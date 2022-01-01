Go
Some Beaches Food

21 North Bear Lake Boulevard

Laketown, UT 84038

Popular Items

2nd Point Pulled Pork$8.49
Pulled Pork, Chad’s® Sweet Raspberry BBQ
Sauce, & Coleslaw on a Stone Ground® Ciabatta.
1st Point Pulled Pork$8.99
Pulled Pork, Chad’s® Sassy BBQ Sauce,
Chopped Bacon, Pepperjack Cheese, & Jalapeno Peppers on a Stone Ground® Ciabatta Bun.
South Eden Burger$6.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles,
Ketchup and Mustard.
• Add Cheese or Bacon - $.99 / $1.49 ea
Little Burger$5.99
Slider Size Burger with Pickles & Ketchup. Add Cheese for Free.
All kids menu includes choice of fries or onion rings and 12 oz fountain drink.
BBQ Chicken Bacon Wrap$7.99
Smoked Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese,
Red Onion, Lettuce and Tomato with
Chad’s Raspberry BBQ Sauce in a Tomato Wrap.
Rendevous Beach Loaded Fries$7.99
Seasoned Fries with Pulled Pork, Bacon,
Tomatoes, Onion, and Jalapenos smothered in White Queso and BBQ Sauce.
The Rock Burger$7.49
Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion,
& Pickles on a Stone Ground® Bun.
• Add Bacon - $1.49
Fries$4.89
Seasoned with the skin on to make a crunchy, salty treat.
Gus' Avocado Burger$8.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles,
Ketchup and Mustard.
• Add Cheese or Bacon - $.99 / $1.49 ea
Avocado Chicken Ranch Wrap$7.99
Smoked Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Romaine Lettuce, Spinach Tomato with Ranch Dressing in a Tomato Wrap.
All hours

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

21 North Bear Lake Boulevard, Laketown UT 84038

