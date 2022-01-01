Chicken sandwiches in Oregon City
Oregon City restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Singer Hill Cafe
623 7th Street, Oregon City
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.00
apple, celery, almonds, grapes, roast chicken, lettuce, tomato on artisan white bread
The Hive Social
602 7th St, Oregon City
|Pesto Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Hazelnut Pesto, Pickled Onion, Seasonal Field Greens, Green Goddess, Garlic Aioli, Sourdough, House Pickle
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Chili Remoulade, Malt Pickles, Salt + Pepper Slaw, Furikake, Potato Bun, Handcut Fries or Garden Salad