Mediterranean
Middle Eastern

Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen - Brickell

856 Reviews

$

1250 S. MIAMI AVENUE #105

Miami, FL 33130

Popular Items

Bowl

In store Entrees

Bowl

Bowl

$10.95
Pita Roll

Pita Roll

$10.95
Salad

Salad

$10.95

Kids Bowl

$7.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Build your own Mediterranean pita, bowl or salad from our selection of bases, dips/spreads, proteins, toppings and sauces, all made in-house from scratch daily!

