm Plater
$40.00
Chicken Parm Spagetti
$35.00
Mixed Stray Of Sandwhich For 30 People
$300.00Out of stock
Pasta of the day
Zumi NY Specialty Sandwiches
Dessert pizza one size only
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5 Turnpike Road, Southborough, MA 01772
Gallery
