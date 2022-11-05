Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Salad

ZZA Pizza + Salad - Bee Cave

review star

No reviews yet

15511 HWY 71 West

STE 150

Austin, TX 78738

Popular Items

Pepperoni pizza
Create Your Own
Cheese pizza

Salads

'ZZA Salads are big enough for a meal, and many contain protein. #neversettle
Cesar

Cesar

$11.00

kale, romaine, sweet peppers, cotija, crumbled tortilla, lime, tajin, scallion chipotle caesar dressing topped with chicken breast

Cobb

Cobb

$11.00

romaine, mixed greens, gold tomato, ham, chicken breast, smoked blue cheese, avocado, honey dijon dressing

'ZZA'lafel

'ZZA'lafel

$12.00

kale, romaine, red onion, cucumber, kumato tomato, feta, falafel, lemon, chicken breast, greek yogurt-mint dressing topped with hummus

So Very Berry

So Very Berry

$12.00

mixed greens, strawberries, smoked blue cheese, pecans, fresh basil, berry vinaigrette

Sweet Caroline

Sweet Caroline

$11.00

Carolina-style BBQ chicken salad-romaine, jicama, tomato, scallion,ranch, topped with carolina BBQ chicken breast

Avo Goddess

Avo Goddess

$11.00

romaine, mixed greens, avocado, jicama, grape tomatoes, crumbled tortilla chips, jalapeno peppers

Pan'ZZAnella

Pan'ZZAnella

$12.00

Mixed greens, kumato tomato, gold tomato, fresh mozzarella, 'zza crust soft croutons, roasted tomato/red wine vinaigrette, smoked salt

Create Your Own

$11.00

Choose your greens, dressing, then up to 5 toppings.

Pizzas

'ZZA pizzas are individually sized, 17"x7" ovals
Postrio

Postrio

$12.00

BBQ chicken with Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce, mozz, smoked gouda, red onion, cilantro

Zza'falo

Zza'falo

$11.00

Mozz, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Pickled Red Onion, Jalapeño, Chicken, Zza'falo Sauce

Rocket

Rocket

$12.00

mozz, EVOO, lemon, prosciutto, arugula, lemon, flake salt & pepper, parmesan reggiano

Margherita

Margherita

$11.00

fresh mozz, basil leaves, EVOO, flake salt & pepper

Il Greco

Il Greco

$11.00

mozz, EVOO, zucchini, kumato & gold tomatoes, feta, zza'tar seasoning, flake salt

Sweet Heat

Sweet Heat

$12.00

mozz, sliced 'zza sausage, sweet peppers, locally-made Sriracha Granada, smoked salt

Garden City

Garden City

$12.00

mozz, smoked gouda, kale, crimini mushrooms, sweet peppers, gold tomatoes, scallions

Thai Dye

Thai Dye

$12.00

spicy peanut sauce, mozz, sweet pepper, chicken, peanuts, sesame mix, garlic, cilantro

Pineapple Express (Big Island Musubi)

Pineapple Express (Big Island Musubi)

$12.00

Glazed pineapple, jalapeño, ham, green chili aioli, crispy garlic, smoked salt.

Pepperoni pizza

Pepperoni pizza

$10.00
Cheese pizza

Cheese pizza

$9.00
Create Your Own

Create Your Own

$12.00

Start with house red sauce and cheese, then add up to 4 toppings. (Pictured is a 'ZZA Pepperoni)

Pizza Meat'Zza

Pizza Meat'Zza

$12.00

Apps and Snacks

Freshly-baked cookies, chips, popcorn and more

Cookie

$2.50

Gluten free brownie

$3.00

$3.50Out of stock

Garlic Cheese Bread

$7.00

Cinnamon Sugar Bread

$7.00

Soft Drinks

Soda, Bottled Water, Beer, Wine

Fountain Soda

$2.50

Coke bottle (cooler)

$2.50

Sweet Tea (cooler)

$2.50

Topo Chico (11.5oz) (cooler)

$2.50

Waterloo

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Water - Bottle

$1.50

Gatorade

$2.50

Fanta Bottle

$4.00Out of stock

kombucha

$4.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Black Rifle Coffee

$4.00

Jarritos

$2.50

Beer

Grab an individual beer or 4/6 pack to-go. We'll even bring it to your car with CURBSIDE CARRYOUT!

Bud Light

$3.00

PBR

$3.00

Miller Light

$3.00

TX Pitmaster

$5.00

TX Lager

$5.00

KAR Love Street

$5.00

KAR Hazy IPA

$5.00

White Claw 12 oz

$5.00

Austin Amber

$5.00

Medelo

$5.00

Shamus

$5.00

El berto

$5.00

Altstadt Hefeweisen

$5.00

Budwiser

$3.00

Lemonade (Adult)

$5.00

Wild Texa Kolsch

$5.00

Blue Northern Wild Blackberry

$5.00

Alstadt Kölsch

$5.00

Happy dad

$5.00

Stash

$5.00

kolsch

$5.00Out of stock

Wine

Lunetta Prosecco (Bottle)

$6.00

Lunetta Rose (Bottle)

$6.00

Merf Cabernet (250 ml can)

$7.00

Underwood Pinot Gris

$10.00

Underwood Pinot Noir (750ml can)

$10.00

14 Hands Red Wine

$5.00

14 hands Pinot Grigio

$5.00

14 Hands Rose

$5.00

Bonanza Cabernet (750 ml)

$20.00

Tribute Cabernet

$20.00

Boen Pinot Nior

$20.00

Montecillo Rioja

$20.00

Juan Gil Red Blend

$20.00Out of stock

Monastrell, Cab, Sytah

Villa Maria Sauvignon Blanc

$20.00Out of stock

Marlborough

Murphy Chardonay

$20.00Out of stock

Calafuria Rose

$20.00

Trivento Malbec

$20.00

Merch

T - Shirt

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

ZZA Pizza + Salad - Bee Cave image
ZZA Pizza + Salad - Bee Cave image
ZZA Pizza + Salad - Bee Cave image
ZZA Pizza + Salad - Bee Cave image

