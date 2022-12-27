Zurutto Ramen - Midtown
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Traditional Shio Ramen from Japan at central of New York Area. Shio Ramen (or Salt-Flavored Ramen) is one of the most popular styles of ramen in Japan! Toothsome noodles are nestled in a base of dashi and clear chicken broth and topped with seasoned bamboo shoots, sliced chicken chashu, and jammy ramen eggs. It’s a bowlful of comfort and soul! This authentic and straightforward recipe is proof that you can enjoy restaurant-quality ramen at home.
Location
990 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10022
