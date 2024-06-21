Zylberschtein's Delicatessen & Bakery
11752 15th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Food
Bagels & Loaves
- Single Bagel
A chewy and crispy bagel. Handrolled, boiled in malt and baked.$2.85
- Half Dozen Bagels
A chewy and crispy bagel. Handrolled, boiled in malt and baked.$16.00
- Bakers Dozen Bagels
A chewy and crispy bagel. Handrolled, boiled in malt and baked.$29.00
- Bialy
A deliciously chewy bialy with sautéed onions, poppy seed and flaky sea salt. It's like a bagel without the hole.$2.85
- Rye Bread Loaf
Made with locally sourced flour and caraway seeds.$8.00
- Sourdough Loaf$8.00
Breakfast
- Frankel
Our signature breakfast sandwich. House smoked pastrami, two eggs, cheddar, and mayo on your choice of bagel.$14.50
- Veggie Frankel
2 eggs, cotija cheese, tahini garlic paste, sweet chili garlic sauce, and broccolini on your choice of bagel$12.50
- Kingfisher
Salt and Smoke hot smoked salmon, caramelzied onion cream cheese, two organic eggs, and Taco’s Fury hot sauce on your choice of bagel.$13.00
- Bagel & Cream Cheese
Your choice of bagel served with your choice of whipped cream cheese.$5.95
- Bagel, Egg & Cheese
2 eggs, and cheddar on a bagel.$8.50
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese
2 slices of bacon, 2 eggs, and cheddar on a bagel.$13.00
- Joleen
Egg, avocado and cheddar on rye or sourdough.$8.50
- Avocado Toast
Avocado on rye or sourdough, drizzled with olive oil and flaky sea salt.$6.50
- Potato Hash
Potatoes and onion cooked with you pastrami, corned beef or veggies. Served with two eggs and toast.$17.50
- Bagel With Butter$3.25
Sandwiches
- Aunt Marcy's Chopped Liver Sandwich
A popular family recipe. Made with chicken livers, eggs, schmaltz and gribenes (crispy chicken skin), on our house-made rye. Served with your choice of side and a house-made pickle.$15.50OUT OF STOCK
- Bronx Delight
4oz each of house smoked corned beef, pastrami and beef salami on house-made rye bread with house-made mustard. Served with your choice of side and a pickle.$34.00
- Chicken Salad Sandwich
Our house-made chicken salad made with roasted chicken thighs, mayo, and served on sourdough. Make it a melt with Swiss cheese (+$2). Served with your choice of side and a pickle.$15.75
- Club Sandwich
Turkey, bacon, ham, Swiss cheese, avocado, lettuce and mayo on house-made sourdough bread served with a pickle and your choice of side.$17.00
- Corned Beef Sandwich
House smoked corned beef on rye with house-made mustard. Served with your choice of side and a pickle. Choose from Seattle Portion (4oz) or NY Style (8oz) of Corned Beef$21.00
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Classic grilled cheese sandwich made with Tillamook Cheddar. Served with your choice of side and a pickle. *We use mayonnaise to toast grilled cheese bread.$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- Kate's Portobello Reuben
Vegetarian. Smoked portobello, Firefly sauerkraut, Reuben dressing, & Swiss on our house baked Rye. Make it vegan with no Swiss cheese.$16.00
- Pastrami Sandwich
House smoked pastrami on rye with house-made mustard. Served with your choice of side and a pickle. Choose from Seattle Portion (4oz) or NY Style (8oz) of Pastrami$21.00
- Reuben Sandwich
Pastrami, Firefly sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on house-made rye bread with Reuben dressing and your choice of side. Served with your choice of side and a pickle. Choose from Seattle Portion (4oz) or NY Style (8oz, +$9) of Pastrami$23.00
- Skokie
Corned beef, coleslaw, and Swiss cheese on our house-made rye bread with Reuben dressing. Served with your choice of side and a pickle. Choose from Seattle Portion (4oz) or NY Style (8oz, +$9) of corned beef.$23.00
- Tuna Salad Sandwich
Our tuna salad recipe is made with mayonnaise, mustard, pickles, capers and onion. It's delicious! Served on either sourdough or rye. Served with your choice of side and a pickle.$15.00
- Tuna Salad Sandwich (No Side)
Our tuna salad sandwich served with just a pickle. Choice of bread or a bagel.$10.00
- Chicken Salad Sandwich (No Side)
Our chicken salad sandwich served with just a pickle. Choice of bread or a bagel.$10.00
Smoked Fish
- Appetizing Plate for Two
Sampling of lox, whitefish salad, black cod, & hot smoked salmon with cream cheese and three sliced bagels$36.00
- Black Cod on a Bagel
Salt & Smoke Black Cod & cream cheese on a bagel$23.00
- Lox & Bagel
Made with smoked salmon from Salt & Smoke, a family-owned local seafood company. Served on a bagel with cream cheese, red onion, capers, cucumber and tomato.$18.75
- Whitefish Salad on a Bagel
Smoked whitefish salad from Acme, direct from Brooklyn, on a bagel.$18.00