Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean

Zweli's Kitchen & Catering Zweli's Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

4600 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd Suite 26

Durham, NC 27707

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Plantains (GF)(VN)
Beef Samosas
Veggie Samosas ( vn )

Food

Thanksgiving Holiday Family Dinners

$200.00

Appetizers

Fried Plantains (GF)(VN)

Fried Plantains (GF)(VN)

$6.69

Ripe plantains, deep fried. Vegan.

Veggie Samosas ( vn )

Veggie Samosas ( vn )

$8.29

Triangle shaped, potato filled pastries with an amazing crispy crust. Our Samosas are known for the ultimate burst of flavor from the many spices embedded. Vegan/Vegetarian Beef also available

Piri Piri and Rosemary Chips

$6.69

Freshly sliced russet potatoes, deep fried to the perfect crisp. Seasoned with kosher salt and piri piri chili pepper. Vegan/Vegetarian

Piri Piri Flame Grilled Shrimp Kabobs

Piri Piri Flame Grilled Shrimp Kabobs

$9.00

Vg

Beef Samosas

Beef Samosas

$8.29
Baked Avocado Fries

Baked Avocado Fries

$8.69

Crispy, oven-baked homemade avocado fries paired with vegan aioli

Ekhaya Menu

Braised Oxtail (gf)

Braised Oxtail (gf)

$25.99
Boerewors Sausage (gf)(p)

Boerewors Sausage (gf)(p)

$16.99Out of stock

Add a choice of two sides for $2.00

Dovi Shrimp

Dovi Shrimp

$19.99

A Fall favorite of Southern African peanut butter stew, simmered shrimp and jollof rice.

Dovi Chicken

Dovi Chicken

$16.99

A Fall favorite of Southern African peanut butter stew, sautéed chicken and jollof rice.

Dovi Tofu

Dovi Tofu

$16.99

A Fall favorite of Southern African peanut butter stew, sautéed tofu and jollof rice.

Vegan dinner

Vegan dinner

$25.00
Braised Oxtail Two Sides

Braised Oxtail Two Sides

$33.99
Boerewors Sausage Two Sides

Boerewors Sausage Two Sides

$23.99Out of stock

Sides

Chakalaka

$6.89

Vn

Jollof Rice

$6.89

Vn

Sadza

Sadza

$4.99

A cornmeal based Zimbabwean staple. Typically eaten with hands to scoop up stews or veggies. Comes with a tomato relish. Vegan

Dovi Collard Greens

$6.89

Vn Peanut

Grilled Zucchini and Squash

$6.89

Vn

Tomato Relish

Tomato Relish

$4.99

Zim Style Coleslaw

$6.89

Just Piri Piri (no sides)

Piri Piri 1/4 Chicken Thigh & Leg

Piri Piri 1/4 Chicken Thigh & Leg

$7.99

Flame-Grilled Piri Piri 1/4 Chicken Thigh & Leg

Piri Piri 1/4 Chicken Breast & Wing

Piri Piri 1/4 Chicken Breast & Wing

$8.99

Flame-Grillled Piri Piri 1/4 Chicken Breast & Wing

Piri Piri 1/2 Chicken

Piri Piri 1/2 Chicken

$14.99

Flame-Grillled Piri Piri 1/2 Chicken

Piri Piri Chicken Breast

$8.99

Flame-Grilled Piri Piri Chicken Breast

Piri Piri Chicken Wings

Piri Piri Chicken Wings

$13.99

8 Flame-Grilled Piri Piri Chicken Wings

Piri Piri Tofu

Piri Piri Tofu

$7.99

Flame-Grilled Piri Piri Tofu

Chicken Skewers

$10.99Out of stock

Piri Piri with One Side

Piri Piri 1/4 Chicken Thigh & Leg

$12.99

Flame-Grilled Piri Piri 1/4 Chicken Thigh & Leg, your choice of side

Piri Piri 1/4 Chicken Breast & Wing

$13.69

Flame-Grilled Piri Piri 1/4 Chicken Breast & Wing, your choice of side

Piri Piri 1/2 Chicken

$16.99

Flame-Grilled Piri Piri 1/2 Chicken, your choice of side

Piri Piri Chicken Breast

$12.39

Flame-Grilled Piri Piri Chicken Breast, your choice of side

Piri Piri Chicken Wings

$16.99

Flame-Grilled Piri Piri Chicken Wings, your choice of side

Piri Piri Tofu

$12.99

Flame-Grilled Piri Piri Tofu, your choice of side

Piri Piri Chicken Skewers

$14.99Out of stock

Piri Piri with Two Sides

Piri Piri 1/4 Chicken Thigh & Leg

$14.99

Flame-Grillled Piri Piri 1/4 Chicken Thigh & Leg, your choice of two sides

Piri Piri 1/4 Chicken Breast & Wing

$15.99

Flame-Grilled Piri Piri 1/4 Chicken Breast & Wing, with your choice of two sides

Piri Piri 1/2 Chicken

Piri Piri 1/2 Chicken

$19.99

Flame-Grillled Piri Piri 1/2 Chicken, with your choice of two sides.

Piri Piri Chicken Breast

$15.99

Flame-Grilled Piri Piri Chicken Breast, your choice of two sides

Piri Piri Chicken Wings

Piri Piri Chicken Wings

$18.99

Flame-Grilled Piri Piri Chicken Wings, your choice of two sides.

Piri Piri Tofu

$14.99

Flame-Grillled Piri Piri Tofu, your choice of two sides.

Piri Piri Chicken Skewers

$16.99Out of stock

Sandwiches and Salads

Piri Piri Chicken Sandwich

$13.49

comes in wrap or bun with Piri Piri Chips

House Salad

House Salad

$7.00

Blackbean and Sweet Potato Burger VN

$13.49

Shareable Platters

Zim Combo

Zim Combo

$109.99

Oxtails, Boerewors, 12 Flame-Grilled Piri Piri Wings, choice of 3 large sides

Jumbo Platter (4-6 People)

$69.99

2 Whole Chickens with choice of 2 larges sides

Full Platter (2-3 People)

$44.99

Whole Chicken with choice of 2 large sides

Wing Platter (2-3 People)

$37.99

A platter of flame grilled Piri Piri wings with choices of 2 large sides

Regular Sides Platter (1-2 people)

$16.29

3 regular sides of your choice

Large Sides Platter (1-3 people)

$21.99

3 large sides of your choice

Samosas Platter (2-3 people)

$22.69

Your choice of 10 samosas. Veggie or beef.

Magwinyas Platter

Magwinyas Platter

$14.99

15 Zimbabwean, sugar-coated donut bites (savory available)

Desserts

Sweet Magwinyas

Sweet Magwinyas

$7.29

Classic Zimbabwean donuts, sprinkled with powdered sugar

Stuffed Magwinyas

Stuffed Magwinyas

$8.00Out of stock

A Zimbabwean donut stuffed with a strawberry filling. Dusted with powdered sugar. Similar to beignets.

Lemonchelo Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Plantain Fritters

$9.99Out of stock

Sweet Potato Samosas

$8.29Out of stock

Drinks

Strawberry Pressed Mint Lemonade

Strawberry Pressed Mint Lemonade

$6.00

Saturated fresh mint, pressed strawberries, squeezed lemons, sugar and water.

Fresh Blueberry Basil Lemonade

$7.00Out of stock

Fresh Basil, pressed Blueberries, squeezed Lemons, sugar and water.

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Fanta Orange

$2.50

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.50

Watermelon Lemonade

$7.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Beer

Fullsteam Paychecks

$6.50

Fullsteam Rocket Science

$6.50

Harlem Brew's Sugar Hill

$6.50

Harlem Brew's Pale Ale

$6.50

Dondada Cardamom Stout

$6.50

Harlem Brew's Agent Seven Cream Ale

$6.50

Pirate Jenny

$6.50

All Southern African Wines

KLIPKERS ROSE' BLEND

$9.00+

A lovely, light and fruity wine. Aged 6 months in steel vats. Fresh, bright and fruity with a tropical finish fo melons and passion fruits.

BUFFELSFONTEIN PINOTAGE

$10.00+

A pinotage made from grapes that are grown in a mixture of worn granite and Hutton soil roughly 130 meters above sea level. It boasts a distinctive flavour profile consisting of an array of flowers, Cape fynbos, red berries, cherries and spices.

HOENDERTANDE PINOT NOIR

$50.00+

Red cherry and strawberry notes plus a subtle earthly note on the nose. Light-bodied with lovely pure fruit, fresh acidity and very fine tannins. A slightly spicy quality to the finish, thanks to whole-bunch fermentation.

HEIMWE CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$12.00+

Red cherries, back berries with currants and cassis are supported by a fresh vibrant nose of lead pencil shavings which compliment the overall complexity. The palate shows red ripe fruit balanced by round, structured and fine tannins.

BUFFELSFONTEIN CHENIN BLANC

$10.00+

Fresh, lively and bright are words that best describe this delicious Chenin Blanc. Unwooded, citrus on the front palate followed by hints of tropical stone fruits, passion fruit and melon. An absolutely delightful wine for all occasions.

WHITE SQUIRREL SAUVIGNON

$9.00+

This deliciously balanced wine spent 6 months in steel vats with the less stirred 1-2 times a week to add complexity and a smooth tropical finish. On the nose, grapefruit and green pepper dominate. In the mouth, those flavours blend into green apple and stone fruits on the finish.

MONT ROCHELLE CHARDONNAY

$9.00+

Aged 8 months in 50% steel vat and 50% used small French oak barrels to give this wine a European style. Light golden with butterscotch on the nose, leading to complex notes of citrus and hints of stone fruit and angular acidity.

KLIPKERS ROSE' BLEND (Copy)

$9.00+

A lovely, light and fruity wine. Aged 6 months in steel vats. Fresh, bright and fruity with a tropical finish fo melons and passion fruits.

Kids Meals

3 wings

$5.99

Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Large Sides

Large Chakalaka

$8.39

Large Jallof

$8.39

Large Cabbage

$8.39

Large dovi collards

$8.39

Large Sadza

$8.99

Large Veggie Skewers

$8.39

Lunch Menu

Oxtal Sliders

$14.25

Black Forest Sandwich

$13.00

Piri Piri Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$12.75

Piri Piri Stuffed Chicken Baked Potato

$14.00

Piri Piri Stuffed Shrimp Baked Potato

$14.00

Zweli's Chicken Salad

$12.50

Piri Piri Chicken Wings

$13.50

Sides Platter

$12.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy our Authentic Zimbabwean cuisine!

Website

Location

4600 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd Suite 26, Durham, NC 27707

Directions

Gallery
Zweli's Kitchen & Catering image
Zweli's Kitchen & Catering image
Zweli's Kitchen & Catering image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Chapel Hill
orange starNo Reviews
201 S. Estes Dr, Suite 400A Chapel Hill, NC 27514
View restaurantnext
Lucha Tigre
orange star4.6 • 1,417
746 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Chapel Hill, NC 27514
View restaurantnext
Juju Durham
orange star4.6 • 3,010
737 9th St,Ste 210 Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
COPA - Durham
orange star4.4 • 1,637
107 W. Main Street Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
Baba Ghannouj
orange starNo Reviews
5400 S Miami Bvd Durham, NC 27703
View restaurantnext
The Nomad
orange starNo Reviews
122 King Street Hillsborough, NC 27278
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Durham

Juju Durham
orange star4.6 • 3,010
737 9th St,Ste 210 Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Guasaca Arepa & Salsa Grill
orange star4.8 • 2,906
2200 W Main St suite A-100 Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Happy + Hale - 9th Street
orange star4.7 • 2,204
703B Ninth Street Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
COPA - Durham
orange star4.4 • 1,637
107 W. Main Street Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
Picnic
orange star4.3 • 1,551
1647 Cole Mill Rd. Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Luna Rotisserie and Empanadas
orange star4.5 • 1,545
112 W Main St Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Durham
Chapel Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Carrboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (69 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (69 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)
Wake Forest
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston