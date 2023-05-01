Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zunzibar | Tybee Island

1115 U.S. Hwy 80

Tybee Island, GA 31328

Sandwiches + House Chips

#1 Conquistador

#1 Conquistador

$15.00

French Bread, Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone, Parmesan, Zunzi's Sauce, Zunzi's Dressing

#2 Godfather

#2 Godfather

$16.00

French Bread, Chicken, Boerewors Sausage, Smoked Sausage, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone, Sheba Tomato Sauce, Parmesan, Zunzi's Sauce, Zunzi's Dressing

#3 Fisherman's Deck

#3 Fisherman's Deck

$16.00

French Bread, Salmon, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Dank Sauce, Zunzi's Sauce, Zunzi's Dressing, Lemon Wedge

#4 Booty Roll

#4 Booty Roll

$15.00

French Bread, Boerewors Sausage, Grilled Onions, Grilled Peppers, Zunzi's Gravy, Dank Sauce

#5 Bird Island

#5 Bird Island

$14.00

French Bread, Curry Chicken Salad, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Dank Sauce, Zunzi's Sauce, Zunzi's Dressing

#6 Falafel

#6 Falafel

$14.00

Romaine, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Hummus Spread, and Ziki Spread, Zunzi's Sauce + Zunzi's Dressing. Vegan Upon Request

Bar Bites

1 Lekker Spread

1 Lekker Spread

$6.00

Pick 1: Peri-Peri Cheese, Guacamole, Hummus, Ziki, Dank Sauce, or Curry Chicken Salad. Served with House Chips or Pita

2 Lekker Spread

2 Lekker Spread

$8.00

Pick 2: Peri-Peri Cheese, Guacamole, Hummus, Ziki, Dank Sauce, or Curry Chicken Salad. Served with House Chips or Pita

3 Lekker Spread

3 Lekker Spread

$10.00

Pick 3: Peri-Peri Cheese, Guacamole, Hummus, Ziki, Dank Sauce, or Curry Chicken Salad. Served with House Chips or Pita

4 Lekker Spread

4 Lekker Spread

$12.00

Pick 4: Peri-Peri Cheese, Guacamole, Hummus, Ziki, Dank Sauce, or Curry Chicken Salad. Served with House Chips or Pita

Wings

6 Wings

6 Wings

$10.00

6 Bone-In, Peri-Peri Marinated Chicken Wings, Mixed drums and flats (no substitutions) Served with choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese

12 Wings

12 Wings

$16.00

12 Bone-In, Peri-Peri Marinated Chicken Wings, Mixed drums and flats (no substitutions) served with choice of dip

Road Food

SLAAP Chips

SLAAP Chips

$14.00

House Chips, Choice of 1 Fill, Peri-Peri Cheese Sauce, Grilled Onions + Peppers, Sour Cream, Zunzi's Sauce, Zunzi's Dressing.

Gaby's Greens Salad

Gaby's Greens Salad

$14.00

Your choice of 1 Fill + Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Feta Cheese, Side French Bread, Zunzi's Sauce, Zunzi's Dressing

Sides

House Chips

House Chips

$4.00

Fresh Potato Chips w/ Signature Seasoning

Sweets

Sweets

$3.00

Sweet Street est. 1979

Kids Meals

Lil' Lekker

Lil' Lekker

$9.00

1 Spread + Pita + Chips & Sweet Treat + Drink (Choose 1: Hummus, Avocado, Ziki, Curry Chicken Salad)

Kindwich

Kindwich

$9.00

Pita Sandwich + Chicken + Provolone Cheese + Dank Sauce + Chips & Sweet Treat + Drink

Drinks

South African Tea (24 oz)

South African Tea (24 oz)

$2.50

Zunzi's Rooibos Blend Peach Tea

South African Tea (Gallon)

South African Tea (Gallon)

$12.00

Zunzi's Rooibos Blend Peach Tea

Fizzy Drinks

Fizzy Drinks

$3.00

Sauces

Sauce Sides

Sauce Sides

$0.50

Extras

Spreads & Fills

Spreads & Fills

Takeout Tubs

Small Takeout Tub (8oz)

Small Takeout Tub (8oz)

8oz of Your Favorite Zunzi's Menu Item

Medium Takeout Tub (16oz)

Medium Takeout Tub (16oz)

16oz of Your Favorite Zunzi's Menu Item

Large Takeout Tub (32oz)

Large Takeout Tub (32oz)

32oz of Your Favorite Zunzi's Menu Item

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come find your umbrella!

