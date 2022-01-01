Go
Corner Taco

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

818 Post St • $$

Avg 4.3 (1844 reviews)

Popular Items

General Tso's Chicken Taco$3.25
Served with shaved cabbage, cilantro, lime, and General Tso's sauce.
Yucca Fries$4.75
Yucca Fries (V)
Blackened Mahi Taco$4.95
Served with shaved cabbage, cilantro, lime, and house made Sriracha.
Fried Shrimp Taco$4.95
Served with shaved cabbage, cilantro, lime, and habanero sauce.
24 Hour Carnitas Taco$3.25
Served with shaved cabbage, cilantro, lime, and sweet chile + lemon sauce.
24 Hour Brisket Taco$3.95
Served with shaved cabbage, cilantro, lime, and sweet chile + lemon sauce.
Sour Cherry Tenderloin Asada Taco$4.95
Served with shaved cabbage, cilantro, lime, and sweet chile + lemon sauce.
Fresh Thyme Vinaigrette Grilled Chicken Taco$3.25
Served with shaved cabbage, cilantro, lime, and sweet chile + lemon sauce.
Dijon Buttermilk Fried Chicken Taco$3.25
Served with shaved cabbage, cilantro, lime, and sweet chile + lemon sauce.
Jerk Chicken Taco$3.25
Served with shaved cabbage, cilantro, lime, and sweet chile + lemon sauce..
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

818 Post St

Jacksonville FL

Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
