Mediterranean
Middle Eastern

Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen - Aventura

597 Reviews

$$

19501 Biscayne Blvd

Aventura, FL 33180

Order Again

Popular Items

Bowl
Kids Bowl

Family Meals

Family Meal

Family Meal

$39.99

Meals taste the best when enjoyed with family! Enjoy 2 Servings of proteins of your choice, 2 large servings of Turmeric Basmati Rice, 1 large serving of Bulgur Wheat, 1 large serving of Black Lentils, 1 Container of Hummus, 4 Large Pita Bread, selection of up to 5 toppings and sauces.

Monthly Special

Gyro Wrap

Gyro Wrap

$11.99

Pita gyro wrap with gyro meat, pita bread topped with feta spread , tzaziki , onions , olives , white sauce and herbs.

Gyro Wrap with Fries

Gyro Wrap with Fries

$12.99

Pita gyro wrap with gyro meat, crunchy fries, pita bread topped with feta spread , tzaziki , onions , olives , white sauce and herbs.

Gyro Bowl

Gyro Bowl

$11.99

Enjoy a gyro meat bowl, pick from turmeric basmati rice, bulgur wheat, or a mix your favorite grains & garden fresh greens with your choice of up to 3 spreads, and any toppings. Finish it off with your favorite sauce!

Gyro Bowl With Fries

Gyro Bowl With Fries

$12.99

Enjoy a gyro meat bowl topped with mediterranean fries, pick from turmeric basmati rice, bulgur wheat, or a mix your favorite grains & garden fresh greens with your choice of up to 3 spreads, and any toppings. Finish it off with your favorite sauce!

Gyro Salad

Gyro Salad

$11.99

Enjoy a gyro meat bowl with a base of salad, or a mix your favorite grains & garden fresh greens with your choice of up to 3 spreads, and any toppings. Finish it off with your favorite sauce!

Loaded Mediterranean Fries

Loaded Mediterranean Fries

$6.99

Mediterranean fries topped with white sauce , tzaziki , hummus , olives , onions , cabbage and herbs.

Loaded Gyro Shawarma Fries

Loaded Gyro Shawarma Fries

$8.99

Mediterranean fries topped with delicious gryo meat white sauce , tzaziki , hummus , olives , onions , cabbage and herbs.

Fries

Fries

$3.99

Enjoy our fresh mouth-watering crunchy fries

Seasonal

Cauliflower Bowl

Cauliflower Bowl

$12.49

Enjoy our seasonal low carb cauliflower bowl with your choice of up to 3 spreads, up to 2 proteins or vegetables, and any toppings. Finish it off with your favorite sauce.

Cauliflower Pita

Cauliflower Pita

$12.49

Enjoy our seasonal low carb cauliflower along with a Large fire-baked pita with your choice of up to 3 spreads, up to 2 proteins or vegetables, and any toppings. Finish it off with your favorite sauce.

Cauliflower Salad

Cauliflower Salad

$12.49

Enjoy our seasonal low carb cauliflower along with other locally sourced power greens. Choose up to 3 spreads, up to 2 proteins or vegetables, and any toppings. Finish it off with your favorite sauce!

Build your own

Bowl

Bowl

$10.99

Pick from turmeric basmati rice, bulgur wheat, or a mix your favorite grains & garden fresh greens with your choice of up to 3 spreads, up to 2 proteins or vegetables, and any toppings. Finish it off with your favorite sauce!

Pita Roll

Pita Roll

$10.99

Large fire-baked pita with your choice of up to 3 spreads, up to 2 proteins or vegetables, and any toppings. Finish it off with your favorite sauce!

Salad

Salad

$10.99

Locally sourced power greens with a choice of up to 3 spreads, up to 2 proteins or vegetables, and any toppings. Finish it off with your favorite sauce!

Kids Bowl

A kid-approved Mediterranean bowl packed with tons of protein and fiber. A perfect combination keeping them full and satisfied.
Kids Bowl

Kids Bowl

$7.99

The perfect Mediterranean bowl for your kids packed with healthy and delicious ingredients, includes half of a pita, of protein of their choice, a base, and unlimited toppings. The best combination to keep them full and satisfied!

Extras

Zahtar Spiced Pita Chips

Zahtar Spiced Pita Chips

$1.99

A delicious Middle Eastern spice blend that combines sumac, thyme, black pepper, and sesame seeds. A great mix with a unique blend that packs a punch to the taste buds.

Pita Bread

Pita Bread

$1.99

A delicious piece of fresh fire-baked pita to go with your meal.

Hummus & Pita

Hummus & Pita

$3.99

Deliciously creamy hummus (4 oz.) made from scratch every day paired with our freshly baked pita.

Pita Chips & Dip

Pita Chips & Dip

$3.99

Freshly baked pita chips with your choice of homemade dip (4 oz.), satisfying to the heart and palate.

Dip or Spread

Dip or Spread

$1.29

Our wide selection of homemade spreads (3 oz. each) includes Hummus, Tzatziki, Feta mint & lemon, Roasted red pepper hummus, Baba Ganoush, and seasonal dips.

Three Dips & Chips

Three Dips & Chips

$3.99

A variety of homemade dips and spreads (2 oz. each) to choose from, satisfying to the heart and palate. Paired with our home made chips.

Basmati Rice

Basmati Rice

$2.99

Our fragrant and healthy long-grain rice (6 oz.) along with the delicious turmeric.

Cauliflower Rice

Cauliflower Rice

$3.99

Healthier substitute for rice (6 oz.) in any of your favorite Zuuk Kitchen meals.

Bulgur Wheat

Bulgur Wheat

$2.99

An edible cereal grain (6 oz.) made from dried, cracked wheat. A staple in Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisine.

Seasonal Vegetables

Seasonal Vegetables

$4.99

In-season veggies packed with nutrients and flavor.

Bulgur Tabbouleh

Bulgur Tabbouleh

$2.99

Freshly made every day, delightful, and tasty. The perfect vegan side!

Falafel & Hummus

Falafel & Hummus

$3.99

Deliciously creamy hummus (4 oz.) made from scratch everyday paired with our falafel (4 pieces). A pair made in heaven.

Falafel & Tahini

$3.99

Best Authentic Falafel (4 pieces), made with chickpeas, fresh herb, and the right spices. Paired with a healthy Middle Eastern staple, delicious Tahini (4 oz.).

Beverages

Spring Water

Spring Water

$1.99

Grab your water to go.

Perrier

Perrier

$2.99

Grab your sparkling mineral water to go.

Desserts

Baklava

Baklava

$2.99

Dessert with almonds, walnuts, honey, and phyllodough. A treat that will definitely hit the spot! Sweet, flaky, and melt in your mouth good.

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.99

Delicious Non-GMO Chocolate Chunk Cookie. It's everything that a perfect chocolate chunk cookie needs to be.

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Located inside Aventura Mall on the 3rd Floor at Treats Food Hall. Build your own Mediterranean pita, bowl or salad from our selection of bases, dips/spreads, proteins, toppings and sauces, all made in-house from scratch daily!

Website

Location

19501 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura, FL 33180

Directions

