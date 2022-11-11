Mediterranean
Middle Eastern
Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen - Aventura
597 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Located inside Aventura Mall on the 3rd Floor at Treats Food Hall. Build your own Mediterranean pita, bowl or salad from our selection of bases, dips/spreads, proteins, toppings and sauces, all made in-house from scratch daily!
19501 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura, FL 33180
