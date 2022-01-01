Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Hummus in
Oregon City
/
Oregon City
/
Hummus
Oregon City restaurants that serve hummus
Singer Hill Cafe
623 7th Street, Oregon City
No reviews yet
Hummus Platter
$9.00
served with crostini and fresh seasonal veggies
More about Singer Hill Cafe
FRENCH FRIES
The Hive Social
602 7th St, Oregon City
Avg 4.8
(35 reviews)
Carrot Hummus Canapés
$50.00
More about The Hive Social
Browse other tasty dishes in Oregon City
Cookies
Chicken Sandwiches
Fish And Chips
Quiche
Tuna Salad
Chili
Chicken Tenders
Sundaes
More near Oregon City to explore
Portland
Avg 4.5
(291 restaurants)
Vancouver
Avg 4.5
(41 restaurants)
Beaverton
Avg 4.6
(29 restaurants)
Lake Oswego
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Camas
Avg 4.7
(12 restaurants)
Happy Valley
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Gresham
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
West Linn
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Sherwood
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Portland
Avg 4.5
(291 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
Hood River
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Albany
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Corvallis
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
The Dalles
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(628 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(153 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(470 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(542 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(515 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston