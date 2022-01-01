Ore Mill Bar & Grille
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
$$
17 Lake Tarleton Road
Warren, NH 03279
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
17 Lake Tarleton Road, Warren NH 03279
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Georges Seafood & More
Come in and enjoy!
The Little Grille at Bradford
Come in and enjoy!
Nachos Mexican Grille
Come in and enjoy!
Common Man - Lincoln NH
Come in and enjoy!