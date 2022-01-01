Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zushi

100 North 18th Street Suite 125

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Bowls

Beef Teriyaki

$14.00
Chicken Teriyaki

$14.00
Shrimp Teriyaki

$14.00
Tofu Teriyaki

$12.00
Salmon Teriyaki

$14.00
Tuna Poke Bowl

$14.00

Poke sashimi, romaine lettuce, seaweed salad, avocado, shishito pepper, cucumber, tomato, masago, tomago, sweet chilli mango sauce, spicy sauce & kabayaki sauce

Salmon Poke Bowl

$14.00

Poke sashimi, romaine lettuce, seaweed salad, avocado, shishito pepper, cucumber, tomato, masago, tomago, sweet chilli mango sauce, spicy sauce & kabayaki sauce

Hamachi Poke Bowl

$14.00Out of stock

Poke sashimi, romaine lettuce, seaweed salad, avocado, shishito pepper, cucumber, tomato, masago, tomago, sweet chilli mango sauce, spicy sauce & kabayaki sauce

Unagi Poke Bowl

$14.00

Poke sashimi, romaine lettuce, seaweed salad, avocado, shishito pepper, cucumber, tomato, masago, tomago, sweet chilli mango sauce, spicy sauce & kabayaki sauce

Beef Yaki

$14.00

Yaki Udon noodles with kabayaki sauce, romaine lettuce, seaweed salad, avocado, shishito pepper & sweet corn

Chicken Yaki

$14.00

Yaki Udon noodles with kabayaki sauce, romaine lettuce, seaweed salad, avocado, shishito pepper & sweet corn

Shrimp Yaki

$14.00

Yaki Udon noodles with kabayaki sauce, romaine lettuce, seaweed salad, avocado, shishito pepper & sweet corn

Tofu Yaki

$12.00

Yaki Udon noodles with kabayaki sauce, romaine lettuce, seaweed salad, avocado, shishito pepper & sweet corn

House Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, arugula. red radish. cucumber, tomato, avocado, mango, shishito peppers w/ berry ginger dressing

Chicken Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, arugula. red radish. cucumber, tomato, avocado, mango, shishito peppers w/ berry ginger dressing

Sashimi Salad

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, arugula. red radish. cucumber, tomato, avocado, mango, shishito peppers w/ berry ginger dressing

Spicy Kani Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, arugula. red radish. cucumber, tomato, avocado, mango, shishito peppers w/ berry ginger dressing

Chicken Katsu Bowl

$14.00

Lettuce, seaweed salad. avocado, cucumber, tomato, shishto pepper & rice

Pork Katsu Bowl

$14.00

Lettuce, seaweed salad. avocado, cucumber, tomato, shishto pepper & rice

Sides

White Rice

$3.00

Brown Rice

$4.00
Miso Soup

$3.00
Miso Gyoza Soup

$5.00

Edamame

$4.00

Seaweed Salad

$5.00
Pork Gyoza

$6.00
Shrimp Shumai

$6.00
Veggie Gyoza

$6.00

Sushi Sampler

$12.00Out of stock

Sashimi Sampler

$12.00Out of stock
Veggie Spring Roll

$6.00

Beverages

Spring Water

$1.00
Soda

$2.50
PRM Life Water

$2.50
Bubly Sparkling Water

$2.00
Organic Leaf Tea

$4.00
Pura Leaf Iced Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
