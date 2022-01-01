Go
Pizza
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

Squirrel's Pizza

Open today 12:00 PM - 11:58 PM

298 Reviews

$$

2218 Bull Street

Savannah, GA 31401

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

Margaret$10.95
Fresh Mozzarella and Local Basil Puree
Build Your Own
Grilled Pineapple + Smoked Bacon$16.95
Grilled Pineapple + Nueske's Applewood Smoked Bacon
Pepperoni$13.95
Ezzo's Cupping pepperoni.
Green Salad with Basil Vinaigrette$7.95
Sausage + Pepperoni$14.95
Made with House-Made Calabrian Chile Italian sausage and Ezzo's cupping pepperoni.
Benny Blanco$12.95
Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan, Rosemary, Lemon Agrumato, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Sausage$13.95
House-Made Calabrian Chile Italian Sausage
Primo$16.95
Sausage, Cupping Pepperoni, Green Bell Peppers, Cremini Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Garlic,
Wood Fired Jumbo Chicken Wings 6 Pieces$12.95
Marinated and baked in Korean buffalo sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markCozy
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markCryptocurrency
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Tuesday5:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday5:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:58 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:58 pm

Location

2218 Bull Street, Savannah GA 31401

Directions

