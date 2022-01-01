Fish and chips in Oregon City
Oregon City restaurants that serve fish and chips
Lil' Cooperstown
19352 Molalla Ave, Oregon City OR
|Kids Fish & Chips
|$8.50
|Fish & Chips
|$16.50
Hefeweizen beer-battered Alaskan cod, French fries, cole slaw and tartar sauce.
Mike's Drive In - Oregon City
905 7th St, Oregon City
|Halibut Fish & Chips Basket 4 Piece
|$17.05
4pc halibut (6.5oz total) with fries, side and dip
|8oz Halibut Fish & Chips Basket
|$13.95
8oz of halibut battered and breaded to order served with choice of side, fries, and sauce.
Our same great halibut, just smaller pieces, limited to quantity on hand.
|Halibut Fish & Chips Basket 3 Piece
|$14.75
3 pc halibut (5oz total) with fries, side and dip