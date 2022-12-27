Main picView gallery

Zurutto Ramen & Gyoza Bar

No reviews yet

142 W 72nd St

New York, NY 10023

Appetizers

Edamame

$6.00

Soybeans.

Garlic Butter Edamame

$7.00

Soybeans.

Pork Sausage

$7.00

Sweet Potato Tempura With Yuzu Salt

$7.00

Battered and fried.

Sesame Cucumber

$6.00

Pastry made from rice flour and coated with sesame seeds.

Kimchi

$5.00

Mix of fermented vegetables.

Salad

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Tofu & Avocado Salad

$8.00

Tofu, avocado, lettuce, nori flakes, sesame, and special dressing.

Signature Ramen

Zurutto Classic

$15.00

Chicken broth, chashu pork, seasoned boiled egg, bamboo shoot, onion, and scallion.

Zurutto Uwo

$16.00

Chicken broth, seafood base, chashu pork, seasoned boiled egg, onion, scallion, and bamboo shoot.

Zurutto Miso

$16.00

Chicken broth, original miso, chashu pork, ground pork, seasoned boiled egg, cabbage, bean sprout, corn, scallion, and onion.

Chicken Kuro

$16.00

Chicken broth, black garlic oil, organic chicken, seasoned boiled egg, scallion, onion, and bamboo shoot.

Zurutto Deluxe

$18.00

Chicken broth, chashu pork(5), seasoned boiled eg (2), bamboo shoot, onion, and scallion.

Zurutto Tantan

$16.00

Sesame chicken broth, spicy oil, ground pork, seasoned boiled egg, scallion, onion, and bamboo shoots.

Handmade Gyoza

Japanese dumplings. 6 pieces per order.

Pork Gyoza

$9.00