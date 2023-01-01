Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Oregon City

Go
Oregon City restaurants
Toast

Oregon City restaurants that serve muffins

The Hive Social image

FRENCH FRIES

The Hive Social

602 7th St, Oregon City

Avg 4.8 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
English Muffin$2.00
More about The Hive Social
Banner pic

 

Singer Hill Cafe - 623 7th Street

623 7th Street, Oregon City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Banana Bran Muffin$3.50
More about Singer Hill Cafe - 623 7th Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Oregon City

Quiche

Lox

Caesar Salad

Cookies

Sweet Potato Fries

Waffles

Chili

Map

More near Oregon City to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (418 restaurants)

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (59 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (46 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Camas

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (418 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (856 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (219 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (630 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (170 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (726 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (635 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston