Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zzamong Chinese Cuisine

4,099 Reviews

$$

4255 W 3rd St

Los Angeles, CA 90004

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Sodas

7up

$1.75

Coke

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Orange Sunkist

$1.75

Coke Zero

$1.75

Iced Tea

Iced Green Tea

$3.25

Green Apple Iced Tea

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Our mission is to provide the best experience to our customers. By using the best quality ingredients and our traditional Korean/Chinese recipes, we proudly serve some of the best foods in Los Angeles. We look forward to serving you. *free delivery for orders $15 or more.

Website

Location

4255 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90004

Directions

Gallery
Zzamong Chinese Cuisine image
Zzamong Chinese Cuisine image

Similar restaurants in your area

TehranRo Grill - 414 South Western Ave Suite D
orange starNo Reviews
414 South Western Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90020
View restaurantnext
Fat Tomato Pizza- Los Angeles - 301 S. Western Ave
orange starNo Reviews
301 S. Western Ave Los Angeles, CA 90020
View restaurantnext
Groundwork Coffee Company - Larchmont - 150 N Larchmont Blvd.
orange starNo Reviews
150 N Larchmont Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90004
View restaurantnext
Le Petit Greek
orange star4.0 • 837
127 N.Larchmont blvd Los Angeles, CA 90004
View restaurantnext
Village Pizzeria Larchmont
orange starNo Reviews
131 North Larchmont Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90004
View restaurantnext
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Larchmont
orange star4.5 • 613
123 N Larchmont Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90004
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Bulgogi Hut - Koreatown, Los Angeles
orange star4.5 • 5,840
3600 Wilshire Blvd Ste 100C Los Angeles, CA 90010
View restaurantnext
Cassell's Hamburgers K-town
orange star4.1 • 3,703
3600 W 6th St Los Angeles, CA 90020
View restaurantnext
It's Boba Time - 6th Street
orange star4.1 • 2,252
3450 W 6th St. #111 Los Angeles, CA 90020
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000661 - Wilshire at Western
orange star4.7 • 1,238
3800 Wilshire Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90010
View restaurantnext
Yi Fang - Sawtelle
orange star4.5 • 1,020
2010 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Paris Baguette - 2514-Alexandria
orange star4.1 • 687
3470 W. 6th St #4 Los Angeles, CA 90020
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
Century City
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Windsor Square
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Hollywood Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Larchmont
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Pico-Robertson
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Palms
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Westlake
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Hancock Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston