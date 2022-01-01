Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Oregon City

Go
Oregon City restaurants
Toast

Oregon City restaurants that serve hummus

Banner pic

 

Singer Hill Cafe

623 7th Street, Oregon City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hummus Platter$9.00
served with crostini and fresh seasonal veggies
More about Singer Hill Cafe
The Hive Social image

FRENCH FRIES

The Hive Social

602 7th St, Oregon City

Avg 4.8 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Hummus Canapés$50.00
More about The Hive Social

Browse other tasty dishes in Oregon City

Cookies

Chicken Sandwiches

Fish And Chips

Quiche

Tuna Salad

Chili

Chicken Tenders

Sundaes

Map

More near Oregon City to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (291 restaurants)

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Camas

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (291 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (470 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (542 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston