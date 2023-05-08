Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zuru Ramen Bar Plantation

review star

No reviews yet

6971 W Broward Bld

Plantation, FL 33317

Zuru Plantation

Beverage

Coke

Coke

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Hot Green Tea

$3.00

Ramune

$6.00

Bottle Water

$3.00

Perrier

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$6.50
Taro Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

$6.50

Matcha Milk Tea

$6.50

Passion Fruit Tea

$6.00

Peach Green Tea

$6.00

Appetizer

Karaage Chicken

Karaage Chicken

$10.00

Chicken / Lemon wedge / Cabbage / Tartare sauce / Togarashi

Age Tofu

Age Tofu

$10.00

Deep fried tofu / Togarashi / Umami sauce / Chili Threads / Scallion

Pork Katsu

Pork Katsu

$10.00

Breaded tender pork chop / Tartare sauce / Bulldog sauce / Shredded Cabbage

Takoyaki Fried Octopus

Takoyaki Fried Octopus

$10.00

Katsuoboshi / Scallion / Chili threads / Mayo / Okonomiyaki sauce / Egg salad

Bao Bun

Bao Bun

$10.00

Braised pork belly / Karaage/Fried tofu

Calamari Tenticles

Calamari Tenticles

$12.00

Calamari / Togarashi / Tartare sauce / Chili threads

Korean Wings

Korean Wings

$12.00

Jumbo wings / Gochujang / White sesame seeds / Scallion

Crab Avocado Salad

$10.00

Avocado / Kanikama / Black tobiko / Scallion

House Salad

$6.00

Dressing Options: Sesame Seed or Yuzu Miso Romaine lettuce / Cherry tomato / Red cabbage / Red onion

Gyoza

Gyoza

$10.00

Garlic Edamame

$9.00

Edamame

$7.00

Shrimp Lollipop

$12.00

Shoyu Brussels Sprout

$10.00

Fried Oyster

$12.00

Ramen Noodle

Tonkontsu Ramen

Tonkontsu Ramen

$16.50

Pork bone broth / Chashu / Kikurage / Soft boiled egg / Scallion / Beansprouts / Menma / Nori

Shoyu Ramen

Shoyu Ramen

$16.50

Shoyu broth , Chashu / Sweet Corn / Fish cake / Scallion / Soft boiled egg / Menma / Nori

Black Garlic Ramen

Black Garlic Ramen

$18.50

Pork bone broth / Chashu / Kikurage / Menma / Soft boiled egg / Scallion / Beansprouts / Nori / Black garlic oil

Spicy Tonkontsu Ramen

Spicy Tonkontsu Ramen

$18.50

Pork bone broth / Charshu / Kikurage / Soft boiled egg / Scallion / Beansprouts / Menma / Nori / Spicy miso

Chicken Pai Tan Ramen

Chicken Pai Tan Ramen

$16.50

White chicken broth / Chicken breast charshu / Chicken thigh charshu / Scallion / Cilantro / Burdock

Yuzu Ramen

Yuzu Ramen

$18.50

Chicken broth / Yuzu juice / Lime slice / Chicken breast / Chicken thigh charshu / Soft boiled egg / Scallion / Cilantro

Yasai Vegetable Ramen

Yasai Vegetable Ramen

$15.00

Mushroom broth / Kikuragae mushroom / Fresh mushroom / Tofu / Corn / Brussels sprout / Scallion

Niku Soba

Niku Soba

$18.50

Pork belly charshu / Pork shoulder charshu / Chicken thigh charshu / Chicken breast charshu / Garlic / Scallion / Beansprouts

Side of Noodle

$3.00

Kids Ramen

$10.00

Mazesoba

$18.50

Rice Don

Karaage Chicken Don

$13.00

Fried chicken / Togarashi / Eel sauce / Scallion / Japanese mayo

Chashu Prok Don

Chashu Prok Don

$13.00

Pork belly, Japanese mayo / Eel sauce / Togarachi / Scallion

Gyudon

$14.00

Thinly sliced beef / Soft boiled egg / Onion / Scallion

Curry Katsu

$15.00

Breaded tender pork chop / Onion / Japanese curry

Curry Karaage Chicken

$15.00

Fried chicken / Onion / Japanese curry

Japanese Fried Rice

$12.00

Japanese egg fried rice / Onion / Corn / Scallion

Side of White Rice

$3.00

Dessert

Mochi

$6.00

Matcha Chesecake

$7.00

Topping

Mixed with Minced Pork

Side-Pork Charshu

$4.00

Side-Chicken Breast Charshu

$4.00

Side-Tofu

$2.00

Side-Bean Sprouts

$2.00

Side-Menma

$2.00

Side-Fish Cake

$2.00

Side-Soft Boiled Egg

$2.00

Side-Kikuragae Mushroom

$2.00

Side-Sweet Corn

$2.00

Side-Spicy Miso

$3.00

Side-Black Garlic Oil

$3.00

Side-Ramen Noodle

$3.00

Side-White rice

$3.00

Side-Pork Broth

$4.00

Side-Chicken Broth

$4.00

Side-Mushroom Broth

$4.00

Zuru Miramar

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy the Japanese authentic Ramen !

Website

Location

6971 W Broward Bld, Plantation, FL 33317

Directions

