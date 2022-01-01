Milkshakes in Oregon City

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lil' Cooperstown image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • SALADS • TACOS • GRILL

Lil' Cooperstown

19352 Molalla Ave, Oregon City OR

Avg 4 (1018 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hand Dipped Milkshake$7.00
More about Lil' Cooperstown
Item pic

 

Mike's Drive In - Oregon City

905 7th St, Oregon City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Small Classic Milkshake$4.90
Our classic milkshakes and malts are made from rich soft serve ice cream with your choice of gourmet flavorings.
Large (22oz) Old-Fashioned Milkshakes$6.65
Giant Classic Milkshake$7.65
Our classic milkshakes and malts are made from rich soft serve ice cream with your choice of gourmet flavorings.
More about Mike's Drive In - Oregon City

