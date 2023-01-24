  • Home
Zundo Ramen Bar 3100 N state street suite 102

No reviews yet

3100 North State Street

Suite 102

Jackson, MS 39206

STARTERS

S1.Edamame

$6.00

Steamed Green bean

S2. Gyoza

$8.00

Homemade Pan-fried pork dumplings (5Pcs)

S3.Tatsuta Age

$8.00

soy sauce marinated chicken deep fried

S4. Jumbo Ebi Shumai

$8.00

steamed Shrimp dumplings (3 Pcs)

S5. Kurobuta Sausage

$8.00

Grilled Japanese Prime pork sausage

S6. Soft Shell Crab

$12.00

Handy soft crabs are harvested at their softest, most delectable stage immediately after shedding their hard outer shells. These succulent, tender crabs are then fully cleaned, dipped in tempura batter then Deep fried.

S7. Tako Yaki

$9.00

Diced octopus in wheat flour deep fried w/mayonaise dried fish flakes

S8. Chashu Bun

$8.00

Pork Belly bun with Chef Special Sauce

S9. Geso Karaage

$8.00

Deep fried Calamari legs

S10. Kaki Fry

$11.00

Fried oysters With Japanese Sauce

S11. Chicken Bun

$8.00

Deep Fried Chicken in the Bun

S12. Seaweed Salad

$7.00

RAMEN

R1. Tonkotsu Ramen

$15.00

Ramen noodles in homemade creamy pork broth w/belly pork, bamboo shoot, green onions, and ginger on top. our signature ramen dish

R2. Miso Ramen

$15.00

Ramen and Miso paste pork broth with roast pork, soft boiled egg and green onion

R3. Spicy Miso Ramen

$15.00

Ramen and spicy creamy soybean paste pork broth with roast pork, soft boiled egg and green onion

R4. Tantanmen Ramen

$17.00

Ramen and spicy chili flavor broth with minced roast pork, bean sprouts, baby boy choy and green onion

R5. Tsukemen

$17.00

Chilled ramen dipped in separate bowls of spicy pork broth & soft boiled egg, roast pork, bamboo, wood ear mushroom, and green onion

R6. Vegetarian Ramen

$14.00

Ramen and vegetable broth with bamboo shoots, lotus root, and green onion

R7. Shoyu Ramen

$15.00

Ramen and soy-based chicken broth with roast pork, soft-boiled egg, green and seaweed

R8. Mazemen

$17.00

Ramen with no broth, minced pork, bamboo shoots, green onion, egg mixed with soy-based flavor

R9. Chicken Katsu Ramen

$18.00

Fried Chicken Fillet with Japanese breading

R10. Gluten-free Ramen

$15.00Out of stock

DONBURI BOWL

D1. Katsu Don

$15.00

Deep-fried pork cutlets with egg and green onion on rice

D2. Oyako Don

$15.00

Stewed chicken thigh with egg and green onion on rice

D3. Una don

$21.00

Broiled Freshwater eel ( Unagi) over Rice

D4. Teriyaki Don

$15.00

Rice topped with chicken thigh meat in a teriyaki sauce

D5. Katsu Curry Rice

$16.00

Rice and pork cutlet with curry sauce

D6. Curry Rice

$13.00

Rice With Japanese Curry Sauce

D7. Katsu Curry udon

$16.00

Wheat Noodle and pork cutlets with beer curry sauce

D8. Curry Udon

$13.00

D9. Loco Moco Don

$16.00

Deep fried Beef Patty with egg and Green onions on rice

D10. Chashu Don

$15.00

Braised Pork Belly Over Rice

D11. Gyu Beef Don

$15.00

Side

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Pork Belly

$3.50

Noodles Refill (Thin )

$3.00

Noodles Refill (Thick )

Broth Refill

$4.50

Side Half Egg

$1.00

Side Fried Chicken Fillet

$8.00

Bean sprout

$3.00

Domestic Beer

Mich Urtral

$5.00

Red Wine

P.Noir

$8.00

Malbec

$8.00

Chardonay

$8.00

Sav Blanc

$8.00

P.Grigio

$8.00

P.Gris

$8.00

Drinks

Soda

$4.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

Japanese Soda

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$5.00

Kids drink

$2.00

Green Tea Drink

$4.00

Coffee

Nespresso Coffee

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Zundo Ramen Bar presents a contemporary Japanese dining ideal for lively social gatherings for all ages. We hope you enjoy it as much as we do.

Location

3100 North State Street, Suite 102, Jackson, MS 39206

Directions

