Pizza
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches
Squirrel's Pizza
Open today 12:00 PM - 11:58 PM
298 Reviews
$$
2218 Bull Street
Savannah, GA 31401
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:30 pm - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|5:30 pm - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 pm - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 pm - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:58 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:58 pm
Location
2218 Bull Street, Savannah GA 31401
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Cotton & Rye
Thank you and hope to see you again soon!
Water Witch Tiki
Tiki time! Escape to Water Witch for tropical bites and cocktails or order up to take home.
Ukiyo
Japanese street food specialising in Ramen
The Vault Kitchen & Market
Come in and enjoy!