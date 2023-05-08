Zuru Ramen Bar Plantation
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy the Japanese authentic Ramen !
Location
6971 W Broward Bld, Plantation, FL 33317
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bien Chido - Authentic Mexican Taqueria
No Reviews
6967 W. Broward Blvd. Plantation, FL 33317
View restaurant
Marian's Bagels - 248 (REAL) - 248 S. University Dr
No Reviews
248 S. University Dr Plantation, FL 33324
View restaurant
Stromboli Pizza - The Fountains
4.5 • 1,291
801 S University, Ste C101 Plantation, FL 33324
View restaurant
The Sicilian Oven - Plantation
No Reviews
801 S. University Drive #B116 Plantation, FL 33324
View restaurant
Maple and Cream - 375 N University Dr
No Reviews
375 N University Dr Plantation, FL 33324
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Plantation
Shooters Waterfront - Fort Lauderdale
4.2 • 11,630
3033 NE 32nd Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurant
Be Nice Events & Top Hat Deli -
4.4 • 10,937
429 Seabreeze Blvd Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
View restaurant