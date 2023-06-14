Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ramen
Sushi & Japanese

Zuru Zuru Ramen & Donburi

review star

No reviews yet

74 Pleasant St

Malden, MA 02148

Popular Items

🌶️ 👍 (GF) Zuru Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen

🌶️ 👍 (GF) Zuru Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen

$15.00

Zuru’s 18-hour tonkotsu broth flavored with Okinawa sea salt and Zuru’s spicy Rayu chili blend. Thin straight noodle, pork belly cha-shu, ajitama egg, scallion, nori seaweed, kikurage (woodear) mushroom, menma (bamboo shoot), shredded chili. Don’t try the Hell spicy!

👍 (GF) Zuru Tonkotsu Ramen

👍 (GF) Zuru Tonkotsu Ramen

$14.00

Zuru’s original 18-hour Tonkotsu broth flavored with Okinawa sea salt. Thin straight noodle, pork belly cha-shu , ajitama egg, nori seaweed, kikurage (woodear) mushroom, scallion, menma (bamboo shoot). Please slurp!

👍(GF) Gyudon (Sliced Beef Bowl)

👍(GF) Gyudon (Sliced Beef Bowl)

$14.00

Sliced marbled beef slow-cooked in Zuru Tare with caramelized onion, scallion, pickled vegetables, sesame seeds, served on Gohan (steamed rice) ** No pickled vegetables for Gluten Friendly option


Utensils Options

Request utensils

No Utensils

Special

Miso Salmon Don

Miso Salmon Don

$23.00Out of stock

Juicy Atlantic Salmon marinated in organic Shiro Miso, Grilled to perfection on a bed of rice and pickled vegetables, seaweed salad, mix greens. Served with miso soup

Appetizer & Salad

Please inform us if you have any food allergies or dietary restrictions 👍 Best-Selling 🥦 Vegan/Vegetarian 🌶️ Spicy! (GF) Gluten-Friendly Option Available
👍👍(GF) Zuru Chicken Kara-age

👍👍(GF) Zuru Chicken Kara-age

$8.00

Gluten-friendly battered 100% hormone-free chicken bites. Your choice of sauce.

👍Kurobuta Sausage

👍Kurobuta Sausage

$7.00

Berkshire pork, spices, natural casing. Served with Dijon Mustard.

🥦Edamame

🥦Edamame

$5.50

Steamed soybean in pods. Tossed in your choice of sauce, or plain.

Tempura Appetizer

Tempura Appetizer

$8.00

Shrimp tempura and chopped mixed vegetables tempura. Served with Zuru Zuru Tempura sauce made from scratch.

🥦 Vegan Tempura

🥦 Vegan Tempura

$7.50

Shitake mushroom Tempura and chopped mixed vegetables tempura. Served with Zuru Zuru homemade tempura sauce.

👍Zuru Pork Gyoza

👍Zuru Pork Gyoza

$8.00

Pan seared dumplings with minced chicken and pork filling, served with Gyoza sauce. (Can be deep-fried for extra crispiness upon request)

👍🥦 Zuru Vegetables Gyoza

👍🥦 Zuru Vegetables Gyoza

$8.00

Pan-seared dumplings with minced vegetables filling served with house-made Gyoza sauce. (Can be deep-fried for extra crispiness upon request)

👍Takoyaki

👍Takoyaki

$7.50

Octopus dumplings made with whole wheat batter, eggs, chopped octopus, shoyu, and dashi. Sprinkled with seaweed flakes, bonito flakes, Kewpie mayo and takoyaki sauce.

🥦 (GF) Hiyayakko Tofu

🥦 (GF) Hiyayakko Tofu

$6.00

Cold soft tofu served with soy sauce, sesame seeds, edamame, and nori powder, with Yuzu ginger dressing

👍🌶️🥦 Spicy Seaweed Salad

👍🌶️🥦 Spicy Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Kelp, sesame seeds, sesame oil, spicy seasoning

🥦 Seaweed Salad

🥦 Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Kelp, sesame seeds, sesame oil and mirin.

Kaki Fry (Fried breaded oysters)

Kaki Fry (Fried breaded oysters)

$8.00

Japanese style fried breaded oysters served with tangy sauce and mayo

🥦(GF) House Salad with Ginger Yuzu dressing

🥦(GF) House Salad with Ginger Yuzu dressing

$5.00

Side salad with seasonal veggies, Ginger Yuzu dressing

🌶️🥦(GF) Spicy Cold Tofu Salad

🌶️🥦(GF) Spicy Cold Tofu Salad

$6.50

Side salad with cold silken tofu. Served with 🌶️ Spicy Yuzu Dressing

🥦 Yasai Korokke (Vegetables Croquettes)

🥦 Yasai Korokke (Vegetables Croquettes)

$8.00

Japanese potato croquette served with tangy sauce and mayo

Potato Shrimp

Potato Shrimp

$8.00

Shrimp wrapped in crispy potato noodles. Served with tangy sauce and Kewpie mayo

🥦(GF) Fried Inari Mochi

🥦(GF) Fried Inari Mochi

$7.50

Soft mochi wrapped in crispy tofu skin. Served with sweet soy sauce

👍(GF) Bacon-age

👍(GF) Bacon-age

$8.00

Crispy pork belly chips. Your choice of sauce

Ramen

Please inform us if you have any food allergies or dietary restrictions 👍 Best-Selling 🥦 Vegan/Vegetarian 🌶️ Spicy! (GF) Gluten-Friendly Option Available
👍 (GF) Zuru Tonkotsu Ramen

👍 (GF) Zuru Tonkotsu Ramen

$14.00

Zuru’s original 18-hour Tonkotsu broth flavored with Okinawa sea salt. Thin straight noodle, pork belly cha-shu , ajitama egg, nori seaweed, kikurage (woodear) mushroom, scallion, menma (bamboo shoot). Please slurp!

🌶️ 👍 (GF) Zuru Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen

🌶️ 👍 (GF) Zuru Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen

$15.00

Zuru’s 18-hour tonkotsu broth flavored with Okinawa sea salt and Zuru’s spicy Rayu chili blend. Thin straight noodle, pork belly cha-shu, ajitama egg, scallion, nori seaweed, kikurage (woodear) mushroom, menma (bamboo shoot), shredded chili. Don’t try the Hell spicy!

👍 (GF) Zuru Miso Ramen

👍 (GF) Zuru Miso Ramen

$14.00

Zuru’s tonkotsu broth flavored with organic shiro miso. Thick wavy noodle, pork belly cha-shu, ajitama egg, scallion, nori seaweed, and corn. Please slurp!

🌶️ 👍 (GF) Zuru Spicy Miso Ramen

🌶️ 👍 (GF) Zuru Spicy Miso Ramen

$15.00

Zuru’s 18-hour tonkotsu broth flavored with organic shiro miso and Zuru’s spicy Rayu chili blend . Thick wavy noodle, pork belly cha-shu, ajitama egg, scallion, nori seaweed, corn, and shredded chili. Don’t slurp if you ordered Hell spicy!

👍 (GF) Zuru Shio Ramen (Clear Broth)

👍 (GF) Zuru Shio Ramen (Clear Broth)

$14.00

Zuru’s clear broth flavored with Okinawa sea salt. Wavy noodle, pork belly cha-shu OR shrimp tempura, ajitama egg, nori seaweed, kikurage (woodear) mushroom, scallion, menma (bamboo shoot). (Contain fish) Please slurp!

(GF) Zuru Shoyu Ramen (Clear Broth)

(GF) Zuru Shoyu Ramen (Clear Broth)

$14.00

Zuru’s clear broth flavored with shoyu soy sauce. Thick wavy noodle, pork belly cha-shu OR Shrimp Tempura, ajitama egg, scallion, nori seaweed, kikurake (wood ear mushrooms), bamboo shoot (menma). Broth contains fish. Good to slurp.

(GF) Chicken Kara-Age Ramen

(GF) Chicken Kara-Age Ramen

$15.00

Zuru’s 18-hour Tonkotsu (pork bone) broth flavored with Okinawa sea salt. Straight noodle, fried chicken kara-age, scallion, kikurage (wood ear mushrooms), nori seaweed, and bean sprouts. Slurp it!

🌶️(GF) Spicy Chicken Kara-Age Ramen

🌶️(GF) Spicy Chicken Kara-Age Ramen

$16.00

Zuru’s 18-hour Tonkotsu (pork bone) broth flavored with Okinawa sea salt and Zuru Spicy Rayu chili blend. Straight noodle, fried chicken kara-age, scallion, kikurage (wood ear mushrooms), nori seaweed, and bean sprouts. Slurp it!

(GF) Kara-Age Miso Ramen

(GF) Kara-Age Miso Ramen

$15.00

Zuru’s 18-hour Tonkotsu (pork bone) broth flavored with organic shiro miso. Wavy Noodle, fried Chicken Kara-age, Scallion, Nori Seaweed, Bean Sprouts, and Corn. Slurp it!

🌶️ (GF)Kara-Age Spicy Miso Ramen

🌶️ (GF)Kara-Age Spicy Miso Ramen

$16.00

Zuru’s 18-hour Tonkotsu (pork bone) broth flavored with organic shiro miso and Zuru’s spicy Rayu . Wavy noodle (gluten-free noodle available), fried chicken kara-age, nori seaweed, bean sprouts, corn, scallion. Don’t slurp if you order hell spicy!!

🥦 (GF) Vegetables Chintan Shoyu Ramen (Clear broth)

🥦 (GF) Vegetables Chintan Shoyu Ramen (Clear broth)

$14.00

100% Vegan Kombu clear broth seasoned with shoyu soy sauce. Thick wavy Noodle, seasonal vegetables, inari tofu skin, Nori seaweed, Bamboo shoot (menma), scallion (Vegan Noodle , Gluten free Noodle available upon request with addtitonal charge)

👍🥦 (GF) Truffled Mushrooms Miso Ramen (Creamy broth)

👍🥦 (GF) Truffled Mushrooms Miso Ramen (Creamy broth)

$15.00

100% vegan creamy broth seasoned with organic shiro miso. Thick Wavy noodle, truffled mushrooms, lotus root, nori seaweed, corn, scallion. (Vegan Noodle and Gluten-Free Noodle are available upon request with additional charge)

👍🌶️ 🥦 (GF) Spicy Truffled Mushrooms Miso Ramen (Creamy broth)

👍🌶️ 🥦 (GF) Spicy Truffled Mushrooms Miso Ramen (Creamy broth)

$16.00

100% vegan creamy broth seasoned with organic shiro miso and zuru’s spicy rayu paste. Wavy noodle, truffled mushrooms, lotus root, nori seaweed, corn, scallion. Again - DON’T SLURP IF YOU ORDER HELL SPICY! (Vegan Noodle and Gluten-Free Noodle are available upon request with additional charge)

Donburi - Rice bowl

Please inform us if you have any food allergies or dietary restrictions 👍 Best-Selling 🥦 Vegan/Vegetarian 🌶️ Spicy! (GF) Gluten-Friendly Option Available
👍(GF) Gyudon (Sliced Beef Bowl)

👍(GF) Gyudon (Sliced Beef Bowl)

$14.00

Sliced marbled beef slow-cooked in Zuru Tare with caramelized onion, scallion, pickled vegetables, sesame seeds, served on Gohan (steamed rice) ** No pickled vegetables for Gluten Friendly option

👍(GF) Chashu Don

👍(GF) Chashu Don

$14.00

Chopped pork belly Cha-shu slow-cooked in sweet and savory Zuru Tare. Scallion, pickled vegetables, sesame seeds, Gohan (steamed rice) ** No pickled vegetables for Gluten Friendly option

👍(GF) Chashu Don - Half size

$7.00

(half size) Chopped pork belly Cha-shu slow-cooked in sweet and savory Zuru Tare. Scallion, pickled vegetables, sesame seeds, Gohan (steamed rice) ** No pickled vegetables for Gluten Friendly option

(GF) Kara-Age Don

(GF) Kara-Age Don

$14.00

Zuru’s Signature Kara-Age (fried chicken thigh bites), Scallion, pickled vegetables, sesame, Gohan (steamed rice) ** No pickled vegetables for Gluten Friendly option ** No Pickled vegetables if ordered Gluten Free option

👍🥦 Curry Don

👍🥦 Curry Don

$16.00

Mild spicy Japanese curry on rice, pickled vegetables, and 2 choices of toppings. Vegetarian option Available

Tendon (Shrimp Tempura and Mixed Veggies Tempura Bowl)

Tendon (Shrimp Tempura and Mixed Veggies Tempura Bowl)

$14.00

Shrimp Tempura, Mixed vegetables Tempura (Kakiage), seaweed salad, pickled vegetables, scallion, Gohan (steamed rice). Contains: Sesame Served with Tempura sauce on the side

👍🥦 (GF) Truffled Mushroom Don

👍🥦 (GF) Truffled Mushroom Don

$14.00

Truffled mushrooms, crispy lotus root, pickled vegetables, sesame, Gohan (steamed rice), sesame, Scallion **No pickled vegetables if ordered Gluten Friendly option

🥦 Vegan Tendon (Shitake & Mixed Vegetables Tempura bowl)

🥦 Vegan Tendon (Shitake & Mixed Vegetables Tempura bowl)

$14.00

Shitake mushroom tempura, Mixed vegetables Tempura (Kakiage), pickled vegetables, Gohan (steamed rice), scallion, and seaweed salad. Contains Sesame. Served with Tempura sauce on the side Contains Sesame. Served with Tempura sauce on the side

Una-Don

Una-Don

$28.00

Fresh water unagi (eel) fillet grilled to perfection, brushed with sweet & savory sauce, served on top of steamed rice, sprinkled with sesame seed, and pickled vegetables

Drink

Soda

$2.00

Yuzu 🍋Honey Drink

$4.50

Lychee Bellini mocktail

$4.50

Ito En - Unsweetened Green Tea

$3.50

Ito En - Jasmine Green Tea

$3.50

Ito En - Oolong Tea

$3.50

Perrier - Carbonated water

$3.50

Bottle water

$2.00

Ramune - Original Flavor

$3.50

Ramune - 🍇 Grape Flavor

$3.50

Ramune - Melon 🍈 Flavor

$3.50Out of stock

Ramune - Strawberry 🍓 flavor

$3.50

Choya - Yuzu Sparkling with Lime

$3.50

Carbonated Yuzu Juice mixed with Lime Juice

Calpico Soda

$3.50

Desserts

Please inform us if you have any food allergies or dietary restrictions 👍 Best-Selling 🥦 Vegan/Vegetarian 🌶️ Spicy! (GF) Gluten-Friendly Option Available
Zuru Matcha & Anko (Red Bean) Lovers

Zuru Matcha & Anko (Red Bean) Lovers

$6.50

Green Tea ice cream served with red bean paste, warabi mochi, and homemade brown sugar syrup

Zuru Taiyaki with Ice cream

Zuru Taiyaki with Ice cream

$6.50

Taiyaki , a famous Japanese fish-shaped cake filled with red bean paste, served with Green Tea / Vanilla ice cream

Zuru Taiyaki

$3.50

Taiyaki , a famous Japanese fish-shaped cake filled with red bean paste (1pc)

Mont Blanc Cake

Mont Blanc Cake

$7.95Out of stock

Japanese style Mont Blanc cake topped with whipped cream and hidden red bean, which is all finished with tall spaghetti-thin strands of green tea, purple yam, or sesame cream. Contains : Soy, Gluten, and Egg

Japanese Cheese Cake

Japanese Cheese Cake

$7.95

Baked Japanese cheese cake ( Flavor: Yuzu or Green Tea) served with Yuzu or Green Tea ice cream

Side / Add on

Please inform us if you have any food allergies or dietary restrictions 👍 Best-Selling 🥦 Vegan/Vegetarian 🌶️ Spicy! (GF) Gluten-Friendly Option Available

Steamed Noodle (Side)

$4.00

Miso Soup

$3.00

(GF) Gohan (Steamed rice)

$2.50

(GF) Yakumi Combo (Ajitama Egg, Scallion, Kukirage (wood ear), Steamed bean sprouts )

$3.95

Full Ajitama Egg, Scallion, and Steamed bean spouts.

(GF) Ajitama Egg

$2.00

Soft boiled eggs marinated in Zuru's own soy sauce.

Menma (Bamboo Shoots) - This item is not gluten free.

$1.50

🥦(GF) Scallion

$1.50

🥦(GF) Corn

$1.50

Nori 3 PC (Roasted Seaweed)

$1.50

🥦(GF) Fresh Garlic Puree

$1.25

(GF) Butter Cube

$1.00

🌶️(GF) Rayu (Chili Paste)

$1.50

🥦 (GF) Mayu - Black Garlic Oil

$1.00

🥦(GF) Kikurage (Wood ear) Mushroom

$1.50

🥦(GF) Fresh Arugula

$1.50

🥦Steamed Beansprouts

$1.50

(GF) Mozzarella Cheese

$1.50

(GF) Pork Belly Cha-shu

$3.00

Kurobuta Sausage (Berkshire Pork Sausage)

$3.00

(GF) Kara-Age (Fried Chicken Thigh Bites - side)

$3.00

🥦(GF) Truffled Mushrooms

$3.00

🥦Shitake Mushroom Tempura

$3.00

🥦Kakiage (Chopped Mixed Veggies Tempura)

$3.00

Shrimp Tempura

$3.00

Inari Tofu Skin

$3.00

Lotus Roots Chips

$3.50

Pickled

$1.50

Sauce

Please inform your server of any food allergies or dietary restrictions 👍 Recommended 🥦 Vegan 🌶️ Spicy! (GF) Gluten-Free

🥦 (GF) Yuzu Ginger dressing

$1.50

🌶️ Rayu (Chili Paste)

$1.50

🌶️Wasabi Mayo

$1.50

Tangy sauce with Mayonnaise

$1.50

🥦(GF) Honey Shoyu

$1.50

🥦Gyoza sauce

$1.50

Tempura sauce (Vegan available)

$1.50

🥦 Zuru Sweet Soy Tare

$1.50

🥦Mayu - Black Garlic Oil

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

"Zuru Zuru (ずるずる)" is the sound made from slurping ramen noodles. Slurping ramen loudly is a customary way to savor the dish in Japanese culture. Japanese people believe that slurping the ramen help bring out the flavors and enhance the experience of enjoying the ramen. "Zuru Zuru Ramen & Donburi" is a Japanese street noodle shop serving ramens based on Tonkotsu (pork bone) broth, a variety of Donburi (Rice Bowls), with many Vegan and Gluten-Free options. In addition to traditional ramen flavors, Our staff strives to serve our guests unique flavors completed through high-quality ingredients and attention. We encourage our guests to add different toppings to suit their palette. Slurp, sip, savor, and repeat. -To slurp, forget everything your mom has taught you about table manners and enjoy making a slurping sound loudly when you eat.

Website

Location

74 Pleasant St, Malden, MA 02148

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Zuru Zuru Ramen & Donburi image

