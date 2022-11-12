Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ramen
Sushi & Japanese

Zundo

review star

No reviews yet

220 W 12th street

Cincinnati, OH 45202

Popular Items

Tonkotsu Ramen
Gyoza
Spicy Miso Ramen

STARTERS

Edamame

$6.00

Gyoza

$8.00

homemade pan-fried pork dumplings

Tatsuta Age

$8.00

soy sauce marinated chicken deep fried

Jumbo Ebi Shumai

$8.00

Kurobuta Sausage

$8.00

grilled japanese prime pork sausage

Soft Shell Crab

$12.00

Tako Yaki

$9.00

diced octopus in wheat flour deep fried w/mayonaise dried fish flakes

Chashu Bun

$8.00

belly pork bun

Geso Karaage

$8.00

deep fried squid legs

Kaki Fry

$11.00

deep fried oysters

Chicken Bun

$8.00

deep fried chicken bun

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

RAMEN

Tonkotsu Ramen

$14.00

ramen noodles in homemade creamy pork borth w/belly pork, bamboo shoot, green oions and ginger on top

Miso Ramen

$14.00

ramen noodles in homemade creamy soybean paste

Spicy Miso Ramen

$14.00

Vegetarian Ramen

$13.00

TanTan Ramen

$16.00

ShoYu Ramen

$14.00

Noodle Refill

$3.00

Broth Refill

$4.50

Hiyashi Chuka

$15.00Out of stock

Mazemen

$16.00

Tsukemen

$16.00

DONBURI

Katsu Don

$15.00

Oyako Don

$15.00

Una Don

$21.00

Gyu Don

$15.00

Teriyaki Don

$15.00

Katsu Curry Rice

$16.00

Curry Rice

$13.00

Katsu Curry Udon

$16.00

Curry Udon

$13.00

Loco Moco Don

$16.00

Chashu Don

$15.00

SIDES

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Belly Pork

$3.00

Side Egg(1pc)

$1.00

Side Egg(2pc)

$2.00

Side Spicy Sauce

$0.50

Side Black Garlic Oil

$1.00

DESSERT

Matcha Ice Cream

$4.00Out of stock

Red Bean Ice Cream

$4.00

Half&Half Ice Cream

$4.00Out of stock

Sasadango

$4.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Q Ginger Beer CAN

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00Out of stock

Reg-U-lah Lemonade

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

San Pellegrino

$5.00

Hot Green Tea

$3.00

OJ

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Grapefruit

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Ramune "Japanese Marble Soda"

$5.00

MOCKtail

$5.00

Stella Artois N/A

$4.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Liquor

Sevdka

$8.00

Karrikin Vodka

$5.00

Tito's

$9.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Ketel One Citron

$10.00

Stoli elit

$11.00

Yufin

$10.00

Ginzu No Suzume

$8.00

TyKu

$9.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.00Out of stock

Karrikin Gin

$5.00

New Riff Gin

$9.00

Hendrick's

$9.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Watershed B.B. Aged

$10.00

Watershed Four Peel

$10.00

ROKU Gin

$10.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Karrikin Rum

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Kraken

$9.00

El Jimador

$7.00

Blue Nectar Sliver

$9.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Patron Reposado

$11.00

Patron Añejo

$12.00Out of stock

Casamigos Blanco

$11.00

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00

Casamigos Añejo

$13.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$14.00Out of stock

Del Maguey

$10.00

Angel's Envy

$10.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Blanton's

$18.00

Booker's

$18.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Bulliet

$7.00

Calumet 12yr

$15.00

Colonel E.H. Taylor Small Batch

$15.00

Eagle Rare

$11.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$9.00

Four Rose's Small Batch

$9.00

George Remus

$10.00

Jack Daniel's

$7.00

Jefferson's Ocean

$15.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Knob Creek

$9.00Out of stock

Maker's Mark

$8.00

New Riff Straight Bourbon Wiskey

$11.00

New Riff Small Batch

$15.00

New Riff White Dog

$10.00

Russell's 10yr

$9.00

Watershed

$10.00

Weller Antique 107

$11.00

Weller Special Reserve

$11.00

Woodfood

$9.00

Woodford Dbl Oaked

$12.00

Angel's Envy Rye

$18.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$11.00

Bulliet Rye

$8.00

George Remus Rye

$11.00Out of stock

Highwest Campfire Rye

$12.00

Highwest Prairie

$12.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Jameson

$6.00

New Riff Rye

$12.00Out of stock

Toki

$10.00

Hibiki

$20.00

Hakushu 12yr

$30.00

Nikka Taketsuru Pure Malt

$13.00

Nikka Coffey Grain

$10.00

Nikka Coffey Malt

$12.00

Yamazaki 12

$30.00

Nikka from the barrel

$15.00

Hatozaki

$11.00

Balvenie 12yr Single Barrel

$14.00

Balvenie 14yr Caribbean

$16.00

Dewars White Label

$8.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$40.00

McCallan 12yr

$15.00

Oban 18yr

$30.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Liquor 43

$8.00

Disaronno

$10.00

Cassis

$7.00

St. Germaine

$9.00

Pamplemousse

$8.00

Domaine De Canton

$9.00

Midori

$8.00

Fernet

$8.00

Hennessey VSOP

$10.00

Remy VSOP

$11.00

Limoncello

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Karrikin Apricot Brandy

$10.00

Karrikin Shifu

$8.00

Yuzuori

$7.00

Wine

GLS, Hogue, Riesling

$7.00

GLS Proverb, Pinot Grigio

$7.00

GLS Altered, Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

GLS Storypoint, Chardonnay

$8.00

GLS, Rotating Rose

$7.00

Prophecy Sauv Blanc

$7.00

BTL Hogue, Riesling

$27.00

BTL Proverb, Pinot Grigio

$27.00

BTL Altered, Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

BTL Storypoint, Chardonnay

$30.00

BTL, Rotating Rose

$27.00

"Corkage" Fee

$25.00

BTL Zarate, Albarino

$45.00

Prophecy Sauv Bottle

$27.00

GLS Nicolas Idiart, Pinot Noir

$7.00

GLS Vive, Malbec

$9.00

GLS Prayers of Sinners, Blend

$11.00

GLS Kenwood, Merlot

$9.00

Protea

$9.00

BTL Nicolas Idiart, Pinot Noir

$27.00

BTL Commuter, Pinot Noir

$45.00

BTL Vive, Malbec

$30.00

BTL Prayers of Sinners, Blend

$35.00

"Corkage" Fee

$25.00

Kenwood Merlit

$30.00

BTL Protea

$30.00

Maschio Prosecco

$9.00

"Corkage" Fee

$25.00

GLS Kikkomen, Plum

$7.00

BTL Kinsen, Plum

$25.00

"Corkage" Fee

$25.00

Beer

American Lager

$6.00

Home Sweet Home

$6.00

Bubbles

$6.00

Swizzle

$6.00

Truth

$6.00

Cougar

$6.00

Happy Amber

$6.00

psycHOPathy

$6.00

Garage Beer

$6.00

Yuzu Lager

$10.00

White Ale

$10.00

Weizen

$10.00

Anbai

$10.00Out of stock

Saison Du Japon

$10.00Out of stock

Ginger

$10.00

Red Rice

$10.00

XH

$10.00Out of stock

Espresso Stout

$10.00

Pirika

$10.00

Japanese Classic Ale

$10.00

Daidai

$10.00

Orion

$15.00

Asahi Tall Boi

$9.00

Kirin Tall Boi

$9.00Out of stock

Kirin Small Boi

$6.00

Lucky Buddah

$7.00

Master Gao - Jasmine Tea

$9.00

Tiger

$6.00Out of stock

Tsingtao

$6.00

Jade Scorpion

$5.00

Sapporo

$7.00

50 West Amber

$7.00

Baltic Porter

$6.00

Craft Cocktails

Matcha Mule

$10.00

Postcard From Tokyo

$10.00

KUSO

$11.00

Osaka Old Fashioned

$11.00

MATA ASHITA

$12.00

Cowboy Bebop

$14.00Out of stock

Ukiyo

$12.00

Ohayo Gozaimasu

$12.00

House Shot

$6.00

SAKE BOMB

$7.00

OTAKU 2.0

$11.00

OISHII

$10.00

HONCHO DORI

$8.00

12th Street Fizz (N/A)

$5.00

Sake

Sho Chiku Bai "Draft"

$5.00

Miyozakura Shuzo "Panda Cup"

$8.00

Joto Sake "One Cup Graffiti Cup"

$8.00

Sho Chiku Bai "Nama Organic"

$12.00

Ohtouka "Cherry Blossom"

$26.00Out of stock

Ozeki "Fancy" Dry

$11.00

Yamadanishiki "The Imperial"

$20.00

Tentaka "Hawk In The Heavens"

$20.00

Gekkeikan Suzaku "Guardian of the South"

$30.00

Kaori "Fragrance"

$35.00Out of stock

Kanbara "Bride Of The Fox"

$35.00

Fukucho "Moon On The Water"

$45.00Out of stock

Yuzu

$30.00

Shimizu-No-Mai "Pure Dawn"

$24.00

Mantensei Star- Filled Sky

$35.00

Asahi Shuzo, Dassai "Beyond"

$28.00Out of stock

Shimizu-No-Mai "Pure Dusk"

$28.00

Osakaya Chobei "In Honor of the Founder" First Boss

$34.00

Gekkeikan Black & Gold

$33.00

Hakutsuru "Soaring Clouds"

$22.00

Sho Chiku Bai

$12.00

Tozai Snow Maiden

$18.00

Rihaku "Dreamy Clouds"

$28.00Out of stock

Fukucho "SeasideSparkling"

$60.00

Yuki White Peach Nigori

$20.00

Yuki Lychee Nigori

$20.00

Hakutsura "Little Lily"

$15.00

Karatmba "Dry Wave"

$20.00Out of stock

Takatenjin "Sword Of The Sun"

$25.00

Taru Sake "Ceremony"

$12.00

Van's Favorite Nama Genshu

$10.00

Ozeki Ikezo "Peach Jelly"

$9.00

Hana Fuga Yuzu

$18.00

Hana Awaka "Sparkling Flower"

$20.00Out of stock

Mio 300ml

$18.00

Mio 750ml

$40.00Out of stock

Hakushika "Fresh and Light"

$9.00

House Hot Sake (By the Carafe)

$6.00

"Soul Of The Sensei" Glass

$11.00

Ban Ryu (Honjozo)

$10.00

Ohkagura "Dance Party" (Honjozo)

$9.00

Daishichi Kimoto "Big Seven" (Honjozo)

$10.00

Hana (Flavored)

$9.00

Hannya Tou "Spicy Plum" (Flavored)

$10.00

Sho Chiku Bai "Mio" (Sparkling)

$12.00

Yuki Lychee

$9.00

Yuki White Peach

$9.00

Sho Chiku Bai Nigori

$7.00

Hakushika Fresh And Light

$9.00

Yuzu Orchard

$8.00

Sake Flight

$12.00

Sake Shot

$3.00

Retail

Shirts

$20.00

Hats

$25.00

Hoodie

$35.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Hours may vary due to Covid

220 W 12th street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

