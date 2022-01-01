Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Oregon City

Oregon City restaurants
Oregon City restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Singer Hill Cafe

623 7th Street, Oregon City

Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00
apple, celery, almonds, grapes, roast chicken, lettuce, tomato on artisan white bread
FRENCH FRIES

The Hive Social

602 7th St, Oregon City

Avg 4.8 (35 reviews)
Pesto Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Hazelnut Pesto, Pickled Onion, Seasonal Field Greens, Green Goddess, Garlic Aioli, Sourdough, House Pickle
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Chili Remoulade, Malt Pickles, Salt + Pepper Slaw, Furikake, Potato Bun, Handcut Fries or Garden Salad
