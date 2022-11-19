ZYDECO'S imageView gallery
Southern
Soul Food

Zydeco's Southern Soul & Cajun Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

609 East Young Ave

Warrensburg, MO 64093

Order Again

Popular Items

Catfish Dinner
Zydecos fried chicken sandwich
Jambalaya

Appetizers

Fried Green Tomatoes

$6.50

Alligator Tail

$13.00

Fried Pickle Chips

$6.00

Fried Okra

$6.50

Popcorn Shrimp

$9.50

boudin balls

$10.00

Bread Basket

$6.50

frog legs

$5.00

Fried Oysters

$12.00

Boneless Chicken Wings

$7.75

Fried Mushrooms

$6.00Out of stock

Tour Of NOLA

$16.50

Cheese Curds

$10.00Out of stock

Soul Food

Catfish Dinner

$12.50

Chicken Fried Steak

$19.00

Country Fried Chicken

$15.50

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$13.50

Shrimp & Grits

$13.50+

Catfish Pasta

$17.95+Out of stock

Zydeco's Meat Loaf

$14.00

Boudin Platter

$14.00

Red Beans & Sausage

$12.50+

Oyster Dinner

$16.75

Cajun Specialties

'Chicks' In A Moat

$8.00+

Creole Pasta

$14.50+

Dirty Rice

$12.00+

Etouffee

$16.00+

Gumbo

$13.50+

Jambalaya

$14.00+

Zydeco's Pasta

$17.00+

Salads

Cajun Shrimp Salad

$12.50

Chicken Salad

$11.00

Grilled Catfish Salad

$12.00

House Salad

$6.00

Muffuletta Salad

$13.00

Burgers

Classic American

$11.50

BBQ Bacon Burger with Cheddar

$15.50

Mushroom and Swiss

$12.50

Zydeco Special Burger

$12.50

Classic Sandwiches

Buffalo Blue Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Muffuletta

$19.50+

Pork Tenderloin

$7.50

Zydecos fried chicken sandwich

$7.50

Zydeco Sausage Boy

$12.95+

Ultimate Philly

$13.00

Double Decker Club Sandwich

$15.50

Fried Bologna

$10.00+

Single Decker

$12.75

Po Boys

Roast Beef PB

$14.00+

Fried Shrimp PB

$13.00+

Catfish PB

$11.75+

Crawfish Tails PB

$13.00+

Blackened Chicken PB

$13.00+

Fried Oyster PB

$14.75+

Sides

The #1 boudin ball

$3.50

boudin link

$10.00

bread

$1.00

Chips

$1.50

Corn on the Cob

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Steamed Broccoli

$3.00

Hushpuppies

$3.00

Ice cream

$2.50

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Side of Okra

$3.00

Side Fish

$6.75

Side of Rice

$1.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Side Shrimp 6

$6.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Zucchini & Yellow Squash

$3.00

1 PC meatloaf

$4.50

Smoked Sausage link

$5.00

2 PC meatloaf

$6.50

Side Crawfish

$10.00

Chicken Strip

$2.00

Andouille sausage

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00Out of stock

Kids

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Kid Corn Dog

$6.50

Kid Chicken Strip

$6.50

Kid Catfish

$6.50

Kid Popcorn Shrimp

$6.50

Kid Junior Burger

$6.50

Mac & Cheese

$6.50Out of stock

Corn Dog

$6.50

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$6.50

Beignets

$6.50

Chocolate PB cake

$6.00Out of stock

King Cake

$6.50Out of stock

Peach cobbler

$6.50

Lava cake

$6.50

Carrot Cake

$6.50Out of stock

Tiramisu

$6.50Out of stock

Chocolate Mousse

$6.50Out of stock

Family Packs

Family Jambalaya

$60.00

Family Dirty Rice

$60.00

Family Catfish Dinner

$60.00

Family Fried Shrimp Dinner

$60.00

Family Meatloaf

$60.00

Family Country fried Chicken

$60.00

Family Red Bean and Sausage

$60.00

Family Sized Sides

FS Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

FS Gravy

$5.00

FS Fries

$10.00

FS Slaw

$10.00

FS Hush Puppies

$10.00

FS Bread and Butter

$6.00

FS Steamed Broccoli

$10.00

FS Okra

$10.00

Mother's day

Alfredo

$19.75

Parmesan

$16.75Out of stock

Lobster Ravioli

$25.00Out of stock

Lava Cake

$6.50

Tiramisu

$6.50Out of stock

Chocolate Mousse

$6.50Out of stock

Chiefs Game Day Specials

Onion Ring Platter

$7.00Out of stock

Side of onion rings

$4.00Out of stock

Wings and Rings bone in

$13.50Out of stock

Wings Bone In

$7.50+

Wings Boneless

$1.00

Game Day Bundle Bone In

$34.95Out of stock

Game Day Bundle Boneless

$34.95Out of stock

Wings and rings boneless

$13.50

Taco Tuesday

3 BBQ Chicken Tacos

$6.50

3 Beef Taco

$6.50

3 Boudin Tacos

$6.50

3 Chicken Taco

$6.50

BBQ Chicken taco

$2.50

Beef Taco

$2.50

Boudin Taco

$2.50

Cheese Sauce and Chips

$5.25Out of stock

Chicken Taco

$2.50

Chips and Salsa

$2.50

Extra Sour Cream

$0.50

Pick 3

$6.50

Thanksgiving Specials

Jumbo Family Feast (feeds 12)

$175.99

Single Family Feast (feeds 6)

$125.99

Fried Turkeys

$75.00+

Jumbo Family Sides

$25.00+

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Mellow Yellow

$3.00

Water

Coffee

$3.50

milk

$3.50

Half -n- Half Tea

$3.00

chocolate milk

$4.00

Red Bull

$3.00

coke

$1.00

diet coke

$1.00

dr pepper

$1.00

diet dr pepper

$1.00

mellow yellow

$1.00

root beer

$1.00

sprite

$1.00

sweet tea

$1.00

unsweet tea

$1.00

lemonade

$1.00

raspberry tea

$1.00Out of stock

milk

$1.00

Water

Cranberry

Certificate

Gift Certificate

Gift Certificate

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:30 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

609 East Young Ave, Warrensburg, MO 64093

Directions

Gallery
ZYDECO'S image

