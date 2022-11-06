Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Caterers

Zunzi's | Atlanta, GA

1,421 Reviews

$$

1971 Howell Mill Rd

Atlanta, GA 30318

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

#1 Conquistador
Oliver's Lunch Bowl
Gaby's Greens Salad

Sandwiches & Wraps

#1 Conquistador

#1 Conquistador

$13.99

French Bread, Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone, Parmesan, Zunzi's Sauce, Zunzi's Dressing

#2 Godfather

#2 Godfather

$14.99

French Bread, Chicken, Boerewors Sausage, Smoked Sausage, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone, Sheba Tomato Sauce, Parmesan, Zunzi's Sauce, Zunzi's Dressing

#3 Fisherman's Deck

#3 Fisherman's Deck

$15.99

French Bread, Salmon, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Dank Sauce, Zunzi's Sauce, Zunzi's Dressing, Lemon Wedge

#4 Booty Roll

#4 Booty Roll

$14.99

French Bread, Boerewors Sausage, Grilled Onions, Grilled Peppers, Zunzi's Gravy, Dank Sauce

#5 Bird Island

#5 Bird Island

$13.99

French Bread, Curry Chicken Salad, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Dank Sauce, Zunzi's Sauce, Zunzi's Dressing

#6 Rising Sun

#6 Rising Sun

$13.99

French Bread, Portobello Mushrooms, Grilled Onions, Grilled Peppers, Grilled Squash, Grilled Zucchini, Hummus, Mixed Greens, Avocado, Tomato, Zunzi's Sauce, Zunzi's Dressing

#7 Johnny Roll

#7 Johnny Roll

$14.99

French Bread, Frikkadel Vegan "Meatballs", Hummus, Mixed Greens, Grilled Onions, Grilled Peppers, Sheba Tomato Sauce, Zunzi's Sauce, Zunzi's Dressing

Bowls & Salads

Oliver's Lunch Bowl

Oliver's Lunch Bowl

$13.99

Your choice of Mashed Potatoes or Rice + 1 Fill + 2 Sides (Side French Bread, Miced Greens Salad, or Grilled Veggies), Zunzi's Sauce, Zunzi's Dressing

Gaby's Greens Salad

Gaby's Greens Salad

$13.99

Your choice of 1 Fill + Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Feta, Side French Bread, Zunzi's Sauce, Zunzi's Dressing

Bunny Chow

Bunny Chow

$14.99

South African "Kota Loaf" Bread Bowl, Old Indian Town Curry, Grilled Onions & Peppers, Hummus, Mr's Ball's Peach Chutney

Spreads + Pita

1 Spread + Pita

1 Spread + Pita

$7.99

Choose: 1: Hummus, Avocado, Ziki, Curry Chicken Salad + Pita (Includes: Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion)

2 Spread + Pita

2 Spread + Pita

$9.99

Choose: 2: Hummus, Avocado, Ziki, Curry Chicken Salad + Pita (Includes: Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion)

3 Spread + Pita

3 Spread + Pita

$11.99

Choose: 3: Hummus, Avocado, Ziki, Curry Chicken Salad + Pita (Includes: Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion)

4 Spread + Pita

4 Spread + Pita

$13.99

Choose: 4: Hummus, Avocado, Ziki, Curry Chicken Salad + Pita (Includes: Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion)

Wings & Dips

10 Wings (1 Flavor)

10 Wings (1 Flavor)

$10.99

10 (Bone-In) wings with 1 flavor. (Dips not included)

15 Wings (2 Flavors)

15 Wings (2 Flavors)

$14.99

15 (Bone-In) wings with 2 flavors. (Dips not included)

20 Wings (2 Flavors)

20 Wings (2 Flavors)

$19.99

20 (Bone-In) wings with 2 flavors. (Dips not included)

30 Wings (3 Flavors)

30 Wings (3 Flavors)

$29.99

30 (Bone-In) wings with 3 flavors. (Dips not included)

50 Wings (3 Flavors)

50 Wings (3 Flavors)

$49.99

50 (Bone-In) wings with 3 flavors. (Dips not included)

75 Wings (3 Flavors)

75 Wings (3 Flavors)

$74.99

75 (Bone-In) wings with 3 flavors. (Dips not included)

100 Wings (4 Flavors)

100 Wings (4 Flavors)

$99.99

100 (Bone-In) wings with 4 flavors. (Dips not included)

Wing Dips

Wing Dips

4oz, 8oz, or 16oz of your favorite wing dips!

Wing Flavors