- Home
- /
- Atlanta
- /
- Sandwiches
- /
- Zunzi's - | Atlanta, GA
Zunzi's | Atlanta, GA
1,421 Reviews
$$
1971 Howell Mill Rd
Atlanta, GA 30318
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Sandwiches & Wraps
#1 Conquistador
French Bread, Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone, Parmesan, Zunzi's Sauce, Zunzi's Dressing
#2 Godfather
French Bread, Chicken, Boerewors Sausage, Smoked Sausage, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone, Sheba Tomato Sauce, Parmesan, Zunzi's Sauce, Zunzi's Dressing
#3 Fisherman's Deck
French Bread, Salmon, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Dank Sauce, Zunzi's Sauce, Zunzi's Dressing, Lemon Wedge
#4 Booty Roll
French Bread, Boerewors Sausage, Grilled Onions, Grilled Peppers, Zunzi's Gravy, Dank Sauce
#5 Bird Island
French Bread, Curry Chicken Salad, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Dank Sauce, Zunzi's Sauce, Zunzi's Dressing
#6 Rising Sun
French Bread, Portobello Mushrooms, Grilled Onions, Grilled Peppers, Grilled Squash, Grilled Zucchini, Hummus, Mixed Greens, Avocado, Tomato, Zunzi's Sauce, Zunzi's Dressing
#7 Johnny Roll
French Bread, Frikkadel Vegan "Meatballs", Hummus, Mixed Greens, Grilled Onions, Grilled Peppers, Sheba Tomato Sauce, Zunzi's Sauce, Zunzi's Dressing
Bowls & Salads
Oliver's Lunch Bowl
Your choice of Mashed Potatoes or Rice + 1 Fill + 2 Sides (Side French Bread, Miced Greens Salad, or Grilled Veggies), Zunzi's Sauce, Zunzi's Dressing
Gaby's Greens Salad
Your choice of 1 Fill + Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Feta, Side French Bread, Zunzi's Sauce, Zunzi's Dressing
Bunny Chow
South African "Kota Loaf" Bread Bowl, Old Indian Town Curry, Grilled Onions & Peppers, Hummus, Mr's Ball's Peach Chutney
Spreads + Pita
1 Spread + Pita
Choose: 1: Hummus, Avocado, Ziki, Curry Chicken Salad + Pita (Includes: Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion)
2 Spread + Pita
Choose: 2: Hummus, Avocado, Ziki, Curry Chicken Salad + Pita (Includes: Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion)
3 Spread + Pita
Choose: 3: Hummus, Avocado, Ziki, Curry Chicken Salad + Pita (Includes: Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion)
4 Spread + Pita
Choose: 4: Hummus, Avocado, Ziki, Curry Chicken Salad + Pita (Includes: Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion)
Wings & Dips
10 Wings (1 Flavor)
10 (Bone-In) wings with 1 flavor. (Dips not included)
15 Wings (2 Flavors)
15 (Bone-In) wings with 2 flavors. (Dips not included)
20 Wings (2 Flavors)
20 (Bone-In) wings with 2 flavors. (Dips not included)
30 Wings (3 Flavors)
30 (Bone-In) wings with 3 flavors. (Dips not included)
50 Wings (3 Flavors)
50 (Bone-In) wings with 3 flavors. (Dips not included)
75 Wings (3 Flavors)
75 (Bone-In) wings with 3 flavors. (Dips not included)
100 Wings (4 Flavors)
100 (Bone-In) wings with 4 flavors. (Dips not included)
Wing Dips
4oz, 8oz, or 16oz of your favorite wing dips!