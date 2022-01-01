Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Lebanon
  • /
  • Yia-Ghee’s SpecialTeas - 104 E. Main Street
Consumer picView gallery

Yia-Ghee’s SpecialTeas - 104 E. Main Street

Open today 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

104 E. Main Street

Lebanon, TN 37087

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Location

104 E. Main Street, Lebanon TN 37087

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

El Sol Tex Mex
orange star5.0 • 4
1129 Franklin Rd Lebanon, TN 37090
View restaurantnext
Body Kneads Coffee Co - Hamilton Springs.
orange starNo Reviews
1050 Hamilton Station Blvd Lebanon, TN 37087
View restaurantnext
Just Love Coffee - Mt Juliet
orange starNo Reviews
TBD MOUNT JULIET, TN 37121
View restaurantnext
Nona Lisa Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 415
208 E Main St Watertown, TN 37184
View restaurantnext
Hibachi Jr.
orange starNo Reviews
11321 Lebanon Rd Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
View restaurantnext
CP BETWEEN THE LAKES - "THE PUB"
orange starNo Reviews
4136 N Mt Juliet Rd Mount Juliet, TN 37122
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lebanon

El Sol Tex Mex
orange star5.0 • 4
1129 Franklin Rd Lebanon, TN 37090
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Lebanon

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Gallatin

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 3.8 (15 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Murfreesboro

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (384 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Yia-Ghee’s SpecialTeas - 104 E. Main Street

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston