Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zunex Sports Bar

review star

No reviews yet

7102 Lyons Ave

Houston, TX 77020

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

CHIPS AND SALSA

PROMOS!!

SPECIALS

3 lb crawfish

$25.00

seafood boiled mixed

$29.00

5 lb crawfish

$40.00

APPETIZER

MODIFIER

CHIPS AND QUESO

CHIPS AND GUACAMOLE

$12.95

CHIPS AND SALSA

$4.99

CHICKEN TENDERS CON PAPAS

$8.95

CEVICHE

$5.95

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$13.99

WINGS

Size

6 WINGS

6 WINGS

$7.99

12 WINGS

$13.99

18 WINGS

$16.99

40 WINGS

$35.99

(3) TACOS PLATE

MODIFIER

(3) TACOS PLATE

$9.95

QUESADILLAS

MODIFIER

QUESADILLAS

$9.99

POBLANITAS (3)

$9.99

HAMBURGERS

MODIFIER

FATTY PATTY BURGER

$11.99

CLASSIC BURGER

$10.99

STREET BURGER

$12.99

REGULAR BURGER

$8.00

HOT DOGS

MODIFIER

BACON WRAP HOT DOG

$10.95

HOT DOG TEXANO

$9.95

CLASSIC HOT DOG

$9.00

GRILLED MEATS

MODIFIER

LAMB CHOPS (3)

$16.95

STEAK AND FRIES

$19.95

FAJITAS FOR ONE

BEEF FAJITAS AND SHRIMP

$25.00

FAJITAS MAR Y TIERRA

$26.99

EXPRESS MENU

MODIFIER

BURRITO MEXICANO

$10.99

FAJITA LUNCH

$10.99

MEXICAN TAQUITOS

$10.99

( 5 ) TACOS AL PASTOR

$10.99

QUESADILLA LUNCH

$10.99

CHILAQUILES

$10.99

FAJITA CRISPY TACOS

$10.99

HAMBURGUESA AND FRIES

$10.99

TOSTADA PLATE

$10.99

TACOS DE FAJITA

$10.99

MENUDO

$11.99

FAJITA SALAD

$13.99

SEAFOOD

MODIFIER

BACON WRAP SHRIMP

$17.99

(12) FRIED SHRIMP

$13.99

1/2 LB FRIED SHRIMP

$15.99

1 LB FRIED SHRIMP

$23.95

GRILLED SHRIMP (10)

$16.95

CAMARONES AL MOJO DE AJO

$17.95

GRILLED TILAPIA

$14.99

FRIED FISH FILLET

$14.99

(3) SHRIMP TACOS

$15.95

FISH COMBO

$17.95

BOILED SHRIMP

CRAWFISH POUND

$10.99

EXTRA SIDES

CATFISH AND SHRIMP

$19.95

A LA CARTA

MODIFIER

SINGLE TACO FAJITA

SINGLE MINI QUESADILLA

SINGLE SHRIMP

$2.50

SINGLE POBLANITA

$2.99

SINGLE FRIED TILAPIA

$7.25

SINGLE GRILLED TILAPIA

$7.25

SINGLE STREET TACO

$3.25

SINGLE SHRIMP TACO

$4.00

SIDES ORDERS

MODIFIER

SIDE OF FRIES

$1.99

SIDE OF CHILE CON QUESO

$4.99

SIDE OF PICO DE GALLO

$2.25

SIDE OF GUACAMOLE

$2.50

SIDE OF BEANS

$2.25

SIDE OF CHARROS

$2.50

SIDE OF RICE

$2.25

SIDE OF BACON

$2.99

SIDE OD RANCH

$0.99

SIDE OF WINGS SALSA

$0.99

SIDE OF LECHUGA

$1.50

SIDE CORN TORTILLA

$1.00

SIDE FLOUR TORTILLA

$1.00

SIDE OF EGG

$1.25

SIDE OF SOUR CREAM

$1.50

SIDE OF TARTARA SAUCE

$0.99

SIDE OF BUTTER

$0.99

SIDE OF CRAWFISH POWDER

$0.99

SIDE OF LEMON PEPPER BUTTER

$0.99

Side of Michelada Mix

$2.25

DESSERT

MODIFIER

MEXICAN CORN

$5.99

carrot cake

$5.99

NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

MODIFIER

COCA COLA

$2.99

DIET COKE

$2.99

SPRITE

$2.99

DR PEPPER

$2.99

LEMONADE

$3.25

HORCHATA

$3.25

MELON

$3.25

ORANGE JUICE

$5.99

JARRITOS

$3.50

MEXICAN COKE

$4.00

TOPO CHICO

$3.50

MANZANITA

$3.75

CLUB SODA

$3.00

SANGRITA SODA

$2.99

COFFEE

$2.99

CAPUCHINO

$3.50

ICE TEA

$2.99

FLAVOR ICE TEA

$3.25

BOTTLE WATER

$2.00

REDBULL

$4.00

MONSTER

$3.99

PINEAPPLE W.

$3.25

NON-ALCOHOLIC FROZENS

MODIFIER

VIRGIN PINA COLADA

$5.00

VIRGIN DAIQUIRI

$5.00

VIRGIN MANGONADA

$5.99

VIRGIN MOJITO

$5.00

BOTTLE BEER

MODIFIER 2

ART CART IPA

$4.50

BOHEMIA

$4.50

BUCKET DOMESTIC

$25.50

BUDLIGHT

$4.50

BUDWEISER

$4.50

BUKET IMPORT

$27.50

CARTA BLANCA

$5.50

COORS LITE

$5.50

CORONA

$5.50

CORONA LIGHT

$5.50

DOS EQUIS XX

$5.50

LOVE STREET

$4.50

MICHELOB ULTRA

$4.50

MILLER LITE

$4.50

MODELO SP

$5.50

NEGRA MODELO

$5.50

SHINER

$4.50

SHINER BOCK

$4.50

SOL

$5.50

TECATE LIGHT

$5.50

TECATE RED

$5.50

YUENGLING FLIGHT

$4.50

YUENGLING LAGER

$4.50

TEQUILAS

MODIFIER 2

PATRON

$9.00

DON JULIO

$9.00

1800

$8.99

CAZADORES

$9.99

CASAMIGOS

$10.99

HERRADURA

$9.99

JOSE CUERVO

$9.99

HORNITOS

$9.99

LUNA AZUL

$8.99

HOUSE TEQUILA

$7.00

AVION

$9.99

PATRON

$11.99

DON JULIO

$11.99

1800

$9.99

CAZADORES

$9.99

CASAMIGOS

$11.99

HERRADURA

$9.99

JOSE CUERVO

$10.99

HORNITOS

$9.99

LUNA AZUL

$9.99

AVION

$10.99

CLASE AZUL

$31.99

JULIO 70TH

$16.99

DON JULIO

$13.99

PATRON

$13.99

1800

$11.99

Cazadores

$11.99

HERRADURA

$12.99

JOSE CUERVO

$11.99

HORNITOS

$11.99

LUNA AZUL

$10.99

AVION

$11.99

1942

$32.99

WISKY

MODIFIER

Crawn Royal

$9.00

JAMENSON

$9.99

JACK DANIELS

$9.00

FIRE BALL

$9.99

WILD TURKEY

$8.99

BUCHANANS 12

$9.00

BUCHANANS 18

$12.99

BUCHANANS MASTER

$9.99

BUCHANANS RED SEAL

$30.99

HENESSY

$9.99

BLACK LEBEL

$9.95

CHIVAS

$9.95

RUM

MODIFIER 2

BACARDI

$9.99

RON RIO

$8.99

VODKA

MODIFIER

TITOS

$895.00

ABSOLUT

$8.95

GREEYGOOSE

$895.00

KETEL ONE

$8.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

good to watch sports, eat seafood and Mexican food. outdoor seating

Location

7102 Lyons Ave, Houston, TX 77020

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bumpy Pickle - 554 Lockwood Dr
orange starNo Reviews
554 Lockwood Dr Houston, TX 77011
View restaurantnext
The Acadian Coast
orange starNo Reviews
2929 Navigation #200 Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
orange star4.6 • 7,099
2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
El Patio Food Truck - Online Ordering - KIrby Ice House
orange starNo Reviews
2300 Runnels Street Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
Saint Arnold Beer Garden & Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
2104 Lyons Avenue Houston, TX 77020
View restaurantnext
Dichos Taqueria
orange starNo Reviews
614 South Wayside Drive SUITE 101 Houston, TX 77011
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Houston

Katz's
orange star4.4 • 10,081
616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
orange star4.6 • 7,099
2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
La Mexicana Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 6,311
1018 Fairview St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Houston - Washington
orange star4.8 • 6,060
4819 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Iguana Joe's - Betlway 8
orange star4.6 • 5,693
5710 E. Sam Houston Pkwy N. Houston, TX 77015
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (16 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston