Zydeco 112 E. 5TH STREET

review star

No reviews yet

112 E. 5TH STREET

Hermann, MO 65041

Drink

Soft Drinks/ Other

Soda

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Coffee

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Kids Drink

Can Soda

$1.00

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Beer

Budweiser

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Busch Light

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Bud Select

$3.50

Guinness

$3.50

Summer Shandy

$3.50

Sierra Pale Ale

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

Modelo

$6.25

Blue Moon

$6.25

Lazy Magnolia- Pecan

$7.00

Dog Fish IPA

$9.00

Tin Mill Red Caboose

$6.75

Cocktails

Sazerac

$8.00+

Brandy & Herbsaint Milk Punch

$12.00

Cafe Brulot

$12.00

Cocktail A La Louisiane

$12.00

Crusta

$12.00

Herbsaint

$12.00

Hurricane

$12.00

Mint Julep

$12.00

Ramos Gin Fizz

$12.00

Mayor Roffignac

$12.00

Skylab

$12.00

Saint Charles

$12.00

Le Vieux Carre

$12.00

Alabama Slammer

Appletini

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Blueberry Lemonade

Champagne Cocktail

Cosmopolitan

$10.00+

Daiquiri

Dark 'N Stormy

Gimlet

Greyhound

Hot Toddy

Lemon Drop

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Madras

$12.00

Mai Tai

Manhattan

$8.00+

Margarita

$8.00

Cajun Martini

$14.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00+

Mudslide

Old Fashioned

$8.00+

Rob Roy

Screwdriver

Sea Breeze

Sidecar

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

Tom Collins

$8.00+

Whiskey Smash

Whiskey Sour

$8.00+

White Russian

$10.00+

Spicy Bloody Mary

$14.00

Cajun Bloody Mary

$15.00

Cajun Lemonade

$12.00

Vodka Martini

$8.00+

Gin Martini

$8.00+

Gin and Tonic- Rail Gin

$6.50

Spirits

Absolute Vanilla

$5.00

Absolute jalapeño

$5.00

Grey Goose

$6.00

Titos

$5.00

Barton

$4.00

Barton

$4.00

Pickney Bend

$5.00

Beefeater

$5.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

Don Julio Reposado

$15.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$5.00

Jose Cuervo Blue Agave

$5.00

Montezuma Gold

Montezuma White

Malibu

$4.00

Calypso

$4.00

Captain Morgan Spiced

$4.00

Meyers Dark

$5.00

Kracken Spiced

$6.00

Seagrams 7

$4.00

Windsor (Canadian)

$4.00

Proper #12 (Irish)

$6.00

Jim Beam Rye

$6.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Crown Royal Apple

$7.00

Crown Royal Peach

$7.00

LionHeart Single Barrel

$10.00

LionHeart Small Barrel

$12.00

Evan Williams

$4.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jim Bean

$7.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Scoresby Very Rare Blend

$4.00

Dimple Pinch

$9.00

Glenfiddich

$10.00

Laphriog 10 yr

$15.00

Christian Bros

$4.00

Apricot Brandy

$4.00

Peach Brandy

$4.00

PeachTree

$5.00

Courvoisier

$7.00

Hennessy

$10.00

Dekuyper Melon

$4.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

Aperol

Campari

Chartreuse, Green

Cointreau

Drambuie

Frangelico

Godiva Chocolate

Grand Marnier

Irish Mist

Jagermeister

Kahlua

Lemoncello

Licor 43

Mathilde Cassis

Molly's Irish Cream

Food

Starters

Get Your Meal Started Right with A Plate to Share, Or Add 2 SIdes To Make A Meal

Boudin Balls

$9.00

5 Savory Cajun Balls With Pork, Chicken Liver, White Rice & Green Onion. Breaded, Fried, and Served With House Remoulade

Bayou Fries

$8.00

Crispy Hand Cut Sweet & Idaho Potatoes Wedges Tossed in Zydeco Seasoning Smothered in Cheese Sauce Topped with Bacon Bits & Green Onions

Cajun Coins

$7.00

Crispy Dill Coins Breaded, Fried & Served with House Remoulade

Gumbo Nachos

$10.00

Fried Oysters

$19.00

Soup

Try A Bowl Or Cup of Soup, Don't Forget to Ask about the Soup Of Day!

Soup of Day

$5.50+

Chef's Choice, We Trust Them

Gumbo

$5.50+

Bowl Or Cup of Cajun Chicken & Andouille Sausage Stew Severed Over Bed Of Rice

Vegan Gumbo

$5.00+

Bowl Or Cup of Cajun Stew Severed Over Bed Of . Gluten free and Vegan friendly.

Crawfish Bisque

$7.50+

Creamy Crawfish Bisque.

Red Beans & Rice

$5.50+

Creole Tradition, Fixed with Spicy Anduoille served with white Rice

Salad

Add A little Green To Your Meal!

House Salad

$9.00+

Chopped Mixed Greens With Tomatoes, Red Onion, Croutons, & Choice of Dressing, Try with Fried Chicken or Grilled Shrimp

Wedge Salad

$8.00

Iceberg Wedge with Blue Cheese Crumbles, Bacon Bits, Tomatoes, Red Onion & Blue Cheese Dressing

Kids

Includes Choice of Soft Drink, Apple, or Orange Juice

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

12 & UNDER ONLY Crispy Chicken Tenders With Sweet Potato Fries and Choice Of Dipping Sauce

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Bowl of the Cheesy Stuff

Po' Boy

Grilled Hoagie with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, and Pickle Slices Smothered in House Remoulade with Side of Sweet Potato Chips

Shrimp Po' Boy

$14.00

Grilled Hoagie With Shrimp Slathered in Zesty Remoulade Topped with Lettuce, Red Onion, Pickles and Tomato with Side Sweet Potato Chips

Oyster Po' Boy

$17.00

Grilled Hoagie With Fried Oysters Slathered in Zesty Remoulade Topped with Lettuce, Red Onion, Pickles and Tomato with Side Sweet Potato Chips

Catfish Po' Boy

$18.00

Grilled Hoagie With Catfish Slathered in Zesty Remoulade Topped with Lettuce, Red Onion, Pickles and Tomato with Side Sweet Potato Chips

Entrees

AND WHAT WE ALL BEEN WAITING FOR!

Ribeye Steak

$32.00

10 OZ Marbled Full Of Cajun Flavor Cooked To Your Liking With Choice Of 2 Sides

Crawfish Etouffee

$18.00

Roux Stew With Onion, Celery, and Green Pepper, Crawfish & Fish Gravy on a Bed of Rice

American Catfish

$22.00

Grilled or Fried American Catfish With Choice Of 2 Sides

Southern Red Gravy & Rice

$14.00

Classic Southern Red Gravy & Rice Dish Gluten free chicken sauce with a little kick.

Mac & Cheese

$6.00+

Cavatappi Noodles Smothered in American Cheese Sauce, Try with Grilled Shrimp or Fried Chicken

Zydeco Pasta

$8.00+

Cavatappi Noodles & Louisiana Crawfish Tails Smothered in Spicy American Cheese Sauce

Adult Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Sides

Baked Potato

$4.00

Baked Potato

Sweet Baked Potato

$4.00

Sweet Baked Potato

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

Coleslaw

$4.00

Vinegar Based Coleslaw

Potato Salad

$4.00

Potato Salad

White Rice

$4.00

White Rice

Seasonal Veggies

$4.00

Seasonal Veggies

Side Salad

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00Out of stock

Cup of Soup

Sauce

Bread

$2.00

Cheese Sauce

$1.50

Sweet Potato CHIPS

$4.00

Desserts

Bourbon Bread Pudding

$8.00

Orange Zest Bread Pudding, Drizzled With a Whiskey Caramel Glaze

Creme Brulee

$8.00+

Crack The Burnt Caramel To Find Creamy, Delicious Custard Awaiting (When Made for TO-GO You're Getting the Bowl)

Chocolate Torte

$10.00

Sunday Brunch

Crawfish Eggs

$15.00

Scrambled Eggs With Crawfish & a Spicy Creamy Cheese Sauce

Cajun Skillet

$13.00

Fried sweet and Idaho Potatoes With Peppers, White Onions and Andouille Sausage & 2 Eggs

Specials

Cheesy Cajun Steak PoBoy

$19.00

Cheesy Jambalaya Casserole

$13.00

Andouille Sausage, Chicken, Corn, Cheesy of the Cheeses, Sour Cream..Note This Does Have Gluten

Shrimp Fried Rice

$14.00

Shrimp Pasta

$20.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$5.00

Quiche

$14.00

Retail

Gift Certificate

$20 Gift Certificate

$20.00

$10 Gift Certificate

$10.00

$30 Gift Certificate

$30.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

112 E. 5TH STREET, Hermann, MO 65041

Directions

