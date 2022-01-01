Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Oregon City

Oregon City restaurants
Oregon City restaurants that serve chicken tenders

The Hive Social image

FRENCH FRIES

The Hive Social

602 7th St, Oregon City

Avg 4.8 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tender Satay$9.00
Grilled Chicken Skewer, Filbert Chili Sauce
More about The Hive Social
Lil' Cooperstown image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • SALADS • TACOS • GRILL

Lil' Cooperstown

19352 Molalla Ave, Oregon City OR

Avg 4 (1018 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Strips$12.00
3 large crispy chicken tenders served with your choice of side and dipping sauce.
Kids Chicken Tenders$8.50
More about Lil' Cooperstown
Item pic

 

Mike's Drive In - Oregon City

905 7th St, Oregon City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Strips$4.10
2 strips with dip
Chicken Strip Basket$10.05
More about Mike's Drive In - Oregon City

