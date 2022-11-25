Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean

ZuZu Tapas & Paella - Napa

No reviews yet

829 Main St

Napa, CA 94559

Order Again

Popular Items

Paella Del Dia
Flat Iron
Paella Pan deposit

Paella Takeout

Our take out Paella are for two. We can leave the paella in the paella pan for take out with a $15 deposit on the paella pan.
Paella Del Dia

Paella Del Dia

$34.00

ZuZu Paella del Dia: Bomba Rice, Chorizo Shellfish, Sofrito and a Daily Meat ## ## Instead of boxing it up we can keep it in the paella pan for a $15 deposit and will be refunded when you bring the pan back to ZuZu. Go to the "Paella Pan Deposit" icon. ## ##

ZuZu Vegetarian Paella for 2

ZuZu Vegetarian Paella for 2

$32.00

This veggie paella is vegan. Made with the a deep mushroom base and fresh seasonal vegetables ## ## Instead of boxing it up we can keep it in the paella pan for a $15 deposit and will be refunded when you bring the pan back to ZuZu. Go to the "Paella Pan Deposit" icon. ## ##

Arros Negra

Arros Negra

$38.00

Our Black Paella Squid Ink, Bomba Rice, Clams, Mussels, Gulf Shrimp, Calamari and a daily Fish. ## ## Instead of boxing it up we can keep it in the paella pan for a $15 deposit and will be refunded when you bring the pan back to ZuZu. Go to the "Paella Pan Deposit" icon. ## ##

Lobster Paella

Lobster Paella

$38.00

Lobster Paella - Arroz de Bogavante - Is a thin Paella of Bomba Rice, Maine Lobster with a deep Umami stock of lobster and Jamon Iberico ## ## Instead of boxing it up we can keep it in the paella pan for a $15 deposit and will be refunded when you bring the pan back to ZuZu. Go to the "Paella Pan Deposit" icon. ## ##

Donate a Paella

Donate a Paella

$12.00

Buy a paella and we will use it to feed those in need during this COVID-19 crisis. These include front line workers, laid off service sector employees, At Risk/Shut ins and the homeless. Each donated paella will equal 2.5 servings.

Paella Pan deposit

Paella Pan deposit

$15.00

When ordering a paella for take out we can leave the paella in the paella pan that we cook it in, instead of boxing it up. The deposit is $15 and will be refunded when you bring the pan back to ZuZu. You are welcome to keep the paella or hold on to it and swap it for the next paella you order with us.

Paella Pan Swap

If you have a Paella Pan on deposit you can just bring it back when you pick up you paella. Swap = No Deposit

Soups

Avocado Gazpacho

$12.00Out of stock
Corn Chowder

Corn Chowder

$11.00

Fresh California Corn with Chipotle & Pasilla Chiles topped with Huitlacoche

ZuZu Takeout

Grilled Octopus with roasted rainbow carrots, salsa brava and a Black garlic aioli.
Flounder Ceviche

Flounder Ceviche

$15.00

Citrus marinated local Flounder with Jicama, Avocado, Red Onion and Jalapeño.

Boquerones

Boquerones

$8.00

Spanish white anchovies, sliced egg and remoulade on grilled bread.

Burnt Basque Cheesecake

Burnt Basque Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Traditional burnt Basque cheesecake. Savory and delicious. Served with seasonal greens.

Tortilla Espanola

Tortilla Espanola

$12.00

ZuZu's traditional potato & sweet onion Spanish Omelette with lemon aioli.

Asparagus

Asparagus

$12.00Out of stock

Asparagus seared on the Plancha with Spring Garlic, finished with Almonds, Manchego Cheese an d a sherry Vinaigrette

Bacalao

Bacalao

$16.00

Bacalao; Salt cod drizzled with California olive oil.

Flat Iron

Flat Iron

$18.00

Akaushi Flat-Iron Steak from Snake River Ranch with roasted jalapeño chimichurri.

Summer Romesco

Summer Romesco

$13.00

Saute of Summer vegetables, roasted Summer Squash, Carrots, and Red Onions on our Romesco Sauce.

Basque Cake

Basque Cake

$6.00

Traditional Basque cake served with creme anglaise and seasonal fruit

Pot de Crème

Pot de Crème

$8.00

ZuZu's Triple Chocolate Pot de Crème is based on an Andalusian hot chocolate recipe.

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$9.00

Pastel de Tres Leches; Sponge Cake soaked with three sweet milks topped with whipped cream. This version is with rum and caramelized bananas.

Wine Takeout

Pitcher of ZuZu's Sangria - Liter

Pitcher of ZuZu's Sangria - Liter

$36.00

ZuZu's House Sangria. This citrus infused sangria is the perfectly paired with the wood fired paella. Sold by the litter

Carboniste Sparkling Albariño `18

Carboniste Sparkling Albariño `18

$28.00

A light and fresh sparkling wine with notes of gooseberry, kumquat, and stonefruit blossom. It is a fantastic aperatif wine and is guaranteed to pair so many favorite recipes including grilled octopus!

Gramona Imperial 2014 Cava

Gramona Imperial 2014 Cava

$44.00

Organic & Biodynamic Cava! Pale yellow with golden highlights. Ripe apple and peach with a perfect balance of baked bread and subtle citrus peel aromas. A versatile wine that can be enjoyed throughout the meal.

Raúl Pérez "Atalier' Albariño - 2019

Raúl Pérez "Atalier' Albariño - 2019

$52.00

Delicious showing of a Albariño from that genius Raúl Pérez. https://www.skurnik.com/producer/atalier-by-raul-perez/ For pickup with paella on Saturdays

Txomin Etxaniz Txakolina 2019

Txomin Etxaniz Txakolina 2019

$32.00

Bright and zippy! Notes of limestone, sea shells, and ripe tree fruit. Persistent with a balanced finish. The perfect pairing for cured meat, cheese, and seafood.

Graillot & Pérez "Encinas" Mencia - Bierzo 2018

Graillot & Pérez "Encinas" Mencia - Bierzo 2018

$32.00

Black cherry infused red with meaty tones, light baking spices, and amazing length. This wine is a collaboration between Antoine Graillot, son of Alain Graillot (king of Crozes-Hermitage), and Raul Perez (the wizard of Spain).

Comando G "La Bruja de Rozas" Garnacha - Vinos de Madrid 2018

Comando G "La Bruja de Rozas" Garnacha - Vinos de Madrid 2018

$32.00

Comando G’s “village” wine, La Bruja de Rozas is sourced from several vineyards in the vicinity of Las Rozas de Puerto Real. Pure Garnacha from granitic sand. La Bruja is perfumed and lively black fruit & pepper. Hand harvested, natural yeast fermentation and a long maceration followed by nine months in oak vats. Yes.. you want it!

Vina Santurnia "Reserva" 2006 Rioja

Vina Santurnia "Reserva" 2006 Rioja

$45.00Out of stock

Bodegas Ramon de Ayala is the producer of Vina Saturnia located in the town of Brinas, in Rioja Alta. Layered aromas and flavours of cherry, dried fig, tobacco, cedar and dried dill. The palate is medium to full bodied with fresh acidity, fine tannins and a long finish. We can't recommend a better wine to go with paella.

Clos Figueras "Serras del Priorat" 2018

Clos Figueras "Serras del Priorat" 2018

$44.00

A younger version of Font de la Figuera with loads of bright cherry, dried cranberry, fine tannins and a mineral driven finish. Blend of 60% Grenache, 20% Carignan, 20% Cabernet Sauvignon

Numanthia "Numanthia" 2012

Numanthia "Numanthia" 2012

$60.00

Tempranillo from Toro, Spain. Deep, dense and pure from the opening bell, this Toro is a winner. Aromas of dark ripe black fruits are cool and moderately oaked. This feels massive on the palate but sensationally balanced. Flavors of blackberry, coffee, mocha and toasty oak finish spicy, smooth and heady

VODKA

Well Vodka

$10.00

Grey Goose

$15.00

Domain Charbay

$12.00

Titos

$12.00

Supergay

$13.00

Zubrowka

$12.00

GIN

A Well Gin

$11.00

Alkkemist

$15.00

Askur

$15.00

Barr Hill

$15.00

Beefeater

$12.00

Bimini

$15.00

Amrut Nilgis

$15.00

Bull Dog

$15.00

Citadelle

$15.00

Condesa

$15.00

Dingle

$15.00

Gray Whale

$15.00

Hapusa Him

$15.00

Haymans

$15.00

Hendricks

$15.00

Jin Jiji

$15.00

Komasa

$15.00

Koval

$15.00

Loch and Union

$15.00

London No 1

$15.00

Mahon

$15.00

Malfy

$15.00

Modagor

$15.00

Moletto

$15.00

Neversink

$15.00

Nolets

$15.00

Scape Grace

$15.00

Tanqueray 10

$15.00

Botanist The

$15.00

Airem

$15.00

Bimini Barrel

$15.00

Genever

$15.00

Monopolowa

$15.00

Four Pillars Olive

$15.00

Tulchan

$15.00

Glendalough Rose

$15.00

Gin Mare

$15.00

Knut hansen

$15.00

Pacific House

$15.00

Alley 6

$15.00

Ki no tea

$15.00

Vanagandr

$15.00

Bookers

$15.00

Snow Dog

$15.00

Darjeling

$15.00

Bobby Schiedam

$15.00

RUM

Admiral Nelson

Bacardi

Bacardi Limon

Captain Morgan

Gosling'S

HSE Rhum

$12.00

Humbolt

$12.00

Meyers

Meyers Silver

Mount Gay

Plantation

$12.00

Rhum Barancourt

Rhum Clement

Ron matusalem well

$10.00

Saison Pale

Well Rum

$10.00

TEQUILA

Agara

Cabo Wabo Blanco

Casa Noble

Chamucos

Chinaco anejo

$21.00

Chinaco Blanco

$15.00

Chinaco repo

$18.00

Clase Azul Blanco

$45.00

Clase Azul repo

$50.00

Corazon Reposado

Cuerno

Cuervo Silver

Curado

Curado Azul

$15.00

Curado cupreata

$15.00

Curado espadin

$15.00

Del Maguey

$15.00

Don Julio Anejo

Dos Hombres

$15.00

El Jano

El Jologrio

El Mero

Estancia

Fidencio

Flor del Desierto

Hacienda chihuahua repo

$15.00

La Adelita

La Luna

Madre Cuishe

Mezcal Macurichos

Pa Alma

Papalometl

Patron Anejo

Patron Café

Patron Gran Platinum

Patron Reposado

Patron Silver

Patron Xo Café

San cosme

$15.00

Sotol La Higuera

Tapatio

Tres Agaves

Well Tequila

$11.00

WHISKEY

Ammunition

$15.00

Basil Hayden

Buffalo Trace

$11.00

Bulliet Rye

Diabolique

Elijah Craig

Evan Williams

Four Roses

George Dickel

Green Spot

Hudson Baby

$17.00

Jack Daniels

Jameson

$10.00

Jim Beam

Kavalan

Knob Creek

Makers 46

Makers Mark

Old Overholt

Savage and Cook

$16.00

Sazerac

$13.00

Springbank

Well Whiskey

Weller

Whistle Pig

Wild Turkey

Wolf burn

Woodford Reserve

Macallan 12

$30.00

Oban little Bay

$32.00

SCOTCH/BOURBON

Buffalo Trace

$11.00

Chivas Regal

Chivas Regal 18Yr

Dewars

Dewars 12Yr

J & B

Johnnie Walker Black

Johnnie Walker Red

Laga vulin

Laphrioge

Macallan 12

$30.00

Oban

$32.00

Talisker

Well Scotch

$11.00

LIQUEURS/CORDIALS

Amaretto Di Saronno

$12.00

Amaro Nonino

$14.00

Angostura

Aperol

$12.00

Barenjager

Becherovka

Benedictine

Campari

Capuro Pisco

$15.00

Carpano Antica

Chartreuse, Green

$15.00

Chartreuse, Yellow

Cointreau

Combier D orange

Cynar

Domain de Canton

Drambuie

Duc De Loussac

Fenetti

Fernet

$12.00

Frangelico

Godiva Chocolate

Grand Marnier

$15.00

Heering Cherry

Irish Mist

Jagermeister

Kahlua

Kuchan

L' Arack de Musar

Lairds applejack

$12.00

Le Pere

Lemoncello

Leopold

Licor 43

Luxardo Maraschino

Mathilde Cassis

Molly's Irish Cream

Nixta

Nonino

$14.00

Pernod

$14.00

Pierre ferrand vs

$16.00

Pimms

Pineau de Charentes

Kubler Absinthe

$16.00

St Germain

Suze

$12.00

Tempus Kina

$14.00

Trimbach

Yuzuri

$12.00

Zwack

House Cocktails

Beat the Beet up

$16.00

Ninja Turtles

$16.00

Get Into Flora

$16.00

Plata o Plomo

$16.00

Saffron Jeremy

$16.00

Up side Down

$16.00

Cocktails

Gin And Tonic Month

$16.00

House G&T

$15.00

Bloody Mary

Blueberry Lemonade

Champagne Cocktail

Cosmopolitan

Daiquiri

Dark 'N Stormy

Gimlet

Greyhound

Hot Toddy

Hurricane

Lemon Drop

Long Island Iced Tea

Madras

Mai Tai

Manhattan

Margarita

$15.00

Martini

Mimosa

Mint Julep

Mojito

Moscow Mule

Mudslide

Old Fashioned

Rob Roy

Sazerac

Screwdriver

Sea Breeze

Sidecar

Tequila Sunrise

Tom Collins

Whiskey Smash

Whiskey Sour

White Russian

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

ZuZu is a beloved, Spanish-inspired restaurant and tapas bar in Napa’s historic Old Town. For the last eighteen years, it has drawn scores of visitors from near and far who come for its warm Mediterranean décor, lively atmosphere, and renowned small-plates menu that draws from the culinary traditions of Spain and South America.

Website

Location

829 Main St, Napa, CA 94559

Directions

