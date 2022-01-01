Go
Toast

Howdy's Texas Grill'd Pizza

Home of the Original Award Winning Texas Grill'd Pizza

PIZZA • BBQ

910 William D Fitch • $$

Avg 4.5 (104 reviews)

Popular Items

FARM-TO-MARKET
Smoked Sauce, Mozzarella, Smoked Portabella Mushroom, Baby Portabella Mushroom, Poblano Pepper, Kalamata Olive, Green Olive, Red Onion, Red Bell Pepper, Green Onion
Kid's Combo$4.95
SMOKIN' MUSHROOM
Roasted Garlic Spread, Mozzarella, Smoked Portabella Mushroom, Baby Portabella Mushroom, Red Onion, Shaved Parmigiano, Chimmichurri Dollops, Diced Garlic
MEAT LOVERS CLASSIC
INSPIRED BY THE CLASSIC MEAT LOVERS PIZZA, BUT DIALED UP! All Beef Pepperoni + Italian Pork Sausage + Seasoned Ground Beef + Smoked Bacon + NY Style Sauce + Parmigianno Cheese
BUILD YOUR OWN
Cheese + 1 Topping
SIDE OF RANCH$0.75
ROUND-UP
Smoked Sauce, Mozzarella, All Beef Pepperoni, Seasoned Beef, Italian Sausage, Smoked Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Baby Portabella Mushroom, Poblano Pepper, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Red Bell Pepper
SIDE OF NEW YORK SAUCE$0.75
SMOKIN' HEN
Smokehouse BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Smoked Chick’n, Crispy Chick’n Skin, Red Onion, Fresh Cilantro, BBQ Swirl
Howdy's Ranch Stix$6.95
Hand Tossed Artisanal Dough Bread Stix, Brushed with House Ranch Dressing, Ranch Seasoning, Parmigiano cheese, plus dipping sauce.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

910 William D Fitch

College Station TX

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Costa Vida - College Station

No reviews yet

Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.

Casa Do Brasil

No reviews yet

Casa do Brasil offers the Brazos Valley an authentic dining experience of the finest beef, wine, and regionally-specific fare imported from the rich gaucho tradition of Southern Brazil.

Rx Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gogh Gogh Coffee Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston