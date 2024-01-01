Bacon cheeseburgers in Oregon City
Mike's Drive In - Oregon City
Mike's Drive In - Oregon City
905 7th St, Oregon City
|BLUES BACON BURGER BASKET
|$15.80
Our 1/4 lb ground chuck patty topped with pepper bacon, blue cheese crumbles, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a brioche bun. Served with your choice of 20oz soft drink, fries and side.
|BACON CHEESEBURGER
|$9.39
Our 1/4lb ground chuck patty topped with peppered bacon, Tillamook Cheddar, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a sesame bun.
|BLUES BACON BURGER
|$10.50
Our 1/4 lb ground chuck patty topped with pepper bacon, blue cheese crumbles, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a brioche bun.