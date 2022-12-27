Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zurutto Ramen - Midtown

990 2nd Avenue

New York, NY 10022

Order Again

Bottle Beer (Must be 21 to purchase)

Sapporo (B)

$7.00

Must be 21 to purchase.

Asahi (B)

$7.00

Must be 21 to purchase.

Bottled White Wine (Must be 21 to purchase)

Chardonnay

$35.00

Must be 21 to purchase.

Sauvignon Blanc

$35.00

Must be 21 to purchase.

Plum Wine

$35.00

Must be 21 to purchase.

Pinot Grigio

$35.00

Must be 21 to purchase.

Bottled Red Wine (Must be 21 to purchase)

Cabernet

$35.00

Must be 21 to purchase.

Bottled Sake (Must be 21 to purchase)

200ml Kikusui Funaguchi Sake Small Can

$12.00

Funaguchi has a rich, full-bodies flavor yet with a refreshing clean > finish. Unlike conventional sake diluted with water to reduce alchohol down to around 15%, funaguchi is un-diluted, cask strength whopping 19% ABV, making it a all-around performer from chilled & up, frozen, on the rocks, or mix into cocktails. Must be 21 to purchase.

180ml Small Mutsu Otokoyama Classic Sake Can

$14.00

Junmai sake. Medium bodied, lush and velvety, with a creamy vanilla aroma plus honeydew flavors. Less "rice" than some, and incredible at this price. A good starter sake if you're not yet sure. Drink it chilled or lightly warm. Must be 21 to purchase.

300ml Otokoyama Sake Bottle

$30.00

Light, grainy, and very dry. A touch of fruity character adds balance. it can be served at a variety of temperatures and will pair nicely with practically any dish from the Japanese food. Must be 21 to purchase.

375ml Nigiri Sake Bottle

$30.00

Nigori is a cloudy sake that appears milky-white. Nigori-unfiltered sake retains some of the rice sediment in the bottle. The finest, smoothest sediment to create an amazing creamy, rich sake flavor. The texture is velvety smooth and soft, and has tropical flavor that is similar to coconut milk. Must be 21 to purchase.

300ml Mio Sparkling Sake Bottle

$30.00

Refreshing, fruity and unique sweet aroma. Crafted in the traditional brewing style, with rice, water and Koji, Miso appeals to a wide range of tastes - a new sake for a new age. Must be 21 to purchase.

Appetizers

Edamame

$6.00

Soybeans.

Garlic Butter Edamame

$7.00

Soybeans.

Pork Sausage

$7.00

Sweet Potato Tempura With Yuzu Salt

$7.00

Battered and fried.

Sesame Cucumber

$6.00

Pastry made from rice flour and coated with sesame seeds.

Kimchi

$5.00

Mix of fermented vegetables.

Salad

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Tofu & Avocado Salad

$8.00

Tofu, avocado, lettuce, nori flakes, sesame, and special dressing.

Signature Ramen

Zurutto Classic

Zurutto Classic

$15.00

Chicken broth, chashu pork, seasoned boiled egg, bamboo shoot, onion, and scallion.

Zurutto Uwo

Zurutto Uwo

$16.00

Chicken broth, seafood base, chashu pork, seasoned boiled egg, onion, scallion, and bamboo shoot.

Zurutto Miso

Zurutto Miso

$16.00

Chicken broth, original miso, chashu pork, ground pork, seasoned boiled egg, cabbage, bean sprout, corn, scallion, and onion.

Chicken Kuro

Chicken Kuro

$16.00

Chicken broth, black garlic oil, organic chicken, seasoned boiled egg, scallion, onion, and bamboo shoot.

Zurutto Deluxe

Zurutto Deluxe

$18.00

Chicken broth, chashu pork(5), seasoned boiled eg (2), bamboo shoot, onion, and scallion.

Zurutto Tantan

Zurutto Tantan

$16.00

Sesame chicken broth, spicy oil, ground pork, seasoned boiled egg, scallion, onion, and bamboo shoots.

Handmade Gyoza

Japanese dumplings. 6 pieces per order.

Pork Gyoza

$9.00

Vegetable Gyoza

$8.00

Chicken Gyoza

$8.00

Rice Dishes

Poke Don

$15.00

Chopped tuna, avocado, onion, scallion, and nori flakes.

Salmon Don

$18.00

Salmon, rice, scallion, and nori flakes.

Unagi Don

$18.00

Japanese style Eel over rice with special sauce.

Oyako Don

$15.00

Japanese style chicken and egg over rice.

Spicy Tuna Don

$15.00

Spicy Tuna, spicy mayo, scallion, and nori flakes.

Curry Don w/ Karaage

$15.00

Japanese-style curry sauce with fried chicken over rice.

Chasu Don

$16.00

Pork over rice, poached egg, scallion, nori flakes, and chef special sauce.

Steamed White Rice

$2.50

Small Plates

Karaage (3pcs)

$6.00

Japanese style friend chicken.

Takoyaki

$8.00

6 pieces friend octopus balls.

Pork Buns

$9.00

2 pieces buns t-sweet and savory barbecue pork, lettuce, and spicy mayo.

Spicy Tuna Tacos

$10.00

4 pieces spicy tuna, avocado, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo, and scallion.

Mini Chashu Bowl

$8.00

Pork over rice, poached egg, scallion, and nori flakes.

French Fries with Cod Roe Mayo

$7.00

Shrimp Mayo

$10.00

Japanese style shrimp with mayonnaise.

Calamari

$8.00

Japanese style fried squid.

Chicken Wings (4pcs)

$7.00

Japanese style chicken wings.

Agedashi Tofu

$8.00

Japanese style friend tofu.

Zurutto Special

Truffle Mazemen

Truffle Mazemen

$18.00

Spicy level 3. Brothless ramen (no soup), sesame base, spicy oil, parmesan cheese, ground pork, seasoned boiled egg, onion chips, scallion, and white truffle oil.

Zurutto Curry

Zurutto Curry

$18.00

Spicy level 1. Chicken - curry broth, ground pork, seasoned boiled egg, bamboo shoot, onion, and scallion.

Vegetable Miso

Vegetable Miso

$18.00

Spicy level 1. Vegetable broth, original miso, cabbage, bean sprouts, onion, scallion, kimchi, corn, and bamboo shoot.

Soft Drink

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Seltzer Water

$3.00

Ramune

$5.00

Yuzu Soda

$5.00

Ume Soda

$5.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Olong Tea

$3.00

Calpico

$4.00

Mango Creamy Soda

$6.00

Melon Creamy Soda

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Traditional Shio Ramen from Japan at central of New York Area. Shio Ramen (or Salt-Flavored Ramen) is one of the most popular styles of ramen in Japan! Toothsome noodles are nestled in a base of dashi and clear chicken broth and topped with seasoned bamboo shoots, sliced chicken chashu, and jammy ramen eggs. It’s a bowlful of comfort and soul! This authentic and straightforward recipe is proof that you can enjoy restaurant-quality ramen at home.

990 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10022

