Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean

ZUT! on fourth

review star

No reviews yet

1820 Fourth St.

Berkeley, CA 94710

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Zut! on Fourth specializes in regional Californian - Mediterranean dishes prepared with fresh, locally sourced ingredients. The bar program features expertly hand-crafted classic cocktails and bottled cocktails. The wine list features small production grower/producer wineries from California and around the world. While our dining room remains closed, we are still offering the best of what we do to take home or enjoy on Fourth Street.

Location

1820 Fourth St., Berkeley, CA 94710

Directions

Gallery
ZUT! on fourth image
ZUT! on fourth image
ZUT! on fourth image

Similar restaurants in your area

Limon Rotisserie - Oakland
orange starNo Reviews
2450 Valdez St Oakland, CA 94612
View restaurantnext
Sidebar
orange star3.8 • 1,086
542 Grand Ave Oakland, CA 94610
View restaurantnext
Oren's Hummus - San Francisco
orange star4.6 • 9,321
71 3rd St San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
Berber SF
orange star4.2 • 551
1516 Broadway San Francisco, CA 94109
View restaurantnext
Halal Cart - mediterranean street food - 483 Ellis street
orange starNo Reviews
483 Ellis street San Francisco, CA 94102
View restaurantnext
Etcetera Wine Bar
orange star4.0 • 793
795 Valencia St San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Berkeley

Tomate Cafe - 2265 Fifth Street
orange star4.5 • 1,370
2265 Fifth Street Berkeley, CA 94710
View restaurantnext
Picante Berkeley
orange star4.3 • 1,150
1328 Sixth Street Berkeley, CA 94710
View restaurantnext
Lama Beans Cafe - Berkeley
orange star4.4 • 679
1290 6th St Berkeley, CA 94710
View restaurantnext
Thai Table
orange star4.5 • 273
913 University ave Berkley, CA 94710
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Berkeley
Downtown Berkeley
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston