Mediterranean
ZUT! on fourth
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Zut! on Fourth specializes in regional Californian - Mediterranean dishes prepared with fresh, locally sourced ingredients. The bar program features expertly hand-crafted classic cocktails and bottled cocktails. The wine list features small production grower/producer wineries from California and around the world. While our dining room remains closed, we are still offering the best of what we do to take home or enjoy on Fourth Street.
Location
1820 Fourth St., Berkeley, CA 94710
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Halal Cart - mediterranean street food - 483 Ellis street
No Reviews
483 Ellis street San Francisco, CA 94102
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Berkeley
More near Berkeley