Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Oregon City

Go
Oregon City restaurants
Toast

Oregon City restaurants that serve fish and chips

Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • SALADS • TACOS • GRILL

Lil' Cooperstown

19352 Molalla Ave, Oregon City OR

Avg 4 (1018 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Fish & Chips$8.50
Fish & Chips$16.50
Hefeweizen beer-battered Alaskan cod, French fries, cole slaw and tartar sauce.
More about Lil' Cooperstown
Item pic

 

Mike's Drive In - Oregon City

905 7th St, Oregon City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Halibut Fish & Chips Basket 4 Piece$17.05
4pc halibut (6.5oz total) with fries, side and dip
8oz Halibut Fish & Chips Basket$13.95
8oz of halibut battered and breaded to order served with choice of side, fries, and sauce.
Our same great halibut, just smaller pieces, limited to quantity on hand.
Halibut Fish & Chips Basket 3 Piece$14.75
3 pc halibut (5oz total) with fries, side and dip
More about Mike's Drive In - Oregon City

Browse other tasty dishes in Oregon City

Sweet Potato Fries

Sundaes

Milkshakes

French Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Tuna Salad

Chicken Tenders

Tuna Sandwiches

Map

More near Oregon City to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Camas

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (625 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (465 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston