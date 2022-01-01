Go
Toast

Oregano Pizzeria & Ristorante

Let's go to Oregano!!

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

16 Pleasant St • $$

Avg 3.8 (827 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Cheese 16"$18.00
Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine, garlic herb croutons, parmesan cheese
The Ugly Caprese$14.00
Mozzarella di bufala (DOC), seasonal heirloom tomatoes, basil, capers, EVOO
Mozzarella Fritta$10.00
House breaded, boquerones caper sauce, marinara
Lg Margherita di Bufala$25.00
San Marzano tomato sauce,DOC mozzarella di bufala, basil leaves, EVOO
The Oregano$12.00
Arugula, bulgur wheat couscous, caramelized onion, cucumber, tomato, red onion, mixed herbs, lemon vinaigrette
Tripoli Dip$15.00
Traditional hummus, baba ghanouj, labneh, cured olives, herb olive oil, grilled flatbread
Margherita di Bufala$14.00
San Marzano Tomato sauce, DOC mozzarella di bufala, basil leaves, extra virgin olive oil
Fattoush$12.00
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, pita chips, sumac, lemon garlic vinaigrette
Lg Wild Mushroom$26.00
Garlic olive oil, mozzarella & fontina, wild mushrooms, red onion jam, truffle oil, scallions
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

16 Pleasant St

Newburyport MA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Changing Tides Cafe & Donut Shop

No reviews yet

Open Mon-Thur 7am-12pm;
Open Fri, Sat & Sun 7am-2pm

The Poynt

No reviews yet

A little taste of the big city in the heart of quaint Newburyport. The Poynt features a delicious combination of wood-fired pizzas, sushi rolls, fresh local seafood, and more! Chef Peter Hansen has appeared on 6 episodes of Iron Chef alongside Bobby Flay, and Interior Designer Taniya Nayak is a featured designer on the TV show Restaurant Impossible.

Plum Island Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bar 25 Newburyport

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston