Zurutto Ramen & Gyoza Bar
142 W 72nd St
New York, NY 10023
Appetizers
Salad
Signature Ramen
Zurutto Classic
$15.00
Chicken broth, chashu pork, seasoned boiled egg, bamboo shoot, onion, and scallion.
Zurutto Uwo
$16.00
Chicken broth, seafood base, chashu pork, seasoned boiled egg, onion, scallion, and bamboo shoot.
Zurutto Miso
$16.00
Chicken broth, original miso, chashu pork, ground pork, seasoned boiled egg, cabbage, bean sprout, corn, scallion, and onion.
Chicken Kuro
$16.00
Chicken broth, black garlic oil, organic chicken, seasoned boiled egg, scallion, onion, and bamboo shoot.
Zurutto Deluxe
$18.00
Chicken broth, chashu pork(5), seasoned boiled eg (2), bamboo shoot, onion, and scallion.
Zurutto Tantan
$16.00
Sesame chicken broth, spicy oil, ground pork, seasoned boiled egg, scallion, onion, and bamboo shoots.
Handmade Gyoza
Japanese dumplings. 6 pieces per order.